  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8437   KYG2615N1051

DADI EARLY-CHILDHOOD EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED

(8437)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-14
114.50 TWD   +0.88%
03:44aDADI EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : Announcement of the Company's ex-dividend base date
PU
06/29DADI EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : Announcement of the change of the Company's designated and non-designated representatives
PU
06/29DADI EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : Announcement of the Company's Board of Directors appoints members of the Remuneration Committee
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dadi Early Childhood Education : Announcement of the Company's ex-dividend base date

07/18/2022 | 03:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/18 Time of announcement 15:31:41
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's ex-dividend base date
Date of events 2022/07/18 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/07/18
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
 "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividends
 NT$191,404,280
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/08/04
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/05
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/06
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/10
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/10
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:NA
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
 start from the date:NA
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:NA
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/08/31
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 07:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 840 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net income 2022 438 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net Debt 2022 142 M 4,74 M 4,74 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 4,40%
Capitalization 5 479 M 183 M 183 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,69x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart DADI EARLY-CHILDHOOD EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DADI EARLY-CHILDHOOD EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 114,50 TWD
Average target price 165,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ti Kun Cheng Chairman & General Manager
Wen Chi Fan Deputy General Manager-Finance & Spokesman
Rui Jun Meng Manager-Zhuhai Ruidi Research & Development
Chen Yong Li Manager-Zhuhai Ruidi Research & Development
Chiu Jung Hung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DADI EARLY-CHILDHOOD EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED-21.58%183
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.6.19%3 784
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.3.09%2 813
TAL EDUCATION GROUP1.78%2 595
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-48.10%1 998
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED188.09%1 946