Dadi Early Childhood Education : Announcement of the changes of the members of the audit committee of the company.
06/17/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Provided by: Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Ltd.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
15:03:50
Subject
Announcement of the changes of the members
of the audit committee of the company.
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1) Hung, Chiu-Jung
(2) Hsu, Jyh-Yih
(3) Lin, Chi-Sheng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1) Hung, Chiu-Jung: Independent director of the Company
(2) Hsu, Jyh-Yih: Independent director of the Company
(3) Lin, Chi-Sheng: Independent director of the Company
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1) Lin, Chi-Sheng
(2) Hong, Yeong-Pei
(3) Hong Min-Chow
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1) Lin, Chi-Sheng: Independent director of the Company
(2) Hong, Yeong-Pei: Director of EVERWEALTH HOLDINGS (B.V.I) CO.,LTD
(3) Hong Min-Chow: Adjunct Professor of EMBA, Tunghai University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:The members of the audit committee are composed of
independent directors to cooperate with re-election of directors.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/19~2022/06/18
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/17
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.