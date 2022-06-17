Dadi Early Childhood Education : Announcement of the changes of the members of the audit committee of the company.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1) Hung, Chiu-Jung (2) Hsu, Jyh-Yih (3) Lin, Chi-Sheng 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1) Hung, Chiu-Jung: Independent director of the Company (2) Hsu, Jyh-Yih: Independent director of the Company (3) Lin, Chi-Sheng: Independent director of the Company 5.Name of the new position holder: (1) Lin, Chi-Sheng (2) Hong, Yeong-Pei (3) Hong Min-Chow 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1) Lin, Chi-Sheng: Independent director of the Company (2) Hong, Yeong-Pei: Director of EVERWEALTH HOLDINGS (B.V.I) CO.,LTD (3) Hong Min-Chow: Adjunct Professor of EMBA, Tunghai University 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:The members of the audit committee are composed of independent directors to cooperate with re-election of directors. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/19~2022/06/18 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/17 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A