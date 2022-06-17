Log in
    8437   KYG2615N1051

DADI EARLY-CHILDHOOD EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED

(8437)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-15
113.00 TWD   -1.74%
03:33aDADI EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : Announcement of Release on the Prohibition of Directors' Participation in Competing Businesses have been approved by 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
03:23aDADI EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : Announcement of Remuneration Committee of the Company term expired.
PU
03:23aDADI EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : Announcement of the changes of the members of the audit committee of the company.
PU
Dadi Early Childhood Education : Announcement of the changes of the members of the audit committee of the company.

06/17/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Ltd.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/17 Time of announcement 15:03:50
Subject 
 Announcement of the changes of the members
of the audit committee of the company.
Date of events 2022/06/17 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1) Hung, Chiu-Jung
(2) Hsu, Jyh-Yih
(3) Lin, Chi-Sheng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1) Hung, Chiu-Jung: Independent director of the Company
(2) Hsu, Jyh-Yih: Independent director of the Company
(3) Lin, Chi-Sheng: Independent director of the Company
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1) Lin, Chi-Sheng
(2) Hong, Yeong-Pei
(3) Hong Min-Chow
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1) Lin, Chi-Sheng: Independent director of the Company
(2) Hong, Yeong-Pei: Director of EVERWEALTH HOLDINGS (B.V.I) CO.,LTD
(3) Hong Min-Chow: Adjunct Professor of EMBA, Tunghai University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:The members of the audit committee are composed of
 independent directors to cooperate with re-election of directors.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/19~2022/06/18
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/17
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
