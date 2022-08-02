Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8437   KYG2615N1051

DADI EARLY-CHILDHOOD EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED

(8437)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-31
116.00 TWD   -0.85%
03:00aDADI EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : Announcement of the resolution to distribute cash dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary Zhuhai Dadi Software Technology Company Limited.
PU
03:00aDADI EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : Announcement of the resolution to distribute cash dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary Zhuhai Dadi Early-Childhood Education Supplies Company Limited.
PU
03:00aDADI EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : Announcement of the resolution to distribute cash dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary Zhuhai Meidi Education Technology Company Limited.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dadi Early Childhood Education : Announcement of the resolution to distribute cash dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary Zhuhai Dadi Software Technology Company Limited.

08/02/2022 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Ltd.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/08/02 Time of announcement 14:54:10
Subject 
 Announcement of the resolution to distribute cash
dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary Zhuhai Dadi
Software Technology Company Limited.
Date of events 2022/08/02 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/02
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash Dividends
 CNY$10,000,000
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 06:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DADI EARLY-CHILDHOOD EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED
03:00aDADI EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : Announcement of the resolution to distribute cash dividen..
PU
03:00aDADI EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : Announcement of the resolution to distribute cash dividen..
PU
03:00aDADI EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : Announcement of the resolution to distribute cash dividen..
PU
02:50aDADI EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : Announcement of the resolution to distribute cash dividen..
PU
07/20DADI EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : Announcement of the resolution to distribute cash dividen..
PU
07/18DADI EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : Announcement of the Company's ex-dividend base date
PU
07/18Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Limited Announces Dividend, Payable on August 31, ..
CI
06/29DADI EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : Announcement of the change of the Company's designated an..
PU
06/29DADI EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : Announcement of the Company's Board of Directors appoints..
PU
06/29Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Limited Appoints Members of the Remuneration Commi..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 840 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net income 2022 438 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net Debt 2022 142 M 4,72 M 4,72 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 4,34%
Capitalization 5 551 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,78x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart DADI EARLY-CHILDHOOD EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DADI EARLY-CHILDHOOD EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 116,00 TWD
Average target price 165,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ti Kun Cheng Chairman & General Manager
Wen Chi Fan Chief Accounting Officer & VP-Financial
Chiu Jung Hung Independent Director
Chih Yi Hsu Independent Director
Chi-Sheng Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DADI EARLY-CHILDHOOD EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED-20.55%185
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.25.14%4 651
TAL EDUCATION GROUP17.30%3 192
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.12.23%3 059
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED296.98%2 694
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-47.47%2 022