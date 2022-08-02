Dadi Early Childhood Education : Announcement of the resolution to distribute cash dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary Zhuhai Dadi Software Technology Company Limited.
Close
Provided by: Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Ltd.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/08/02
Time of announcement
14:54:10
Subject
Announcement of the resolution to distribute cash
dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary Zhuhai Dadi
Software Technology Company Limited.
Date of events
2022/08/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/02
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash Dividends
CNY$10,000,000
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Disclaimer
Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 06:59:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about DADI EARLY-CHILDHOOD EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED
Sales 2022
840 M
27,9 M
27,9 M
Net income 2022
438 M
14,6 M
14,6 M
Net Debt 2022
142 M
4,72 M
4,72 M
P/E ratio 2022
12,7x
Yield 2022
4,34%
Capitalization
5 551 M
185 M
185 M
EV / Sales 2022
6,78x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
74,7%
Chart DADI EARLY-CHILDHOOD EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends DADI EARLY-CHILDHOOD EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
116,00 TWD
Average target price
165,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target
42,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.