Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was TWD 90.96 million compared to TWD 114.51 million a year ago. Net loss was TWD 4.11 million compared to net income of TWD 22.89 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.09 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of TWD 0.48 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.09 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of TWD 0.48 a year ago. Basic loss per share was TWD 0.09 compared to basic earnings per share of TWD 0.48 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was TWD 0.09 compared to diluted earnings per share of TWD 0.48 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was TWD 174.17 million compared to TWD 266.39 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 14.88 million compared to TWD 108.43 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.31 compared to TWD 2.27 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.31 compared to TWD 2.26 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was TWD 0.31 compared to TWD 2.27 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was TWD 0.31 compared to TWD 2.26 a year ago.