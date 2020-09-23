Log in
Exclusive: Hyundai in talks with EU regulators on concessions over Daewoo deal - sources

09/23/2020 | 08:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Giant cranes of Hyundai Heavy Industries are seen in Ulsan

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co Ltd, the world's largest shipbuilder, is talking with EU antitrust regulators about concessions to allay concerns about its $1.8 billion bid for rival Daewoo, people familiar with the matter said.

The deal, in part a response to overcapacity in the sector, would reinforce the South Korean company's top position with a 21% market share and comes as rivals in China and Singapore make inroads.

The European Commission, which opened a full-scale investigation into the deal last December on concerns it could inflate prices and reduce competition in cargo shipbuilding, declined to comment.

Hyundai was not immediately available for comment while Daewoo declined to comment.

It is not clear what concessions the companies will offer. EU regulators typically favour asset sales or transfer of technologies or contracts to rivals to address competition concerns.

The Commission temporarily halted its probe on July 13, the third time it has done so. The previous two delays were due to the coronavirus crisis and also while waiting for the companies to provide data.

Much of the EU's internal and external freight trade goes by sea, with European shipping companies major customers of Hyundai and Daewoo.

By Foo Yun Chee

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD. -3.63% 22550 End-of-day quote.-19.03%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 1.02% 14900 End-of-day quote.-16.76%
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -1.57% 219000 End-of-day quote.-35.21%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -2.97% 179500 End-of-day quote.48.96%
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD. -2.94% 82400 End-of-day quote.-34.86%
