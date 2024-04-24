Elevating Customer Experiences

Through Idea Crowdsourcing

To foster innovation and motivate sta to create better customer experiences, we hosted a CX Idea Crowdsourcing Competition for Dah Sing Bank ("DSB").

Out of 18 submissions, three were selected for their exceptional creativity and potential to improve customer service.

Elevating Personalised

Services Through Innovative

Digital Technology

As a customer-centric bank, DSB continuously strives to integrate digital innovation into its customer experience. In November, DSB received the Certificate of Merit in the "Hong Kong ICT Awards 2023 - Fintech (Applied Solutions) Award" for our proprietary product recommendation engine, "Next Best Action".

It leverages big data and machine learning algorithms to analyse customer preferences and provide personalised product recommendations.