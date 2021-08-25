Log in
    2356   HK2356013600

DAH SING BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(2356)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/24
7.62 HKD   +0.53%
12:14aDAH SING BANKING : Announcement of 2021 interim results
PU
06/07DAH SING BANKING GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/03Dah Sing Banking Group Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
Dah Sing Banking : ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2021 INTERIM RESULTS

08/25/2021 | 12:14am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Dah Sing Banking Group Limited published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 04:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 367 M 689 M 689 M
Net income 2021 1 839 M 236 M 236 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,99x
Yield 2021 5,08%
Capitalization 10 712 M 1 375 M 1 375 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 941
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart DAH SING BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dah Sing Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAH SING BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,62 HKD
Average target price 10,18 HKD
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hon-Hing Wong Vice Chairman, CEO & Managing Director
Chi-Leung Chow Chief Financial Officer
Shou-Yeh Wong Chairman
Tsai-To Sze Independent Non-Executive Director
Seng-Lee Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAH SING BANKING GROUP LIMITED-4.27%1 367
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.32%468 244
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.85%344 254
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%241 378
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.77%204 977
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.24%195 506