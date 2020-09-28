Dah Sing Banking : Bank Accepts 100% Financing Guarantee Scheme To Enhance Range of 328 Business Banking Lending Solutions

Press Release

Dah Sing Bank Accepts 100% Financing Guarantee Scheme

To Enhance Range of 328 Business Banking Lending Solutions

(Hong Kong, 28 September 2020) -- Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank") today announces that it is now accepting applications from small to medium-size enterprises ("SMEs") for the Special 100% Loan Guarantee under the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme ("100% SFGS"). The move expands the Bank's range of 328 Business Banking lending solutions and enables its customers to capture business recovery or new opportunities as the Covid-19 pandemic gradually comes under control. The 100% SFGS is launched by the HKMC Insurance Limited ("HKMCI"), and is offered at an annual interest rate of 2.50% below the HKD prime lending rate quoted by the Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited1. Eligible customers can apply for the 100% SFGS for up to a maximum of HK$5 million and a maximum guarantee period of five years to repay the loan via the Bank. Eligible applications will have no requirement for guarantees and at no handling fee via the Bank.

The Bank also accepts applications for 90% Guarantee Product offered by HKMCI. In view of the increasing need for financial aid by SMEs, the Bank also offers a 328 SME Express Instalment Loan for a maximum loan amount of up to HK$3 million. The maximum repayment term of the loan is up to 60 months. Interested customers may approach any of our branches or call us at 2507 6288 to get more information.

1 As at 28 September 2020, the effective interest rate quoted is equivalent to 2.75% per annum. The effective interest rate is subject to adjustments from time to time in accordance with changes in HKMC's quoted Hong Kong Dollar prime rate.

# #

