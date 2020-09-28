Log in
Dah Sing Banking : Bank Accepts 100% Financing Guarantee Scheme To Enhance Range of 328 Business Banking Lending Solutions

09/28/2020 | 05:00am EDT

Press Release

Dah Sing Bank Accepts 100% Financing Guarantee Scheme

To Enhance Range of 328 Business Banking Lending Solutions

(Hong Kong, 28 September 2020) -- Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank") today announces that it is now accepting applications from small to medium-size enterprises ("SMEs") for the Special 100% Loan Guarantee under the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme ("100% SFGS"). The move expands the Bank's range of 328 Business Banking lending solutions and enables its customers to capture business recovery or new opportunities as the Covid-19 pandemic gradually comes under control. The 100% SFGS is launched by the HKMC Insurance Limited ("HKMCI"), and is offered at an annual interest rate of 2.50% below the HKD prime lending rate quoted by the Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited1. Eligible customers can apply for the 100% SFGS for up to a maximum of HK$5 million and a maximum guarantee period of five years to repay the loan via the Bank. Eligible applications will have no requirement for guarantees and at no handling fee via the Bank.

The Bank also accepts applications for 90% Guarantee Product offered by HKMCI. In view of the increasing need for financial aid by SMEs, the Bank also offers a 328 SME Express Instalment Loan for a maximum loan amount of up to HK$3 million. The maximum repayment term of the loan is up to 60 months. Interested customers may approach any of our branches or call us at 2507 6288 to get more information.

1 As at 28 September 2020, the effective interest rate quoted is equivalent to 2.75% per annum. The effective interest rate is subject to adjustments from time to time in accordance with changes in HKMC's quoted Hong Kong Dollar prime rate.

  • # #

About Dah Sing Bank

Dah Sing Bank, Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group (HKG:2356) which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Founded in Hong Kong over 70 years ago, Dah Sing Bank has been providing quality banking products and services to our customers with a vision to be "The Local Bank with a Personal Touch". Over the years, the Bank has been rigorous in delivering on our brand promise to grow with our customers in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and beyond - "Together We Progress and Prosper". Building on our experience and solid foundation in the industry, the Bank's scope of professional services now spans retail banking, private banking, business and commercial banking. Meanwhile, the Bank is also making significant investments in our digital banking capabilities to stay abreast with smart banking developments in Hong Kong and to support financial inclusion at large.

In addition to its Hong Kong banking operations, Dah Sing Bank also has wholly-owned subsidiaries including Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited, Banco Comercial de Macau, and OK Finance Limited. It is also a strategic shareholder of Bank of Chongqing with a shareholding of about 15%. Dah Sing Bank and its subsidiaries now have around 70 branches operating in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China.

Dah Sing Bank, Limited

Page 1 of 1

