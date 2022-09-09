Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Dah Sing Banking Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2356   HK2356013600

DAH SING BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(2356)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:25 2022-09-09 am EDT
5.740 HKD   +0.17%
03:20aDAH SING BANKING : Bank Announces The Latest Operations Arrangement for Branch
PU
09/08DAH SING BANKING GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/29DAH SING BANKING : Bank Announces The Latest Operations Arrangement for Branch
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dah Sing Banking : Bank Announces The Latest Operations Arrangement for Branch

09/09/2022 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

新聞稿

Press Release

For Immediate Release

Dah Sing Bank Announces

The Latest Operations Arrangement for Branch

(Hong Kong, 9 September 2022) -- Dah Sing Bank, Limited ("the Bank") today announces the temporary closure of Shek Tong Tsui Branch to conduct thorough cleaning and disinfection. For extra precautionary measure, staff members in the above temporarily closed branch will be asked to take the COVID-test and to return to work upon confirmation of negative results. Shek Tong Tsui Branch will be re-opened for normal banking services on 10 September (Saturday).

Customer and staff safety and well-being are always our top priority. The Bank is doing its utmost to ensure that our branches and offices are safe to both customers and staff members.

Customers are encouraged to use alternative channels such as Dah Sing Bank's Phone Banking, e-Banking and Mobile Banking services, or contact Customer Service Hotline 2828 8168 for assistance as necessary.

# # #

About Dah Sing Bank

Dah Sing Bank, Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group (HKG:2356). Founded in Hong Kong 75 years ago, Dah Sing Bank has been providing quality banking products and services to its customers with a vision to be "The Local Bank with a Personal Touch". Over the years, the Bank has been rigorous in delivering on its brand tagline to grow with its customers in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and beyond - "Together We Progress and Prosper". Building on our experience and solid foundation in the industry, our scope of professional services now spans retail banking, private banking, business and commercial banking. Meanwhile, the Bank is also making significant investments in its digital banking capabilities to stay abreast with smart banking developments in Hong Kong and to support financial inclusion at large.

In addition to its Hong Kong banking operations, Dah Sing Bank has wholly-owned subsidiaries including Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited, Banco Comercial de Macau, and OK Finance Limited. It is also a strategic shareholder of Bank of Chongqing with a shareholding of about 13%. Dah Sing Bank and its subsidiaries now have around 70 operating locations in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China.

Dah Sing Bank, Limited

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Dah Sing Banking Group Limited published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 07:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAH SING BANKING GROUP LIMITED
03:20aDAH SING BANKING : Bank Announces The Latest Operations Arrangement for Branch
PU
09/08DAH SING BANKING GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/29DAH SING BANKING : Bank Announces The Latest Operations Arrangement for Branch
PU
08/24Dah Sing Banking Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30..
CI
08/24Dah Sing Banking Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend for 2022 Payable on September ..
CI
08/22DAH SING BANKING : Bank Announces The Latest Operations Arrangement for Branches
PU
08/16DAH SING BANKING : Bank Announces The Latest Operations Arrangement for Branches
PU
08/12DAH SING BANKING : Bank Announces The Latest Operations Arrangement for Branches
PU
08/10DAH SING BANKING : Bank Announces The Latest Operations Arrangement for Branches
PU
08/05DAH SING BANKING : World Green Organisation and Dah Sing Bank Jointly Launch Green WALK Ho..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAH SING BANKING GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 480 M 698 M 698 M
Net income 2022 2 752 M 351 M 351 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,55x
Yield 2022 8,05%
Capitalization 8 055 M 1 026 M 1 026 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 875
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart DAH SING BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dah Sing Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAH SING BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,73 HKD
Average target price 9,08 HKD
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hon-Hing Wong Vice Chairman, CEO & Managing Director
Chi-Leung Chow Chief Financial Officer
Shou-Yeh Wong Chairman
Tsai-To Sze Independent Non-Executive Director
Seng-Lee Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAH SING BANKING GROUP LIMITED-13.96%1 026
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.10%339 885
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.12%269 743
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.59%211 383
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.73%166 287
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.41%152 427