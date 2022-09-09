Dah Sing Banking : Bank Announces The Latest Operations Arrangement for Branch

新聞稿

Press Release

For Immediate Release

Dah Sing Bank Announces

The Latest Operations Arrangement for Branch

(Hong Kong, 9 September 2022) -- Dah Sing Bank, Limited ("the Bank") today announces the temporary closure of Shek Tong Tsui Branch to conduct thorough cleaning and disinfection. For extra precautionary measure, staff members in the above temporarily closed branch will be asked to take the COVID-test and to return to work upon confirmation of negative results. Shek Tong Tsui Branch will be re-opened for normal banking services on 10 September (Saturday).

Customer and staff safety and well-being are always our top priority. The Bank is doing its utmost to ensure that our branches and offices are safe to both customers and staff members.

Customers are encouraged to use alternative channels such as Dah Sing Bank's Phone Banking, e-Banking and Mobile Banking services, or contact Customer Service Hotline 2828 8168 for assistance as necessary.

