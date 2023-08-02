新聞稿

Dah Sing Bank Announces the Opening of New Shenzhen Branch

As First Foreign Bank Granted "Dual Operating Licence" in China

(Hong Kong, 2 August 2023) - Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank") celebrated the opening of its new Shenzhen branch ("New Shenzhen Branch") in the Qianhai Shenzhen Hong Kong International Financial City ("Qianhai International Financial City") on 1 August 2023, marking an important milestone as the first foreign bank in Mainland China granted a dual operating licence to set up a local branch in addition to its locally incorporated wholly-owned bank, Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited ("Dah Sing Bank (China) ") ("Dual Operating Licence").

A leading financial services institution in Hong Kong with a 76-year history, the Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group Limited (the "Group") which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It also operates two wholly-owned banks in Macau and Mainland China, namely, Banco Comercial de Macau, S.A. ("BCM") and Dah Sing Bank (China). Riding on the expansion of China's opening up policy for its financial services sector which supports foreign banks to set up both branches and local subsidiary banks in the Greater Bay Area, the Bank was granted the Dual Operating Licence in June 2022 by the previous China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

"Dah Sing Bank has been focused on growing our business in Mainland China. In particular, we have placed much emphasis on growth in the Greater Bay Area where our three banks in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China are headquartered. The opening of our New Shenzhen Branch provides an added capability to serve our customers, in particular by leveraging the favourable cross-border financing environment in the Greater Bay Area and the synergies created by the Dual Operating Licence. We are committed to supporting our customers, the development of Qianhai, and the growth of the real economy through continuous improvements in our products and services," said Mr. Harold Wong, Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Bank.

The New Shenzhen Branch will initially focus on Renminbi lending, deposits and remittance services for corporate customers, and will enable the Group to deploy the combined resources of Dah Sing Bank, BCM and Dah Sing Bank (China) more flexibly and nimbly to respond to the needs of its customers. It will also better position the Group against the backdrop of RMB internationalisation and the financial markets in Hong Kong and the Mainland becoming more integrated.

The New Shenzhen Branch is located in the Qianhai Kerry Centre, a Grade A office development in the Qianhai International Financial City. Qianhai Kerry Centre is the first large scale mixed use development in Qianhai by a major Hong Kong property developer and the first pilot investment project there using the Hong Kong construction model.