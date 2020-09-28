Log in
Dah Sing Banking : Bank, Limited 2020 Interim Financial Disclosure Statement

09/28/2020

Press Release

28 September 2020

Dah Sing Bank, Limited

2020 Interim Financial Disclosure Statement

Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank") today announces that the Bank's 2020 Interim Financial Disclosure Statement disclosing the consolidated results and financial affairs of the Bank and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 has been issued. The Bank will exhibit its Interim Financial Disclosure Statement at its principal place of business and its branches in Hong Kong. The 2020 Interim Financial Disclosure Statement is also available to the public at the Bank's website http://www.dahsing.com/html/en/index.html.

The Bank's 2020 Interim Financial Disclosure Statement complies with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Banking (Disclosure) Rules issued by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority under section 60A of the Hong Kong Banking Ordinance.

.

Disclaimer

Dah Sing Banking Group Limited published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 08:59:09 UTC
