新聞稿

Press Release

For Immediate Release

Dah Sing Bank, Limited

2023 Annual Financial Disclosure Statement

(Hong Kong, 30 April 2024) Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank") today announces that the Bank's 2023 Annual Financial Disclosure Statement disclosing the consolidated results and financial affairs of the Bank and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2023 has been issued. The Bank will exhibit its Annual Financial Disclosure Statement at its principal place of business and its branches in Hong Kong. The 2023 Annual Financial Disclosure Statement is also available to the public at the Bank's website http://www.dahsing.com/html/en/index.html.

The Bank's 2023 Annual Financial Disclosure Statement complies with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Banking (Disclosure) Rules issued by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority under section 60A of the Hong Kong Banking Ordinance.