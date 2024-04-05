新聞稿

Press Release

For Immediate Release

Dah Sing Bank Statement on Fraudulent Website

(Hong Kong, 5 April, 2024) - Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank") has become aware today that fraudster(s) is/are operating a fraudulent website dsbgl.com which is designed to look like the Bank's official website, and asks users to enter their login credentials and other sensitive information.

The Bank hereby confirms and advises that the fraudulent website has no connection with the Bank and its subsidiaries. Customers and members of the public are advised not to provide any login credential or personal/financial information to suspicious websites.

The Bank wishes to remind customers and the public that the Bank's official website is at www.dahsing.com. Customers and the public should check the URL from time to time, and look for the secure padlock icon in the address bar before entering any login ID and password and/or personal/financial information.

The Bank has reported the case to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Hong Kong Police Force. Any customer or member of the public who has provided login credentials and/or personal/financial information to fraudulent website should promptly call the Bank's Security Alert Hotline on 2828 8159 for assistance.

Customers and the public who have fallen prey to a scam are advised to immediately report to any local Police Station or reach Anti-Deception Coordination Centre of the Police Force by calling the 24-hour"Anti-Scam Helpline 18222".

# # #