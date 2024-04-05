新聞稿
Dah Sing Bank Statement on Fraudulent Website
(Hong Kong, 5 April, 2024) - Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank") has become aware today that fraudster(s) is/are operating a fraudulent website dsbgl.com which is designed to look like the Bank's official website, and asks users to enter their login credentials and other sensitive information.
The Bank hereby confirms and advises that the fraudulent website has no connection with the Bank and its subsidiaries. Customers and members of the public are advised not to provide any login credential or personal/financial information to suspicious websites.
The Bank wishes to remind customers and the public that the Bank's official website is at www.dahsing.com. Customers and the public should check the URL from time to time, and look for the secure padlock icon in the address bar before entering any login ID and password and/or personal/financial information.
The Bank has reported the case to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Hong Kong Police Force. Any customer or member of the public who has provided login credentials and/or personal/financial information to fraudulent website should promptly call the Bank's Security Alert Hotline on 2828 8159 for assistance.
Customers and the public who have fallen prey to a scam are advised to immediately report to any local Police Station or reach Anti-Deception Coordination Centre of the Police Force by calling the 24-hour"Anti-Scam Helpline 18222".
About Dah Sing Bank
Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group (HKG:2356). Founded in Hong Kong over 75 years ago, the Bank has been providing quality banking products and services to its customers with a vision to be "The Local Bank with a Personal Touch". Over the years, the Bank has been rigorous in delivering on its brand tagline to grow with its customers in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and beyond - "Together We Progress and Prosper". Building on our experience and solid foundation in the industry, our scope of professional services now spans retail banking, private banking, business and commercial banking. Meanwhile, the Bank is also making significant investments in its digital banking capabilities to stay abreast with smart banking developments in Hong Kong and to support financial inclusion at large.
In addition to its Hong Kong banking operations, the Bank has wholly-owned subsidiaries including Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited, Banco Comercial de Macau, S.A., and OK Finance Limited. It is also a strategic shareholder of Bank of Chongqing with a shareholding of about 13%. Dah Sing Bank and its subsidiaries now have 64 operating locations in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China.
