DBS promotes corporate digital transformation

Simplifying SME loan application and approval in partnership with YOOV

(Hong Kong - 30 June 2023) Dah Sing Bank, Limited ("DSB'' or the "Bank"), YOOV and Joint Electronic Teller Services Limited ("JETCO") have recently extended the tripartite cooperation initiated in 2022 to further develop their SME digital business and Fintech partnership. With effect from today, the process for SME loan applications and approvals will be streamlined through innovative applications and commercial data exchange, thereby enabling SME customers to obtain funding more quickly and easily, which is expected to allow corporates to drive business growth.

As the Hong Kong economy breaks off from the shackles brought by the pandemic, businesses are seizing the opportunity to further expand their reach. Yet, many SMEs are held back by the cumbersome financial documentation required for loan applications, which can impact cash flow or financing flexibility. The benefits of innovative applications and commercial data exchange are fully demonstrated in this tripartite partnership as the operational data of Food and Beverages clients of YOOV EAT will be encrypted and then transmitted to DSB for loan application approval purpose, subject to the consent of the relevant clients. The simplified loan approval process will give SMEs access to greater business development potential.

"DSB attaches great importance to supporting the development of SMEs in Hong Kong. The partnership with YOOV covers SME loan applications and the benefits of data sharing will enable customers to obtain loan approval and funding without the need for additional collateral or financial statements. This will help SMEs to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the economic recovery." said Mr. Mickey Tang, General Manager and Deputy Head of Retail Banking of Dah Sing Bank.

"DSB has been specialising in providing innovative digital solutions to its clients and is proactively working towards the integration of Commercial Data Interchange (CDI). In the long run, we look forward to digitising the entire process, where customer transaction data can be obtained directly from third parties in a secure and timely manner, further enhancing the account opening and loan approval processes to cope with customer funding needs." said Mr. Dominic Siu, General Manager, Head of Data Analytics & Digital Transformation of Dah Sing Bank.

Starting from today, any customer who successfully opens a Dah Sing Bank 328 Business Account through the YOOV platform will receive a reward of HKD 200. In addition, any customer of YOOV EAT who successfully applies for and obtains an SME loan from Dah Sing Bank and uses its 328 Business Account as the withdrawal and repayment account for the SME loan by 31 January 2024, will receive an extra HKD 200 as the welcome reward.

