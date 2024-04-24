2023
ESG Highlights
Our ESG Strategy
We have developed a comprehensive ESG strategy built upon five key pillars that encompass Governance, Marketplace, Workplace, Community and Environment. These pillars form the foundation of our approach to ESG, guiding us as we navigate the future. We have also aligned our ESG strategy with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically targeting Decent Work and Economic Growth, Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education and Climate Action, as part of our commitment to making a positive impact in these areas.
Prioritise Green and
Sustainable Banking, dierentiate with SME focus
Build an engaged and loyal workforce by promoting a healthy working environment and sta development
M
a
e
c
a
l
p
t
e
k
r
ESG
Governance
W o r k p l a c
e
Establish ESG
positioning under
t
o
Board's oversight
C
n
m
m
e
m
n
u
n
o
i
r
i
t
v
y
n
E
Enrich our community strategy to promote youth development, inclusive communities and green awareness
Sharpen our focus on our environmental KPIs through building internal awareness and improving data quality and tracking to enhance operational eiciency
DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED ESG Highlights 2023
1
Key Achievements in 2023
Implemented greenness assessment framework as onboarding criteria for borrowers in seven carbon-intensive industries
Completed digital banking revamp with
87new / enhanced features
and capabilities
Marketplace
Awarded Certificate of
Merit in "Hong Kong ICT Awards 2023 - Fintech (Applied Solutions)" for proprietary AI product recommendation engine
"Next Best Action" which analyses customer financial habits to predict financial needs
Workplace
Oered a total of
33 and 16
ESG investment funds
in DSB and BCM to provide more fund choices, respectively
711training hours recorded for
climate-related risks and green and sustainable finance
94,723
employee training hours in total recorded
for sta development
Recognised in "SportsHour Company Scheme"* for promoting employee well-being through daily physical activities
*Organised by InspiringHK Sports Foundation
Launched Cultureland gamification programme to enhance awareness of Group culture and values
DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED ESG Highlights 2023
2
Key Achievements in 2023
Replaced paper-based performance appraisal forms with e-Appraisal platform for DSB, saving
around
13,530
pieces of paper annually
Environment
16% reduction in paper usage, compared to our baseline in 2020
BCM launched the e-Leave Application System which simplified the process for employees and resulted in saving an estimated
900
Planted
5,216trees
through Mastercard Priceless Planet Coalition Programme, contributed through customer e-statement enrolment campaign
Replace conventional lighting fixtures with LED lights for two branches in Hong Kong each year
BCM introduced a new summer uniform for branch sta, enabling sta to stay cool to reduce energy consumption of air-conditioning
Community
4,058volunteering hours
contributed by
1,356volunteers
1,494beneficiaries
engaged through community programmes and activities
Co-organised the BCM Bowling Open Competition with Macau China Bowling Association for third year to raise funds for Macau Association for
Intellectual Development Services
Co-organised the Metaverse ArtTech Creation Course 2023 with Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong to provide ArtTech training and immersive digital art experiences to 80 primary and secondary students in Hong Kong
DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED ESG Highlights 2023
3
Featured Case Studies in 2023
Elevating Customer Experiences
Through Idea Crowdsourcing
To foster innovation and motivate sta to create better customer experiences, we hosted a CX Idea Crowdsourcing Competition for Dah Sing Bank ("DSB").
Out of 18 submissions, three were selected for their exceptional creativity and potential to improve customer service.
Elevating Personalised
Services Through Innovative
Digital Technology
As a customer-centric bank, DSB continuously strives to integrate digital innovation into its customer experience. In November, DSB received the Certificate of Merit in the "Hong Kong ICT Awards 2023 - Fintech (Applied Solutions) Award" for our proprietary product recommendation engine, "Next Best Action".
It leverages big data and machine learning algorithms to analyse customer preferences and provide personalised product recommendations.
Instilling Culture and Values in
Our Workforce
During Culture Week, DSB launched Cultureland, an innovative gamification programme to enhance colleagues' understanding of the Group's culture and values in a fun and interactive way.
On this virtual platform, sta could earn "Dah Sing Cultureland Coins" by completing virtual challenges, allowing them to redeem physical rewards.
Capacity Building for Youth in
ArtTech and the Metaverse
STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) learning in youth education can inspire creativity and open-mindedness in young people, encouraging them to explore new possibilities. In 2023, DSB collaborated with the Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong to launch the "Metaverse ArtTech Creation Course 2023" to cultivate interest in STEAM.
The five-month course empowered 77 local students to design and create their own non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), exploring the relationship between virtual worlds and reality within the realm of ArtTech.
DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED ESG Highlights 2023
4
Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited
26th Floor, Dah Sing Financial Centre, 248 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
(852) 2507 8866
(852) 2598 5052
www.dahsing.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Dah Sing Banking Group Limited published this content on 24 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2024 09:35:03 UTC.