ESG Highlights

Our ESG Strategy

We have developed a comprehensive ESG strategy built upon five key pillars that encompass Governance, Marketplace, Workplace, Community and Environment. These pillars form the foundation of our approach to ESG, guiding us as we navigate the future. We have also aligned our ESG strategy with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically targeting Decent Work and Economic Growth, Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education and Climate Action, as part of our commitment to making a positive impact in these areas.

Prioritise Green and

Sustainable Banking, dierentiate with SME focus

Build an engaged and loyal workforce by promoting a healthy working environment and staff development

M

a

e

c

a

l

p

t

e

k

r

ESG

Governance

Workplace

e

Establish ESG

positioning under

t

o

Board's oversight

C

n

m

m

e

m

n

u

n

o

i

r

i

t

v

y

n

E

Enrich our community strategy to promote youth development, inclusive communities and green awareness

Sharpen our focus on our environmental KPIs through building internal awareness and improving data quality and tracking to enhance operational efficiency

Key Achievements in 2023

Implemented greenness assessment framework as onboarding criteria for borrowers in seven carbon-intensive industries

Completed digital banking revamp with

87new / enhanced features

and capabilities

Marketplace

Awarded Certificate of

Merit in "Hong Kong ICT Awards 2023 - Fintech (Applied Solutions)" for proprietary AI product recommendation engine

"Next Best Action" which analyses customer financial habits to predict financial needs

Workplace

Oered a total of

33 and 16

ESG investment funds

in DSB and BCM to provide more fund choices, respectively

711training hours recorded for

climate-related risks and green and sustainable finance

94,723

employee training hours in total recorded

for sta development

Recognised in "SportsHour Company Scheme"* for promoting employee well-being through daily physical activities

*Organised by InspiringHK Sports Foundation

*Organised by InspiringHK Sports Foundation

Launched Cultureland gamification programme to enhance awareness of Group culture and values

pieces of paper each month

Key Achievements in 2023

Replaced paper-based performance appraisal forms with e-Appraisal platform for DSB, saving around 13,530 pieces of paper annually

around

13,530

pieces of paper annually

Environment

16% reduction in paper usage, compared to our baseline in 2020

BCM launched the e-Leave Application System which simplified the process for employees and resulted in saving an estimated 900 pieces of paper each month

900

Planted

5,216trees

through Mastercard Priceless Planet Coalition Programme, contributed through customer e-statement enrolment campaign

Replace conventional lighting fixtures with LED lights for two branches in Hong Kong each year

BCM introduced a new summer uniform for branch sta, enabling sta to stay cool to reduce energy consumption of air-conditioning

Community

4,058volunteering hours

contributed by

1,356volunteers

1,494beneficiaries

engaged through community programmes and activities

Co-organised the BCM Bowling Open Competition with Macau China Bowling Association for third year to raise funds for Macau Association for Intellectual Development Services

Intellectual Development Services

Co-organised the Metaverse ArtTech Creation Course 2023 with Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong to provide ArtTech training and immersive digital art experiences to 80 primary and secondary students in Hong Kong

Featured Case Studies in 2023

Elevating Customer Experiences

Through Idea Crowdsourcing

To foster innovation and motivate sta to create better customer experiences, we hosted a CX Idea Crowdsourcing Competition for Dah Sing Bank ("DSB").

Out of 18 submissions, three were selected for their exceptional creativity and potential to improve customer service.

Elevating Personalised

Services Through Innovative

Digital Technology

As a customer-centric bank, DSB continuously strives to integrate digital innovation into its customer experience. In November, DSB received the Certificate of Merit in the "Hong Kong ICT Awards 2023 - Fintech (Applied Solutions) Award" for our proprietary product recommendation engine, "Next Best Action".

It leverages big data and machine learning algorithms to analyse customer preferences and provide personalised product recommendations.

Instilling Culture and Values in

Our Workforce

During Culture Week, DSB launched Cultureland, an innovative gamification programme to enhance colleagues' understanding of the Group's culture and values in a fun and interactive way.

On this virtual platform, sta could earn "Dah Sing Cultureland Coins" by completing virtual challenges, allowing them to redeem physical rewards.

Capacity Building for Youth in

ArtTech and the Metaverse

STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) learning in youth education can inspire creativity and open-mindedness in young people, encouraging them to explore new possibilities. In 2023, DSB collaborated with the Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong to launch the "Metaverse ArtTech Creation Course 2023" to cultivate interest in STEAM.

The five-month course empowered 77 local students to design and create their own non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), exploring the relationship between virtual worlds and reality within the realm of ArtTech.

DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED ESG Highlights 2023

4

