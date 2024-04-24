About this Commitment Responsible Marketplace Workplace Community Environment Our Content Report and Business Performance Indices Governance

About this Report

This Report covers the major subsidiaries of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited (the "Group") for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023. There has been no significant change in the reporting boundary for our 2023 ESG Report nor any significant changes to our organisational size, structure, ownership or supply chain.

During the year, the Group has complied with all applicable disclosure requirements and provisions of the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Reporting Guide set out in Appendix C2 of the Listing Rules in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023. In addition, this report is prepared with reference to the IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures.

This Report provides an annual update of the initiatives, plans and performance of the Group in ESG topics in 2023. It provides a summary of the activities and measures taken by the Group and our key subsidiaries across the Group's core operations in banking and insurance in our key markets in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China with respect to the material ESG matters under five categories - Responsible Business, Marketplace, Workplace, Community and Environment. There is no significant change in the scope of this Report from that of the 2022 ESG Report. This ESG Report should be read in conjunction with the Corporate Governance Report in the Group's 2023 Annual Report, which is also accessible on the website of Dah Sing Bank, Limited ("DSB" or the "Bank") at www.dahsing.com. This Report was endorsed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors (the "Board") in March 2024.