Dah Sing Banking : Green WALK Hong Kong 2022 City Orienteering Competition cum Carnival Organised by World Green Organisation and Proudly Presented by Dah Sing Bank

Green WALK Hong Kong 2022 City Orienteering Competition cum Carnival

Organised by World Green Organisation and Proudly Presented by Dah Sing Bank

Event Advocates Low-Carbon Living

Encourages Public to Travel by Foot Instead of Car

(Hong Kong, 15 January 2023) Organised by World Green Organisation ("WGO") and proudly presented by Dah Sing Bank (the "Bank"), the Green WALK Hong Kong Campaign, with the theme "Walk for Our Climate and A Better Future", calls on the community to adopt healthier, low-carbon lifestyles to combat climate change - encouraging them to walk more and rely less on motorised transportation, especially for short distance travel. One of the highlights of this year's campaign was the Green WALK Hong Kong City Orienteering Competition cum Carnival, held on 15 January 2023. The festive event was a fitting finale to the "Green WALK Carbon Emissions Reduction Online Challenge", which saw participants recording the number of steps walked using a mobile app, which were then translated into measurable, real-world carbon reductions. Providing additional support for the community, Dah Sing Bank commemorated its milestone anniversary through the "Dah Sing Bank 75th Anniversary Charity Challenge", donating HKD750,000 to five environmental charity groups.

In his opening remarks, Dr. William Yu, CEO of the WGO, noted, "Everyone should bear responsibility for conserving energy and reducing carbon consumption. The threats imposed by extreme weather have been increasingly obvious in recent years, and the realities of global warming have been affecting our everyday lives. Taking individual steps - walking more and taking less transportation - is an effective way to reduce carbon emissions. However, according to a survey conducted by our organisation, only 7.8% of respondents stated that they walk 30 minutes or more every day, a 0.6% drop from 8.4% last year, a worrying weekly walking deficiency for Hong Kong citizens. Through the two online and offline events in this year's campaign, the 'Green WALK Carbon Emissions Reduction Online Challenge' and 'Green WALK 2022', WGO hopes to motivate the public to change their daily travel patterns and reduce their carbon footprint, contributing to Hong Kong's goal of attaining carbon neutrality by 2050 or earlier."

Mr. Tse Chin-wan, Secretary for Environment and Ecology of the Hong Kong SAR Government, said, "In order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the Environment and Ecology Bureau has put together various low-carbon policies and measures. In 2020, the total carbon emission of Hong Kong has been reduced by nearly 25%, compared to the peak in 2014. With the wide support and participation of the community, Hong Kong is moving toward the goal of carbon reduction. I am pleased to see everyone joining the activities of Green WALK 2022 in support of a low-carbon lifestyle. Let's walk for our climate and a zero-carbon future."