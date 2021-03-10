Log in
DAH SING BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(2356)
Dah Sing Banking : THE PASSING AWAY OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

03/10/2021 | 03:51am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

The holding company of Dah Sing Bank, Limited

(Stock code: 2356)

THE PASSING AWAY OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is deeply saddened to learn and announce that Mr. Yuen-Tin Ng, an independent non-executive director and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company, passed away recently.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Dah Sing Banking Group Limited (the "Company") has been sadly informed that Mr. Yuen-Tin Ng ("Mr. Ng"), an independent non-executive director and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company, passed away on 25 February 2021.

Mr. Ng had been an independent non-executive director and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company since April 2012. He made valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office. The Board expresses its heartfelt condolences to Mr.

Ng's family.

Following the passing away of Mr. Ng, the number of members of the Audit Committee of the Company has fallen below the minimum number of three as required under Rule 3.21 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Board will endeavor to identify a suitable candidate to fill the vacancy in the membership of the Audit Committee and will make further announcement as soon as practicable.

By Order of the Board

DAH SING BANKING GROUP LIMITED

Doris W. N. Wong Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 10 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Messrs. David Shou-Yeh Wong (Chairman), Hon-Hing Wong (Derek Wong) (Vice Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive), Gary Pak-Ling Wang (Group Chief Financial and Operating Officer) and Nicholas John Mayhew (Deputy Chief Executive) as Executive Directors; Messrs. Robert Tsai-To Sze, Seng-Lee Chan and Blair Chilton Pickerell as Independent Non-Executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Dah Sing Banking Group Limited published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 08:50:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
