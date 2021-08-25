Log in
    440   HK0440001847

DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(440)
  Report
Dah Sing Financial : INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

08/25/2021 | 12:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 04:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 770 M 741 M 741 M
Net income 2021 1 417 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,01x
Yield 2021 5,90%
Capitalization 7 622 M 979 M 979 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 3 079
Free-Float 46,0%
Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 23,85 HKD
Average target price 33,78 HKD
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hon-Hing Wong Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Chi-Leung Chow Chief Financial Officer
Shou-Yeh Wong Chairman
Tsai-To Sze Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwan-Yuen Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED9.15%964
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.45%155 557
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.23.97%71 709
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.07%57 807
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.0.10%57 785
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.51%56 423