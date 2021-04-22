Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    440   HK0440001847

DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(440)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 04/21
25.85 HKD   -1.15%
05:04aDAH SING FINANCIAL  : Proxy Form for 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
03/24DAH SING FINANCIAL  : Profit Slumps 32% in 2020
MT
03/12DAH SING FINANCIAL  : Change of registered office
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dah Sing Financial : Proxy Form for 2021 Annual General Meeting

04/22/2021 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 440)

PROXY FORM FOR 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

I/We, being the registered holder(s) of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company"), hereby appoint the proxy (Note 1) as specified below or failing him/her, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING (Note 1) to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to

be held at Meeting Room S421 (Harbour Road Entrance), Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 2 June 2021 at 4:00 p.m. and at any adjournment thereof in respect of the resolutions as indicated below, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Registered Holder(s) (Complete in ENGLISH BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint holders should be stated.)

Registered Name

Registered Address

Certificate No. (Note 8)

Registered Holding (Note 2)

Signature (Note 4)

Date

Proxy (Note 1) (Complete in ENGLISH BLOCK CAPITALS.)

Full Name

No. of Shares (Note 3)

Full Address

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR (Note 5)

AGAINST (Note 5)

  1. To adopt the Audited Financial Statements together with the Report of the Directors and Independent Auditor's Report for the year ended 31 December 2020
  2. To declare a final dividend for 2020

3. To re-elect Directors

    1. To re-elect Mr. Hon-Hing Wong (Derek Wong) as a Director
    2. To re-elect Mr. Robert Tsai-To Sze as a Director
    3. To re-elect Mr. Andrew Kwan-Yuen Leung as a Director
  2. To fix the fees of the Directors
  3. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as Auditors of the Company and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration
  4. To approve a general mandate to issue shares
  5. To approve a general mandate to buy back shares
  6. To extend the general mandate to issue shares by adding buy-back shares thereto
  7. To approve a mandate to grant options under the share option scheme adopted on 27 May 2015 and to allot and issue shares as and when any options which have been granted under the share option scheme are exercised in accordance with their terms of issue

Notes:

  1. If any proxy other than the chairman of the meeting is preferred, please insert the full name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided and delete the words "or failing him/her, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING". A holder entitled to attend and vote at the meeting of the Company is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. The proxy needs not be a shareholder of the Company, but must attend the meeting (or any adjournment thereof) to represent you.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in the name of the holder(s).
  3. Please insert the number of shares for this proxy. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares registered in the name of the holder(s).
  4. This proxy form must be signed and dated by the shareholder or his/her attorney duly authorized in writing. If the shareholder is a company, it should execute this proxy form under its common seal or by the signature(s) of (a) person(s) authorized to sign on its behalf. In the case of joint shareholders, any one shareholder may sign this proxy form. The vote of the senior joint shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint shareholder(s) and for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of shareholders in respect of the joint shareholding.
  5. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, TICK () IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK () IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick either box in respect of a resolution will entitle your proxy to cast your vote in respect of that resolution at his/her discretion or to abstain. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion or to abstain on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
  6. In order to be valid, a proxy form and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney, must be deposited at the share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the meeting (i.e. not later than 4:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Monday, 31 May 2021) or any adjournment thereof.
  7. Completion and delivery of this proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting if you so wish. If you attend and vote at the meeting, this form of proxy is to be regarded as revoked.
  8. Please provide one certificate number, if possible, to facilitate processing.
  9. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any special instructions written on this proxy form.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

  1. "Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
  2. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.
  3. Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
  4. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 09:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:04aDAH SING FINANCIAL  : Proxy Form for 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
03/24DAH SING FINANCIAL  : Profit Slumps 32% in 2020
MT
03/12DAH SING FINANCIAL  : Change of registered office
PU
03/12DAH SING FINANCIAL  : Date of board committee meeting
PU
03/09SUNLIGHT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Renames Sunlight Tower
MT
2020DAH SING FINANCIAL  : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Dah Sing Insurance Compa..
AQ
2020Bank of East Asia to sell insurance business with Elliott backing
RE
2020DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020DAH SING FINANCIAL  : Date of board committee meeting
PU
2020DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 302 M 683 M 683 M
Net income 2020 1 161 M 150 M 150 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,91x
Yield 2020 4,02%
Capitalization 8 261 M 1 064 M 1 065 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 097
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 33,13 HKD
Last Close Price 25,85 HKD
Spread / Highest target 62,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hon-Hing Wong Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Pak-Ling Wang CFO, COO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Shou-Yeh Wong Chairman
Tsai-To Sze Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwan-Yuen Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED18.31%1 064
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.21%176 179
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.23.97%76 575
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.18.98%68 795
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.20%62 258
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-8.94%52 305
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ