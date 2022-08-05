Dai Dan : Business Result of 2023 1st Quarter

Note: This document is translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original will prevail.
Brief Report on the First Quarter Financial Statements for the Period Ending March 2023
3. Estimate of consolidated performance for the period ending March 2023 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentage indications show increase or decrease from the previous period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per share
owners of parent
Mil. yen
%
Mil. yen
%
Mil. yen
%
Mil. yen
%
Yen Sen
Total period
175,000
7.4
8,500
12.1
8,700
7.5
6,000
3.8
280.46
(Reference)
Estimated net sales of construction contract orders 193,000 Million yen
(Note)
Presence of revision from estimate of performance published most recently: None
Average number of shares in the period (quarter total)
Number of treasury shares at the end of period
Number of issued shares at the end of period (including treasury shares)
First quarter of the period ending March 2023
First quarter of the period ending March 2023
First quarter ofFirst quarter of
the period endingthe period ending
March 2023March 2022
(Note) The number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes the Company's shares held in the BIP Trust for Directors (107,302 shares for the period ending March 2022, 102,007 shares for the first quarter of the period ending March 2023). In addition, the Company's shares held in the BIP Trust for Directors (125,770 shares for the first quarter of the period ending March 2022, 106,390 shares for the first quarter of the period ending March 2023) are also included in treasury shares, which is deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during the period.
21,393,963 shares
1,583,612 shares
22,981,901 shares
Period ending March 2022
Period ending March 2022
21,375,091 shares
1,588,839 shares
22,981,901 shares
Annotations
Changes in key subsidiaries in the period (changes in specific subsidiaries requiring changes of consolidation scope): None
Application of particular accounting to the preparation of quarter consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards, etc.: None
Changes in accounting policies other than : None Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common stock)
Brief report on quarterly financial statements is beyond the object of audit by CPA or an audit corporation.
Explanation about adequate use of achievement forecasts and other noteworthy matters
The forward-looking statements disclosed herein are based on the information available at the time of preparation of this document and the assumption considered as reasonable.
Consequently, actual results differ materially from forecasts above due to changes in business results.
(Reference) Estimate of individual performance
1.Estimate of individual performance for the period ending March 2023 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentage indications show increase or decrease from the previous period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Profit per share
Mil. yen
%
Mil. yen
%
Mil. Yen
%
Mil. yen
%
Yen Sen
Total period
170,000
5.5
8,500
10.3
8,700
5.9
6,000
2.3
280.46
(Reference)
Estimated net sales of construction contract orders
182,000 Million yen
(Note)
Presence of revision from estimate of performance published most recently: None
DAI-DAN Co., Ltd. (1980), Brief Report on the First Quarter Financial Statements for the Period Ending March 2023
Contents of Information
1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes ..............................................................................................
Dai-Dan Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:24 UTC.