  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Dai-Dan Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1980   JP3486000007

DAI-DAN CO., LTD.

(1980)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
2238.00 JPY   +1.50%
02:51aDAI DAN : Business Result of 2023 1st Quarter
PU
05/11Dai-Dan Co., Ltd. Announces Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Period Ending March 2023
CI
05/11Dai-Dan Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022, Payable on June 30, 2022; Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter End of Fiscal Year Ending March 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dai Dan : Business Result of 2023 1st Quarter

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Note: This document is translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original will prevail.

Brief Report on the First Quarter Financial Statements for the Period Ending March 2023

[Japanese Standard] (Consolidated)

August 5, 2022

Name of listed company: DAI-DAN Co., Ltd.

Stock Exchange Listing:

Code No.: 1980 URL: https://www.daidan.co.jp/

Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market

Representative of Company: Ichiro Fujisawa, Representative Director, President

Inquiries to be addressed to: Yasuo Kamei, Director, Executive Corporate Officer,

Head of General Administration

Tel. (06) 6447 - 8003

Date scheduled to submit Quarterly report:

August 5, 2022

Creating supplements to the financial statement:

Yes

Holding a briefing session on the financial statement:

None

(Amounts are indicated with figures less than 1 million yen discarded)

1. Consolidated business results for the first quarter of the period ending March 2023 (From April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated management performance (Cumulative total)

(Percentage indications show increase or decrease from the previous period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

First quarter of the

35,342

29.7

818

54.8

1,308

72.0

862

71.9

period ending March 2023

First quarter of the

27,256

(21.7)

528

(76.8)

760

(69.9)

501

(70.8)

period ending March 2022

(Note)

Comprehensive income First quarter of the period ending March 2023 755 Million yen

968.6%

First quarter of the period ending March 2022

70 Million yen

(96.4%)

Profit per share

Diluted Profit per share

First quarter of the

period ending March 2023 First quarter of the period ending March 2022

Yen Sen

Yen Sen

40.31

23.48

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity capital ratio

Million yen

Million yen

First quarter of the

126,427

77,040

period ending March 2023

Period ending March 2022

139,099

77,242

(Reference) Equity capital

First quarter of the period ending March 2023

76,879 Million yen

Period ending March 2022 77,081 Million yen

%

60.8

55.4

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

End of first quarter

End of second quarter

End of third quarter

Period end

Through year

Yen Sen

Yen Sen

Yen Sen

Yen Sen

Yen Sen

Period ending March 2022

45.00

45.00

90.00

Period ending March 2023

Period ending March 2023

45.00

55.00

100.00

(Forecast)

(Note) 1 Presence of revision from dividend forecast published most recently: None

2 Breakdown of dividend for the period ending March 2023: Ordinary dividend:90yen

Commemorative dividend:10yen (120th anniversary commemorative dividend)

3. Estimate of consolidated performance for the period ending March 2023 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentage indications show increase or decrease from the previous period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit per share

owners of parent

Mil. yen

%

Mil. yen

%

Mil. yen

%

Mil. yen

%

Yen Sen

Total period

175,000

7.4

8,500

12.1

8,700

7.5

6,000

3.8

280.46

(Reference)

Estimated net sales of construction contract orders 193,000 Million yen

(Note)

Presence of revision from estimate of performance published most recently: None

 Average number of shares in the period (quarter total)
 Number of treasury shares at the end of period
 Number of issued shares at the end of period (including treasury shares)
First quarter of the period ending March 2023
First quarter of the period ending March 2023
First quarter ofFirst quarter of
the period endingthe period ending
March 2023March 2022
(Note) The number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes the Company's shares held in the BIP Trust for Directors (107,302 shares for the period ending March 2022, 102,007 shares for the first quarter of the period ending March 2023). In addition, the Company's shares held in the BIP Trust for Directors (125,770 shares for the first quarter of the period ending March 2022, 106,390 shares for the first quarter of the period ending March 2023) are also included in treasury shares, which is deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during the period.
21,393,963 shares
1,583,612 shares
22,981,901 shares
Period ending March 2022
Period ending March 2022
21,375,091 shares
1,588,839 shares
22,981,901 shares
  • Annotations
    1. Changes in key subsidiaries in the period (changes in specific subsidiaries requiring changes of consolidation scope): None
    2. Application of particular accounting to the preparation of quarter consolidated financial statements: None
    3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, restatement
    • Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards, etc.: None
  • Changes in accounting policies other than : None  Changes in accounting estimates: None

 Restatement: None

  1. Number of issued shares (common stock)
  • Brief report on quarterly financial statements is beyond the object of audit by CPA or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation about adequate use of achievement forecasts and other noteworthy matters

The forward-looking statements disclosed herein are based on the information available at the time of preparation of this document and the assumption considered as reasonable.

Consequently, actual results differ materially from forecasts above due to changes in business results.

(Reference) Estimate of individual performance

1.Estimate of individual performance for the period ending March 2023 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentage indications show increase or decrease from the previous period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Profit per share

Mil. yen

%

Mil. yen

%

Mil. Yen

%

Mil. yen

%

Yen Sen

Total period

170,000

5.5

8,500

10.3

8,700

5.9

6,000

2.3

280.46

(Reference)

Estimated net sales of construction contract orders

182,000 Million yen

(Note)

Presence of revision from estimate of performance published most recently: None

DAI-DAN Co., Ltd. (1980), Brief Report on the First Quarter Financial Statements for the Period Ending March 2023

 Contents of Information

1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes ..............................................................................................

2

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets .............................................................................................................................

2

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ........................

4

(Consolidated Statements of Income)

(First Quarter Consolidated Cumulative Period) .............................................................................................

4

(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)

(First Quarter Consolidated Cumulative Period) .............................................................................................

5

(3) Annotation Items Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements....................................................

6

(Notes to Going Concern Assumption)............................................................................................................

6

(Notes in Case of Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) ............................................

6

2. Supplementary Information .....................................................................................................................................

7

Divisional net sales of construction contract orders received, completed construction contracts, and

uncompleted construction contracts (consolidated) ................................................................................................

7

1

DAI-DAN Co., Ltd. (1980), Brief Report on the First Quarter Financial Statements for the Period Ending March 2023

1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

Previous Consolidated

Current First Quarter

Consolidated Accounting

Accounting Year

Period

(As of March 31, 2022)

(As of June 30, 2022)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

16,065

13,409

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from

68,903

54,391

completed construction contracts and other

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

15,002

17,213

Costs on construction contracts in progress

464

1,103

Other

4,416

5,508

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(6)

(6)

Total current assets

104,846

91,618

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

5,893

6,567

Intangible assets

409

410

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

15,837

15,722

Retirement benefit asset

10,628

10,643

Other

1,622

1,602

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(138)

(136)

Total investments and other assets

27,949

27,831

Total non-current assets

34,253

34,808

Total assets

139,099

126,427

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dai-Dan Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
