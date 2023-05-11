Advanced search
    1980   JP3486000007

DAI-DAN CO., LTD.

(1980)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:59:00 2023-05-11 am EDT
2496.00 JPY   -1.07%
02:05aDai Dan : Business result of 2023(from 1st April 2022 to 31st March 2023)(English)(485.26KB)
PU
03/30DAI-DAN CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/30DAI-DAN CO., LTD. : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
Dai Dan : Business result of 2023(from 1st April 2022 to 31st March 2023)(English)(485.26KB)

05/11/2023 | 02:05am EDT
Note: This document is translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original will prevail.

Brief Report on Financial Statements for the Period Ending March 2023

[Japanese Standard] (Consolidated)

May 11, 2023

Name of listed company: DAI-DAN Co., Ltd.

Stock Exchange Listing:

Code No.: 1980 URL: https://www.daidan.co.jp/

Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market

Representative of Company: Ichiro Fujisawa, Representative Director, President

Inquiries to be addressed to: Yasuo Kamei, Director, Executive Corporate Officer,

Head of General Administration

Tel. (06) 6447 - 8003

Date scheduled to ordinary shareholders general meeting convention: June 29, 2023

Date scheduled to dividend payment commencement:

June 30, 2023

Date scheduled to submit annual securities report:

June 29, 2023

Creating supplements to the financial statement:

Yes

Holding a briefing session on the financial statement:

Yes (for instituted investors and analysts)

(Amounts are indicated with figures less than 1 million yen discarded)

1. Consolidated business results for the period ending March 2023 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated management performance (Cumulative total)

(Percentage indications show increase or decrease from the previous period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Period ending March 2023

185,961

14.1

8,428

11.1

9,288

14.7

6,626

14.7

Period ending March 2022

162,929

3.3

7,584

(13.4)

8,095

(12.6)

5,778

(8.6)

(Note)

Comprehensive income Period ending March 2023

7,083 Million yen 64.7%

Period ending March 2022

4,299 Million yen (58.5%)

Equity capital

Total asset vs.

Net sales vs.

Profit per share

Diluted Profit per share

Ordinary profit

Operating

vs. profit ratio

ratio

profit ratio

Yen Sen

Yen Sen

%

%

%

Period ending March 2023

309.56

8.3

6.5

4.5

Period ending March 2022

270.16

7.6

6.0

4.7

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity capital ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen Sen

Period ending March 2023

148,544

82,424

55.4

3,841.33

Period ending March 2022

139,099

77,242

55.4

3,603.11

(Reference)

Equity capital

Period ending March 2023

82,242 Million yen

Period ending March 2022

77,081 Million yen

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Period ending March 2023

15,941

(4,729)

2,218)

25,348

Period ending March 2022

(11,718)

(873)

(3,214)

16,037

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

End of first quarter

End of second quarter

End of third quarter

Period end

Through year

Yen Sen

Yen Sen

Yen Sen

Yen Sen

Yen Sen

Period ending March 2022

45.00

45.00

90.00

Period ending March 2023

45.00

55.00

100.00

Period ending March 2024

55.00

55.00

110.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Breakdown of dividend

for the period ending

March 2023: Ordinary

dividend:90yen

Commemorative dividend:10yen (120th anniversary commemorative dividend)

3. Estimate of consolidated performance for the period ending March 2024 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentage indications show increase or decrease from the previous period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit per share

owners of parent

Mil. yen

%

Mil. yen

%

Mil. yen

%

Mil. Yen

%

Yen Sen

Total period

200,000

7.5

8,500

0.8

8,900

(4.2)

6,500

(1.9)

303.60

(Reference) Estimated net sales of construction contract orders 210,000 Million yen

    1. Changes in key subsidiaries in the period (changes in specific subsidiaries requiring changes of consolidation scope): None
    2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, restatement
    • Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards, etc.: None
  • Changes in accounting policies other than : None
  • Changes in accounting estimates: None
  • Restatement: None
  1. Number of issued shares (common stock)

Number of issued shares at the end of

Period ending

22,981,901

shares

Period ending

22,981,901

shares

period (including treasury shares)

March 2023

March 2022

Number of treasury shares at the end of

Period ending

1,572,067

shares

Period ending

1,588,839

shares

period

March 2023

March 2022

Average number of shares in the period

Period ending

21,405,477

shares

Period ending

21,388,229

shares

March 2023

March 2022

(Note) The number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes the Company's shares held in the BIP Trust for Directors (107,302 shares for the period ending March 2022, 90,207 shares for the period ending March 2023). In addition, the Company's shares held in the BIP Trust for Directors (112,386 shares for the period ending March 2022, 94,744 shares for the period ending March 2023) are also included in treasury shares, which is deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during the period.

(Reference) Estimate of individual performance

1. Individual business results for the period ending March 2023 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Individual management performance

(Percentage indications show increase or decrease from the previous period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Period ending March 2023

179,619

11.5

8,542

10.8

9,423

14.7

6,775

15.5

Period ending March 2022

161,126

3.2

7,708

(10.8)

8,216

(10.2)

5,863

(6.1)

Profit per share

Diluted Profit per share

Yen

Sen

Yen Sen

Period ending March 2023

316,51

Period ending March 2022

274,15

(2) Individual financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity capital ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

Sen

Period ending March 2023

144,312

80,689

55.9

3,768.82

Period ending March 2022

136,750

75,779

55.4

3,542.23

(Reference) Equity capital

Period ending March 2023

80,689 Million yen

Period ending March 2022

75,779 Million yen

2.Estimate of individual performance for the period ending March 2024 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentage indications show increase or decrease from the previous period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Profit per share

Mil. yen

%

Mil. yen

%

Mil. Yen

%

Mil. yen

%

Yen Sen

Total period

190,000

5.8

8,500

(0.5)

8,900

(5.6)

6,500

(4.1)

303.60

(Reference)

Estimated net sales of construction contract orders 200,000 Million yen

  • Brief report on financial statements is beyond the object of audit by CPA or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation about adequate use of achievement forecasts and other noteworthy matters (Caution regarding forward-looking statements and others)
    The forward-looking statements disclosed herein are based on the information available at the time of preparation of this document and the assumption considered as reasonable.
    Consequently, actual results differ materially from forecasts above due to changes in business results. (How to obtain supplementary explanatory materials for financial results)
    Supplementary explanatory materials for financial results will be available on the Company's website.

DAI-DAN Co., Ltd. (1980), Brief Report on the Financial Statements for the Period Ending March 2023

  • Contents of Information

1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

2

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

2

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

4

(Consolidated Statements of Income)

4

(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)

5

(3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

6

(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

8

(5) Annotation Items Concerning Consolidated Financial Statements

10

(Notes to Going Concern Assumption)

10

2. Individual Financial Statements and Major Notes

11

(1)

Balance Sheets

11

(2)

Statements of Income

14

(3)

Statements of Changes in Equity

15

3. Supplementary Information

17

Divisional net sales of construction contract orders received, completed construction contracts, and

uncompleted construction contracts

17

1

DAI-DAN Co., Ltd. (1980), Brief Report on the Financial Statements for the Period Ending March 2023

1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

Previous Consolidated

Current Consolidated

Accounting Year

Accounting Year

(As of March 31, 2022)

(As of March 31, 2023)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

16,065

25,379

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from

68,903

69,625

completed construction contracts and other

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

15,002

9,487

Costs on construction contracts in progress

464

671

Other

4,416

3,092

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(6)

(136)

Total current assets

104,846

108,120

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

8,020

9,274

Accumulated depreciation

(3,739)

(4,049)

Buildings and structures, net

4,281

5,225

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

158

708

Accumulated depreciation

(128)

(133)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

29

574

Tools, furniture and fixtures

893

953

Accumulated depreciation

(694)

(714)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

198

238

Land

1,280

1,280

Construction in progress

104

197

Total property, plant and equipment

5,893

7,516

Intangible assets

409

1,178

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

15,837

18,790

Retirement benefit asset

10,628

11,459

Other

1,622

1,611

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(138)

(133)

Total investments and other assets

27,949

31,728

Total non-current assets

34,253

40,424

Total assets

139,099

148,544

2

