Dai Dan : Business result of 2023(from 1st April 2022 to 31st March 2023)(English)(485.26KB)

Note: This document is translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original will prevail.
Brief Report on Financial Statements for the Period Ending March 2023
3. Estimate of consolidated performance for the period ending March 2024 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentage indications show increase or decrease from the previous period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per share
owners of parent
Mil. yen
%
Mil. yen
%
Mil. yen
%
Mil. Yen
%
Yen Sen
Total period
200,000
7.5
8,500
0.8
8,900
(4.2)
6,500
(1.9)
303.60
(Reference) Estimated net sales of construction contract orders 210,000 Million yen
Annotations
Changes in key subsidiaries in the period (changes in specific subsidiaries requiring changes of consolidation scope): None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards, etc.: None
Changes in accounting policies other than: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common stock)
Number of issued shares at the end of
Period ending
22,981,901
shares
Period ending
22,981,901
shares
period (including treasury shares)
March 2023
March 2022
Number of treasury shares at the end of
Period ending
1,572,067
shares
Period ending
1,588,839
shares
period
March 2023
March 2022
Average number of shares in the period
Period ending
21,405,477
shares
Period ending
21,388,229
shares
March 2023
March 2022
(Note) The number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes the Company's shares held in the BIP Trust for Directors (107,302 shares for the period ending March 2022, 90,207 shares for the period ending March 2023). In addition, the Company's shares held in the BIP Trust for Directors (112,386 shares for the period ending March 2022, 94,744 shares for the period ending March 2023) are also included in treasury shares, which is deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during the period.
(Reference) Estimate of individual performance
1. Individual business results for the period ending March 2023 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Individual management performance
(Percentage indications show increase or decrease from the previous period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Period ending March 2023
179,619
11.5
8,542
10.8
9,423
14.7
6,775
15.5
Period ending March 2022
161,126
3.2
7,708
(10.8)
8,216
(10.2)
5,863
(6.1)
Profit per share
Diluted Profit per share
Yen
Sen
Yen Sen
Period ending March 2023
316,51
―
Period ending March 2022
274,15
―
(2) Individual financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity capital ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
Sen
Period ending March 2023
144,312
80,689
55.9
3,768.82
Period ending March 2022
136,750
75,779
55.4
3,542.23
(Reference) Equity capital
Period ending March 2023
80,689 Million yen
Period ending March 2022
75,779 Million yen
2.Estimate of individual performance for the period ending March 2024 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentage indications show increase or decrease from the previous period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Profit per share
Mil. yen
%
Mil. yen
%
Mil. Yen
%
Mil. yen
%
Yen Sen
Total period
190,000
5.8
8,500
(0.5)
8,900
(5.6)
6,500
(4.1)
303.60
(Reference)
Estimated net sales of construction contract orders 200,000 Million yen
Brief report on financial statements is beyond the object of audit by CPA or an audit corporation.
Explanation about adequate use of achievement forecasts and other noteworthy matters (Caution regarding forward-looking statements and others)
The forward-looking statements disclosed herein are based on the information available at the time of preparation of this document and the assumption considered as reasonable.
Consequently, actual results differ materially from forecasts above due to changes in business results. (How to obtain supplementary explanatory materials for financial results)
Supplementary explanatory materials for financial results will be available on the Company's website.
DAI-DAN Co., Ltd. (1980), Brief Report on the Financial Statements for the Period Ending March 2023
Contents of Information
1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
2
(1)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
2
(2)
Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income