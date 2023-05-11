Dai Dan : Business result of 2023(from 1st April 2022 to 31st March 2023)(English)(485.26KB)

Note: This document is translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original will prevail.

Brief Report on Financial Statements for the Period Ending March 2023

[Japanese Standard] (Consolidated)

May 11, 2023 Name of listed company: DAI-DAN Co., Ltd. Stock Exchange Listing: Code No.: 1980 URL: https://www.daidan.co.jp/ Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market Representative of Company: Ichiro Fujisawa, Representative Director, President Inquiries to be addressed to: Yasuo Kamei, Director, Executive Corporate Officer, Head of General Administration Tel. (06) 6447 - 8003 Date scheduled to ordinary shareholders general meeting convention: June 29, 2023 Date scheduled to dividend payment commencement: June 30, 2023 Date scheduled to submit annual securities report: June 29, 2023 Creating supplements to the financial statement: Yes Holding a briefing session on the financial statement: Yes (for instituted investors and analysts) (Amounts are indicated with figures less than 1 million yen discarded) 1. Consolidated business results for the period ending March 2023 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (1) Consolidated management performance (Cumulative total) (Percentage indications show increase or decrease from the previous period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Period ending March 2023 185,961 14.1 8,428 11.1 9,288 14.7 6,626 14.7 Period ending March 2022 162,929 3.3 7,584 (13.4) 8,095 (12.6) 5,778 (8.6)

(Note) Comprehensive income Period ending March 2023 7,083 Million yen 64.7% Period ending March 2022 4,299 Million yen (58.5%) Equity capital Total asset vs. Net sales vs. Profit per share Diluted Profit per share Ordinary profit Operating vs. profit ratio ratio profit ratio Yen Sen Yen Sen % % % Period ending March 2023 309.56 ― 8.3 6.5 4.5 Period ending March 2022 270.16 ― 7.6 6.0 4.7 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity capital ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen Sen Period ending March 2023 148,544 82,424 55.4 3,841.33 Period ending March 2022 139,099 77,242 55.4 3,603.11 (Reference) Equity capital Period ending March 2023 82,242 Million yen Period ending March 2022 77,081 Million yen (3) Consolidated cash flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents operating activities investing activities financing activities at end of period Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Period ending March 2023 15,941 (4,729) 2,218) 25,348 Period ending March 2022 (11,718) (873) (3,214) 16,037

2. Dividends