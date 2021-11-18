Log in
    1980   JP3486000007

DAI-DAN CO., LTD.

(1980)
Dai Dan : Financial Briefing Material for the Second Quarter of the Period Ending March 2022

11/18/2021 | 02:32am EST
Quarter of

Ending

March 2022

November 9, 2021

Contents

Consolidated Performance Summary

Second Quarter Financial Closing Highlights

Full-Year Earnings Forecast

Progress Status of the Mid-Term Management Plan Our Sustainability Initiatives

Reference: DATA FILE

2

Second Quarter Financial Results for the Period Ending March 2022

Consolidated

Performance

Summary

3

Consolidated Earnings Summary

Overview of consolidated management indicators, etc. (operating results)

(Millions of yen)

2nd Quarter of

2nd Quarter of

Increase

Change

Major factors behind increase/decrease and

period ended

period ending

(Decrease)

rate

annotation items

March 2021

March 2022

Net sales of uncompleted construction

124,228

143,043

18,814

15.1%

contracts at beginning of period

Net sales of construction contract orders

84,656

107,423

22,766

26.9%

Recovery mainly in large-scale construction contracts

received

to the pre-pandemic level

Despite a sufficient amount of net sales of

Net sales of completed construction

72,734

65,780

(6,953)

-9.6%

uncompleted construction contracts carried forward

from the previous period, value of work done was not

contracts

recorded in the current period because large projects

were not fully in progress, resulting in the decrease.

Gross profit on completed construction

11,179

8,857

(2,322)

-20.8%

contracts

Decreases in net sales of completed construction

Gross profit margin of completed

15.4%

13.5%

-1.9pt

-

contracts and profit ratio

construction contracts (%)

Operating profit

5,070

2,768

(2,301)

-45.4%

Decrease in gross profit on completed construction

Operating profit margin (%)

7.0%

4.2%

-2.8pt

-

contracts

Ordinary profit

5,366

3,044

(2,322)

-43.3%

Decrease in operating profit

Ordinary profit margin (%)

7.4%

4.6%

-2.8pt

-

Net profit attributable to owners of parent

3,654

2,077

(1,577)

-43.2%

Net profit margin (%)

5.0%

3.2%

-1.9pt

-

Business environment

  • Orders received decreased for renovations as a whole in the previous fiscal year due mainly to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but increased in the current period mainly because of recovery in orders for large-scale projects to the pre-pandemic level.
  • Despite a sufficient amount of net sales of uncompleted construction contracts carried forward from the previous period, large projects were not fully in progress, pushing down gross profit of completed construction contracts.
  • Following the drop in gross profit of completed construction contracts, the Company recorded decreased profits.

© 2021 DAI-DAN Co.,Ltd.

4

Consolidated Earnings Summary

Breakdown of decrease in consolidated operating profit

(Millions of yen)

April-September 2020

Decrease in value of work

Decrease in value of

Decrease in profit

Due to changes in

April-September 2021

Result

done for general

work done for

margin of completed

other factors

Result

construction contracts

renovations

construction contracts

  • General construction saw a decrease in the value of work as large construction projects were not fully in progress, pushing down return on net sales.
  • Profit margin of completed construction contracts decreased mainly due to a decrease in the value of work done for highly profitable industrial facilities, intensifying competition for order acquisition, and soaring prices of materials and equipment.

© 2021 DAI-DAN Co.,Ltd.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dai-Dan Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
