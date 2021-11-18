Dai Dan : Financial Briefing Material for the Second Quarter of the Period Ending March 2022
11/18/2021 | 02:32am EST
Quarter of
Ending
March 2022
November 9, 2021
Contents
Consolidated Performance Summary
Second Quarter Financial Closing Highlights
Full-Year Earnings Forecast
Progress Status of the Mid-Term Management Plan Our Sustainability Initiatives
Reference: DATA FILE
2
Second Quarter Financial Results for the Period Ending March 2022
Consolidated
Performance
Summary
3
Consolidated Earnings Summary
Overview of consolidated management indicators, etc. (operating results)
(Millions of yen)
2nd Quarter of
2nd Quarter of
Increase
Change
Major factors behind increase/decrease and
period ended
period ending
(Decrease)
rate
annotation items
March 2021
March 2022
Net sales of uncompleted construction
124,228
143,043
18,814
15.1%
contracts at beginning of period
Net sales of construction contract orders
84,656
107,423
22,766
26.9%
Recovery mainly in large-scale construction contracts
received
to the pre-pandemic level
Despite a sufficient amount of net sales of
Net sales of completed construction
72,734
65,780
(6,953)
-9.6%
uncompleted construction contracts carried forward
from the previous period, value of work done was not
contracts
recorded in the current period because large projects
were not fully in progress, resulting in the decrease.
Gross profit on completed construction
11,179
8,857
(2,322)
-20.8%
contracts
Decreases in net sales of completed construction
Gross profit margin of completed
15.4%
13.5%
-1.9pt
-
contracts and profit ratio
construction contracts (%)
Operating profit
5,070
2,768
(2,301)
-45.4%
Decrease in gross profit on completed construction
Operating profit margin (%)
7.0%
4.2%
-2.8pt
-
contracts
Ordinary profit
5,366
3,044
(2,322)
-43.3%
Decrease in operating profit
Ordinary profit margin (%)
7.4%
4.6%
-2.8pt
-
Net profit attributable to owners of parent
3,654
2,077
(1,577)
-43.2%
Net profit margin (%)
5.0%
3.2%
-1.9pt
-
Business environment
Orders received decreased for renovations as a whole in the previous fiscal year due mainly to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but increased in the current period mainly because of recovery in orders for large-scale projects to the pre-pandemic level.
Despite a sufficient amount of net sales of uncompleted construction contracts carried forward from the previous period, large projects were not fully in progress, pushing down gross profit of completed construction contracts.
Following the drop in gross profit of completed construction contracts, the Company recorded decreased profits.
Breakdown of decrease in consolidated operating profit
(Millions of yen)
April-September 2020
Decrease in value of work
Decrease in value of
Decrease in profit
Due to changes in
April-September 2021
Result
done for general
work done for
margin of completed
other factors
Result
construction contracts
renovations
construction contracts
General construction saw a decrease in the value of work as large construction projects were not fully in progress, pushing down return on net sales.
Profit margin of completed construction contracts decreased mainly due to a decrease in the value of work done for highly profitable industrial facilities, intensifying competition for order acquisition, and soaring prices of materials and equipment.
Dai-Dan Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 07:31:01 UTC.