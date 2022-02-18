Log in
    1980   JP3486000007

DAI-DAN CO., LTD.

(1980)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dai Dan : Financial Briefing Material for the Third Quarter of the Period Ending March 2022

02/18/2022 | 02:21am EST
of

Ending

March 2022

February 9, 2022

Contents

Consolidated Performance Summary

Third Quarter Financial Closing Highlights

Full-Year Earnings Forecast

Reference: DATA FILE

2

Third Quarter Financial Results for the Period Ending March 2022

Consolidated

Performance

Summary

3

Consolidated Performance Summary

Overview of consolidated management indicators, etc. (operating results)

(Millions of yen)

3rd Quarter of

3rd Quarter of

Increase

Change rate

Major factors behind increase/decrease and

period ended

period ending

(Decrease)

annotation items

March 2021

March 2022

Net sales of uncompleted construction

124,228

143,043

18,814

15.1%

contracts at beginning of period

Net sales of construction contract orders

122,561

150,118

27,556

22.5%

Recovery mainly in large-scale construction

received

contracts to the pre-pandemic level

Despite a sufficient amount of net sales of uncompleted

Net sales of completed construction

111,099

108,257

(2,841)

-2.6%

construction contracts carried forward from the previous

period, value of work done was not recorded in the

contracts

current period because large projects were not fully in

progress, resulting in a slight decrease.

Gross profit on completed construction

16,401

13,562

(2,838)

-17.3%

contracts

Decrease in gross profit margin of completed

Gross profit margin of completed

14.8%

12.5%

-2.2p

construction contracts

construction contracts (%)

Operating profit

7,205

4,060

(3,145)

-43.6%

Decrease in gross profit on completed construction

Operating profit margin (%)

6.5%

3.8%

-2.7p

contracts

Ordinary profit

7,593

4,399

(3,193)

-42.1%

Decrease in operating profit

Ordinary profit margin (%)

6.8%

4.1%

-2.8p

Net profit attributable to owners of parent

5,190

3,059

(2,131)

-41.1%

Net profit margin (%)

4.7%

2.8%

-1.8p

Business environment

  • Orders received decreased for renovations as a whole in the previous fiscal year due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but increased in the current period mainly because of recovery in orders for large-scale projects to the pre-pandemic level.
  • Net sales of completed construction contracts recorded a slight decrease, because large projects were not fully in progress. Additionally, intensifying competition for order acquisition along with soaring prices of materials and equipment pushed down the profit margin and gross profit of completed construction contracts as well.
  • Following the drop in gross profit of completed construction contracts, the Company recorded decreased profits.

© 2022 DAI-DAN Co.,Ltd.

4

Consolidated Performance Summary

Breakdown of decrease in consolidated operating profit

(Millions of yen)

Increase Decrease

April-December 2020

Decrease in value of

Increase in value of work

Decrease in profit

Due to an increase in

April-December 2021

Result

work done for general

done for renovations

margin of construction

SG&A expenses and

Result

construction contracts

contracts

other factors

  • General construction saw a decrease in the value of work as large construction projects were not fully in progress, pushing down return on net sales. Meanwhile, on the back of recovery from the pandemic, especially, the value of work done for mid-to-large factory projects increased, pushing up return on net sales compared to the previous period.
  • The profit margin of completed construction contracts decreased mainly due to intensifying competition for order acquisition and soaring prices of materials and equipment.

© 2022 DAI-DAN Co.,Ltd.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dai-Dan Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 07:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
