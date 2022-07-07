Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8750   JP3476480003

DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8750)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-07 am EDT
2380.00 JPY   -0.23%
03:12aBritish insurtech firm YuLife raises $120 million led by Dai-ichi Life
RE
07/06Japan's Nikkei falls on slowdown worries, energy losses
RE
07/01DAI ICHI LIFE : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of the Company's Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

British insurtech firm YuLife raises $120 million led by Dai-ichi Life

07/07/2022 | 03:12am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - YuLife has raised $120 million led by Japanese insurer Dai-ichi Life, valuing the British insurtech firm at $800 million as it plans to expand into the United States and South Africa, its CEO said.

The valuation is more than double the levels seen at YuLife's previous funding round a year ago as the company, which provides group life insurance polices in Britain, has had a fivefold rise in gross written premiums in the past 12 months.

Its policies include health incentives - employees earn shopping vouchers for time spent exercising or meditating.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for YuLife's products, said CEO Sammy Rubin, with employees often choosing to work from home, or even switch jobs.

"Companies are focusing more and more on wellbeing," Rubin said. "Employees are looking for more than just a salary and a computer."

Insurtech - the insurance branch of fintech, or financial technology - enjoyed a record financing year last year, according to reinsurance broker Gallagher Re.

But the Ukraine conflict and rising inflation and interest rates have reduced appetite.

Global insurtech funding totalled $2.2 billion in the first quarter, down 57% from the previous quarter, Gallagher Re said.

Existing YuLife investors including Target Global and Eurazeo also took part in the late-stage "C" series funding round, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. -0.23% 2380 Delayed Quote.8.64%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.22% 438.3 Real-time Quote.-18.81%
EURAZEO SE 1.00% 60.8 Real-time Quote.-21.61%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.63% 140.59 Real-time Quote.-19.71%
All news about DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 8 172 B 60 180 M 60 180 M
Net income 2022 397 B 2 925 M 2 925 M
Net Debt 2022 885 B 6 520 M 6 520 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,96x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 2 453 B 18 066 M 18 066 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 64 823
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2 385,50 JPY
Average target price 2 920,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Inagaki President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Kikuta Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Koichiro Watanabe Chairman
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
Ungyong Shu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.8.64%18 066
METLIFE, INC.-0.90%50 362
AXA-21.00%49 651
AFLAC INCORPORATED-4.20%36 035
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-12.40%35 558
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-5.72%32 364