China stocks fall most in 8 weeks as property, financials weigh

SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - China stocks slumped the most
in nearly 8 weeks on Friday, dragged by property developers and
financial firms, following homebuyers' threats to stop mortgage
payments on unfinished apartments despite Beijing's assurance to
solve the crisis.
Sentiment remained weak as China's economic growth slowed
sharply in the second quarter, although data showed a surprising
rise in retail sales.
The blue-chip CSI300 Index fell 1.7% while the
Hang Seng Index declined 2.2% on Friday.
For the week, the CSI300 Index lost 4.1%, the biggest drop
since April 22, while the Hang Seng Index saw its biggest slump
since March 2020, down 6.6%.
Growing numbers of homebuyers have threatened to halt
mortgage payments until developers resume construction of
pre-sold homes. The protest threatens to stall a nascent
recovery in China's capital-starved property sector and hit
banks with hefty writedowns, analysts said.
Chinese regulators on Thursday vowed to help local
governments deliver property projects on time, while at least 10
banks said mortgages related to risky property projects are
relatively small, and risks are controllable.
In mainland markets, real estate developers
tumbled 5% and banks lost 2.4%, while mainland
developers listed in Hong Kong plunged 5% to a 10-year
low.
Among other sectors, brokers, healthcare
, resource, infrastructure,
and transport declined more than 2% each.
China's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.4% year-on-year
in the second quarter, missing expectations, as widespread
lockdowns to curb record COVID cases hit industrial activity and
consumer spending.
"The economy likely bottomed in Q2. It is on track for a
slow recovery," said Zhiwei Zhang, Chief Economist at Pinpoint
Asset Management.
Data showed retail sales rose 3.1% following the easing of
COVID-19 restrictions last month. Analysts had expected flat
sales after a 6.7% drop in May.
"The retail sales data is better than expectations," said
Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Group, picking the
economic recovery to gain momentum.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the government will support
the economy while preventing inflation, state media reported on
Thursday, signalling increased concerns over price rises.
"Given the tame growth, China's government is likely to
deploy economic stimulus measures from now on to rev up its
flagging growth," said Toru Nishihama, Chief Economist at
Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, adding hurdles are high for
its central bank to cut interest rates further.
Big tech companies traded in Hong Kong fell 3.2%,
with Alibaba down down nearly 6% after the Wall Street
Journal reported the tech giant's cloud division has been
summoned by Shanghai authorities in connection with a theft of
police data.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Lincoln Feast and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)