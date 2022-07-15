Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8750   JP3476480003

DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8750)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-15 am EDT
2280.50 JPY   -3.10%
China stocks fall most in 8 weeks as property, financials weigh

07/15/2022 | 05:12am EDT
SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - China stocks slumped the most in nearly 8 weeks on Friday, dragged by property developers and financial firms, following homebuyers' threats to stop mortgage payments on unfinished apartments despite Beijing's assurance to solve the crisis.

Sentiment remained weak as China's economic growth slowed sharply in the second quarter, although data showed a surprising rise in retail sales.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index fell 1.7% while the Hang Seng Index declined 2.2% on Friday.

For the week, the CSI300 Index lost 4.1%, the biggest drop since April 22, while the Hang Seng Index saw its biggest slump since March 2020, down 6.6%.

Growing numbers of homebuyers have threatened to halt mortgage payments until developers resume construction of pre-sold homes. The protest threatens to stall a nascent recovery in China's capital-starved property sector and hit banks with hefty writedowns, analysts said.

Chinese regulators on Thursday vowed to help local governments deliver property projects on time, while at least 10 banks said mortgages related to risky property projects are relatively small, and risks are controllable.

In mainland markets, real estate developers tumbled 5% and banks lost 2.4%, while mainland developers listed in Hong Kong plunged 5% to a 10-year low.

Among other sectors, brokers, healthcare , resource, infrastructure, and transport declined more than 2% each.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.4% year-on-year in the second quarter, missing expectations, as widespread lockdowns to curb record COVID cases hit industrial activity and consumer spending.

"The economy likely bottomed in Q2. It is on track for a slow recovery," said Zhiwei Zhang, Chief Economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

Data showed retail sales rose 3.1% following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions last month. Analysts had expected flat sales after a 6.7% drop in May.

"The retail sales data is better than expectations," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Group, picking the economic recovery to gain momentum.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the government will support the economy while preventing inflation, state media reported on Thursday, signalling increased concerns over price rises.

"Given the tame growth, China's government is likely to deploy economic stimulus measures from now on to rev up its flagging growth," said Toru Nishihama, Chief Economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, adding hurdles are high for its central bank to cut interest rates further.

Big tech companies traded in Hong Kong fell 3.2%, with Alibaba down down nearly 6% after the Wall Street Journal reported the tech giant's cloud division has been summoned by Shanghai authorities in connection with a theft of police data.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -4.89% 103.76 Delayed Quote.-12.65%
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. -3.10% 2280.5 Delayed Quote.1.20%
Financials
Sales 2023 7 647 B 54 970 M 54 970 M
Net income 2023 287 B 2 060 M 2 060 M
Net Debt 2023 870 B 6 256 M 6 256 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,14x
Yield 2023 3,67%
Capitalization 2 411 B 17 331 M 17 331 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 62 260
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2 353,50 JPY
Average target price 2 930,83 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Inagaki President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Kikuta Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Koichiro Watanabe Chairman
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
Ungyong Shu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.1.20%17 331
AXA-20.76%48 985
METLIFE, INC.-7.33%47 093
AFLAC INCORPORATED-8.46%34 431
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-16.44%33 915
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-6.68%31 868