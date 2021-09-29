Log in
Dai ichi Life : Impact Investment in PaMeLa Co., Ltd.- Contributing to Improving Patients' Quality of Life through Development of Medical Device That "Visualizes" Pain Using Brain Waves - PDF

09/29/2021
September 29, 2021

Impact Investment in PaMeLa Co., Ltd.

  • Contributing to Improving Patients' Quality of Life through Development of Medical Device That
    "Visualizes" Pain Using Brain Waves -

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (the "Company"; President and Representative Director: Seiji Inagaki) has invested approximately JPY 100 million in PaMeLa Co., Ltd. ("PaMeLa"; President and Representative Director: Arata Hasegawa), a Japanese startup that develops and provides a medical device that scientifically measures pain using brain waves. This impact investment1 is a part of the Company's ESG investments.

  • A startup that has spun off from Osaka University and is developing a medical device that can objectively measure and evaluate pain, a subjective sensation
  • The technology developed by PaMeLa analyzes brain waves using artificial intelligence to quantify pain, thereby making it possible to conduct pain evaluations with universal indicators, even for different patients
  • Objectively evaluating pain makes it possible to properly administer analgesics, which is anticipated to contribute to an improvement in patients' quality of life. Examples of such improvement include
    lessening the number of patients with chronic pain whose pain endures due to the underdosage of analgesics, the

inhibition of symptoms of addiction resulting from the overdosage of analgesics, and the like.

[Social Impact]

The development and supply of a medical device which can objectively

Improvement of

measure and evaluate pain makes it possible to appropriately administer

patients' quality of life

analgesics and the like, thereby realizing an improvement in patients'

quality of life

Through this investment, the Company not only expects a high level of returns, but will provide capital support for the initiatives of PaMeLa, which are expected to improve patients' quality of life (social impact). Further, the Company will continuously monitor the progress of these initiatives.

As a responsible institutional investor, the Company will continue to actively engage in ESG investment to realize a sustainable society as well as to improve its investment returns through sophisticated and diverse investment methods.

1Impact investment is an investment method where an investor makes investment decisions with the intent to gain investment returns and generate social impact (e.g., structural change in society).

1

Mr. Arata Hasegawa, President and Representative Director of PaMeLa Co., Ltd., made the following remarks:

We are a university spinoff startup engaged in medical device development, formed in order to

socially implement the research results of Specially Appointed Professor Aya Nakae of Osaka

University's Graduate School of Frontier Biosciences. Just as there are clinical thermometers for

body temperature and sphygmomanometers for blood pressure, by providing a method for

measuring pain in the form of a medical device, we are striving toward a society in which

measuring pain is an everyday occurrence. The current pain evaluation method used in medical

care is a subjective method called VAS (visual analogue scale), which is conducted via self-

reporting. In contrast, we use an objective method which quantifies pain by using a small

electroencephalograph to measure brain waves and using AI to analyze the quantity of pain

characteristics. The first application involved usage as a medical device in pain management

following surgery; and we have set our sights on home usage in the future. We will contribute to

improving the quality of life of people suffering from pain by developing a medical device which

contributes to appropriate pain treatment.

[Company Outline]

Trade Name

PaMeLa Co., Ltd.

Head Office

E601 Osaka University Biosystems Building 6F, 1-3 Yamadaoka, Suita, Osaka 565-0871, JAPAN

Representative

Arata Hasegawa, President and Representative Director

Established

February 2016

Business

Accumulation of clinical research data regarding analgesic

effects and product development of

Description

electroencephalograph which automatically displays patients' pain

Dai-ichi Life's Impact Investment History

Headline

Release

URL

Date

Dai-ichi Life to Engage in Impact Investment

https://www.dai-ichi-

- First Impact Investment in Gojo & Company, Inc. which provides support for

Oct. 23, 2017

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2017/pd

micro-finance business -

f/index_012.pdf

Dai-ichi Life to Invest in Spiber Inc.

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Second Impact Investment through Support for Development of New-Generation

Oct. 23, 2017

life.co.jp/company/news/pdf/2017_044.

BioM aterials -

pdf

Dai-ichi Life to Investment in CureApp, Inc.

https://www.dai-ichi-

Feb. 26, 2018

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2017/pd

- Third Impact Investment through Support for Treatment Applications -

f/index_018.pdf

Dai-ichi Life to Impact Invest in CROWD CREDIT, Inc.

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Energize Business Activities in Developing Countries to Alleviate the Global

Apr. 5, 2018

life.co.jp/company/news/pdf/2018_002.

SupplyDemand Gap for Funds -

pdf

Dai-ichi Life to Impact Invest in SUSM ED, Inc.

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Promote the Widespread Adoption of Non-Drug Therapies through Insomnia

June 4, 2018

life.co.jp/company/news/pdf/2018_008.

Therapy Apps -

pdf

Dai-ichi Life to Impact Investment in M ELTIN M MI

https://www.dai-ichi-

- M itigating Accidents Caused by Work in Hazardous Environments by M ELTIN's

Oct. 17, 2018

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2018/pd

Avatar Robots -

f/index_004.pdf

2

Dai-ichi Life to Impact Investment in M OLCURE Inc.

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Shortening of pharmaceutical development through the world's first antibody

Nov. 27, 2018

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2018/pd

discovery platform utilizing AI -

f/index_007.pdf

Dai-ichi Life to Impact Invest in QD Laser

https://www.dai-ichi-

- World's First Eyewear that Employs State-of-the-Art Laser Technology Improves

Dec. 12, 2018

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2018/pd

Quality of Life for Low-Vision Patients -

f/index_010.pdf

Dai-ichi Life to Impact Invest in Challenergy Inc.

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Helping to reduce CO2 emissions using the world's first wind turbine capable of

Feb. 28, 2019

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2018/pd

generating electricity even in typhoons -

f/index_012.pdf

Dai-ichi Life to Impact Invest in Venture Fund managed by Energy & Environment

https://www.dai-ichi-

Investment, Inc.

M ar. 20, 2019

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2018/pd

- Japan's Only Independent Venture Capital Focused on the Energy and Resource

f/index_015.pdf

Related Sectors -

Impact Investment in CureApp and NeuroTrack

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Extending healthy life expectancy and improve quality of life through synergies

July 5, 2019

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2019/pd

between investments and life insurance -

f/index_008.pdf

Dai-ichi Life to Impact Invest in Integral Geometry Science

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Contributing to a reduction in breast cancer deaths through the world's first high

Sep . 13, 2019

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2019/pd

precision breast cancer visualizing system -

f/index_015.pdf

Dai-ichi Life to Impact Invest in UniFa

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Contributing to Resolving the Lengthy Daycare Waiting List Problem Caused by a

Sep . 27, 2019

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2019/pd

Shortage of Nursery Care Workers by Introducing IoT and AI to Daycare Operations

f/index_014.pdf

-

Dai-ichi Life to Impact Invest in Life is Tech, Inc.

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Contributing to Solving

the IT Talent Shortage

with IT and Programming

Nov. 15, 2019

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2019/pd

Education Services -

f/index_018.pdf

Dai-ichi Life to Impact Invest in World's First Anti-Smoking Social Impact Bond

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Support Social Impact

Creator and Investment

Recipient CureApp, through

Nov. 29, 2019

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2019/pd

Investment in Anti-Smoking Project -

f/index_021.pdf

Dai-ichi Life to Impact Invest in M odulus Discovery, Inc.

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Contributing to Realizing Accessible Healthcare for All by Cutting Development

M ay 13, 2020

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2020/pd

Timelines and Costs of Pharmaceuticals -

f/index_003.pdf

Impact Investment in M etcela Inc.

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Contributing to Extending Healthy Life Expectancy of Patients with Heart Failure

Jan. 4, 2021

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2020/pd

through the Development and Provision of a New Treatment -

f/index_017.pdf

Impact Investment in Sharing Energy Co., Ltd.

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Contributing to CO2 emission reduction through distributed renewable energy

Feb. 15, 2021

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2020/pd

power generation for residential solar power -

f/index_021.pdf

Impact Investment in GITAI Japan

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Contributing to Economic Growth through Promotion of Space Development by

M ar. 1, 2021

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2020/pd

M eans of R&D for Space Worker Robots -

f/index_024.pdf

Impact Investment in Noile-Immune Biotech, Inc.

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Extending Healthy Life Expectancy through Development and Provision of Next -

M ar. 22, 2021

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2020/pd

Generation Cancer Immunotherapy -

f/index_028.pdf

Investment in Climate Infrastructure Fund for Emerging Countries

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Contributing to Resolving Climate Change

Challenges Through Joint

Jul. 8, 2021

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2021/pd

Public/Private Support for Development of a Low Carbon Economy -

f/index_003.pdf

Impact Investment in RIVERFIELD Inc.

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Contributing to Improving Patients' Quality of Life by Lessening Burden on M ind

Jul. 30, 2021

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2021/pd

and Body Through Usage of Surgery Support Robots -

f/index_005.pdf

3

Disclaimer

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
