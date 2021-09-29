Dai ichi Life : Impact Investment in PaMeLa Co., Ltd.- Contributing to Improving Patients' Quality of Life through Development of Medical Device That "Visualizes" Pain Using Brain Waves - PDF

Impact Investment in PaMeLa Co., Ltd.

Contributing to Improving Patients' Quality of Life through Development of Medical Device That

"Visualizes" Pain Using Brain Waves -

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (the "Company"; President and Representative Director: Seiji Inagaki) has invested approximately JPY 100 million in PaMeLa Co., Ltd. ("PaMeLa"; President and Representative Director: Arata Hasegawa), a Japanese startup that develops and provides a medical device that scientifically measures pain using brain waves. This impact investment1 is a part of the Company's ESG investments.

A startup that has spun off from Osaka University and is developing a medical device that can objectively measure and evaluate pain, a subjective sensation

The technology developed by PaMeLa analyzes brain waves using artificial intelligence to quantify pain, thereby making it possible to conduct pain evaluations with universal indicators, even for different patients

Objectively evaluating pain makes it possible to properly administer analgesics, which is anticipated to contribute to an improvement in patients' quality of life. Examples of such improvement include

lessening the number of patients with chronic pain whose pain endures due to the underdosage of analgesics, the

inhibition of symptoms of addiction resulting from the overdosage of analgesics, and the like.

[Social Impact]

The development and supply of a medical device which can objectively Improvement of measure and evaluate pain makes it possible to appropriately administer patients' quality of life analgesics and the like, thereby realizing an improvement in patients' quality of life

Through this investment, the Company not only expects a high level of returns, but will provide capital support for the initiatives of PaMeLa, which are expected to improve patients' quality of life (social impact). Further, the Company will continuously monitor the progress of these initiatives.

As a responsible institutional investor, the Company will continue to actively engage in ESG investment to realize a sustainable society as well as to improve its investment returns through sophisticated and diverse investment methods.

1Impact investment is an investment method where an investor makes investment decisions with the intent to gain investment returns and generate social impact (e.g., structural change in society).

