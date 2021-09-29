Dai ichi Life : Impact Investment in PaMeLa Co., Ltd.- Contributing to Improving Patients' Quality of Life through Development of Medical Device That "Visualizes" Pain Using Brain Waves - PDF
09/29/2021 | 02:02am EDT
September 29, 2021
Impact Investment in PaMeLa Co., Ltd.
Contributing to Improving Patients' Quality of Life through Development of Medical Device That
"Visualizes" Pain Using Brain Waves -
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (the "Company"; President and Representative Director: Seiji Inagaki) has invested approximately JPY 100 million in PaMeLa Co., Ltd. ("PaMeLa"; President and Representative Director: Arata Hasegawa), a Japanese startup that develops and provides a medical device that scientifically measures pain using brain waves. This impact investment1 is a part of the Company's ESG investments.
A startup that has spun off from Osaka University and is developing a medical device that can objectively measure and evaluate pain, a subjective sensation
The technology developed by PaMeLa analyzes brain waves using artificial intelligence to quantify pain, thereby making it possible to conduct pain evaluations with universal indicators, even for different patients
Objectively evaluating pain makes it possible to properly administer analgesics, which is anticipated to contribute to an improvement in patients' quality of life. Examples of such improvement include
lessening the number of patients with chronic pain whose pain endures due to the underdosage of analgesics, the
inhibition of symptoms of addiction resulting from the overdosage of analgesics, and the like.
[Social Impact]
The development and supply of a medical device which can objectively
Improvement of
measure and evaluate pain makes it possible to appropriately administer
patients' quality of life
analgesics and the like, thereby realizing an improvement in patients'
quality of life
Through this investment, the Company not only expects a high level of returns, but will provide capital support for the initiatives of PaMeLa, which are expected to improve patients' quality of life (social impact). Further, the Company will continuously monitor the progress of these initiatives.
As a responsible institutional investor, the Company will continue to actively engage in ESG investment to realize a sustainable society as well as to improve its investment returns through sophisticated and diverse investment methods.
1Impact investment is an investment method where an investor makes investment decisions with the intent to gain investment returns and generate social impact (e.g., structural change in society).
1
Mr. Arata Hasegawa, President and Representative Director of PaMeLa Co., Ltd., made the following remarks:
We are a university spinoff startup engaged in medical device development, formed in order to
socially implement the research results of Specially Appointed Professor Aya Nakae of Osaka
University's Graduate School of Frontier Biosciences. Just as there are clinical thermometers for
body temperature and sphygmomanometers for blood pressure, by providing a method for
measuring pain in the form of a medical device, we are striving toward a society in which
measuring pain is an everyday occurrence. The current pain evaluation method used in medical
care is a subjective method called VAS (visual analogue scale), which is conducted via self-
reporting. In contrast, we use an objective method which quantifies pain by using a small
electroencephalograph to measure brain waves and using AI to analyze the quantity of pain
characteristics. The first application involved usage as a medical device in pain management
following surgery; and we have set our sights on home usage in the future. We will contribute to
improving the quality of life of people suffering from pain by developing a medical device which
contributes to appropriate pain treatment.
[Company Outline]
Trade Name
PaMeLa Co., Ltd.
Head Office
E601 Osaka University Biosystems Building 6F, 1-3 Yamadaoka, Suita, Osaka 565-0871, JAPAN
Representative
Arata Hasegawa, President and Representative Director
Established
February 2016
Business
Accumulation of clinical research data regarding analgesic
effects and product development of
Description
electroencephalograph which automatically displays patients' pain
Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:01:05 UTC.