Dai ichi Life : Impact Investment in a Venture Fund by Energy & Environment Investment, Inc.- Supporting a Decarbonized Society via Venture Fund Focused on the Environment and Energy Sectors - PDF

September 15, 2022
Impact Investment in a Venture Fund by Energy & Environment Investment, Inc.
- Supporting a Decarbonized Society via Venture Fund Focused on the Environment and Energy Sectors -
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (the "Company"; President and Representative Director: Seiji Inagaki) has decided to invest JPY 1.5 billion in the "EEI Fund 5 Innovation and Impact Investment" (the "Fund"), a venture fund formed by Energy & Environment Investment, Inc. ("EEI"; President: Shuichiro Kawamura) that focuses on the environment and energy sectors. This impact investment1 is a part of the Company's ESG investments.
EEI is Japan's only independent venture capital focused on the environment and energy sectors. In 2019, the Company invested in the "EEI Fund 4 Innovation and Impact Investment" formed by EEI2 and highly regards EEI's records of investing in and fostering startups in the environment field. The Company has decided to make investments in the Fund formed this time too, in the expectation that it will encourage the further promotion of in Japan. The Company supports the business growth of startups that create innovation and business in the environment and energy sectors and expects that it will accelerate the realization of carbon neutrality by 2050.
Through this investment, the Company not only expects investment returns, but will provide capital support for the initiatives of EEI, which are expected to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (social impact). Further, the Company will continuously monitor the progress of these initiatives.
As a responsible institutional investor, the Company will continue to actively engage in ESG investment to realize a sustainable society as well as to improve its investment returns through sophisticated and diverse investment methods.
Impact investment is an investment activity where an investor makes investment decisions with the intent to gain investment returns and generate social impact (e.g., structural change in society).
Shuichiro Kawamura, President of Energy & Environment Investment, Inc., provided the following comments:
Amid the accelerating trend toward decarbonization, innovation and business creation are essential to achieving the goal of a carbon -free society. As such, more and more startups are emerging to take on these challenges. Having designated the three investment fields of Energy Transition, Mobility & Transportation, and Smart Society, the Fund will invest in startups with innovative business models or technologies that will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society with a focus on decarbonization. Looking to 2030, we believe that social issues such as interim decarbonization targets and SDGs targets will become more acute as time goes on, therefore the Fund aims to help resolve these social issues while maximizing investment returns.
[Company Profile]
Name of the Fund
EEI Fund 5 Innovation and Impact Investment
Manager
Energy & Environment Investment, Inc.
Head Office
5-11-1Higashi-Gotanda,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Representative
President Shuichiro Kawamura
Established
March 2006
Business Description
Japan's only independent venture capital focusing on the energy and resource related sectors
Dai-ichi Life's Impact Investment History (Last 3 years)
Headline
Release Date
URL
Dai-ichi Life to Impact Invest in M odulus Discovery, Inc.
