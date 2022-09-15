Dai ichi Life : Impact Investment in a Venture Fund by Energy & Environment Investment, Inc.- Supporting a Decarbonized Society via Venture Fund Focused on the Environment and Energy Sectors - PDF

September 15, 2022

Impact Investment in a Venture Fund by Energy & Environment Investment, Inc.

- Supporting a Decarbonized Society via Venture Fund Focused on the Environment and Energy Sectors -

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (the "Company"; President and Representative Director: Seiji Inagaki) has decided to invest JPY 1.5 billion in the "EEI Fund 5 Innovation and Impact Investment" (the "Fund"), a venture fund formed by Energy & Environment Investment, Inc. ("EEI"; President: Shuichiro Kawamura) that focuses on the environment and energy sectors. This impact investment1 is a part of the Company's ESG investments.

EEI is Japan's only independent venture capital focused on the environment and energy sectors. In 2019, the Company invested in the "EEI Fund 4 Innovation and Impact Investment" formed by EEI2 and highly regards EEI's records of investing in and fostering startups in the environment field. The Company has decided to make investments in the Fund formed this time too, in the expectation that it will encourage the further promotion of in Japan. The Company supports the business growth of startups that create innovation and business in the environment and energy sectors and expects that it will accelerate the realization of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Through this investment, the Company not only expects investment returns, but will provide capital support for the initiatives of EEI, which are expected to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (social impact). Further, the Company will continuously monitor the progress of these initiatives.

As a responsible institutional investor, the Company will continue to actively engage in ESG investment to realize a sustainable society as well as to improve its investment returns through sophisticated and diverse investment methods.

Impact investment is an investment activity where an investor makes investment decisions with the intent to gain investment returns and generate social impact (e.g., structural change in society). Dai-ichi Life to Impact Invest in Venture Fund managed by Energy & Environment Investment, Inc. -Japan's Only Independent Venture Capital Focused on the Energy and Resource Related Sectors- https://www.dai-ichi-life.co.jp/english/news_release/2018/pdf/index_015.pdf

