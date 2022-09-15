Advanced search
Dai ichi Life : Impact Investment in a Venture Fund by Energy & Environment Investment, Inc.- Supporting a Decarbonized Society via Venture Fund Focused on the Environment and Energy Sectors - PDF

09/15/2022 | 02:10am EDT
September 15, 2022

Impact Investment in a Venture Fund by Energy & Environment Investment, Inc.

- Supporting a Decarbonized Society via Venture Fund Focused on the Environment and Energy Sectors -

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (the "Company"; President and Representative Director: Seiji Inagaki) has decided to invest JPY 1.5 billion in the "EEI Fund 5 Innovation and Impact Investment" (the "Fund"), a venture fund formed by Energy & Environment Investment, Inc. ("EEI"; President: Shuichiro Kawamura) that focuses on the environment and energy sectors. This impact investment1 is a part of the Company's ESG investments.

EEI is Japan's only independent venture capital focused on the environment and energy sectors. In 2019, the Company invested in the "EEI Fund 4 Innovation and Impact Investment" formed by EEI2 and highly regards EEI's records of investing in and fostering startups in the environment field. The Company has decided to make investments in the Fund formed this time too, in the expectation that it will encourage the further promotion of in Japan. The Company supports the business growth of startups that create innovation and business in the environment and energy sectors and expects that it will accelerate the realization of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Through this investment, the Company not only expects investment returns, but will provide capital support for the initiatives of EEI, which are expected to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (social impact). Further, the Company will continuously monitor the progress of these initiatives.

As a responsible institutional investor, the Company will continue to actively engage in ESG investment to realize a sustainable society as well as to improve its investment returns through sophisticated and diverse investment methods.

  1. Impact investment is an investment activity where an investor makes investment decisions with the intent to gain investment returns and generate social impact (e.g., structural change in society).
  2. Dai-ichiLife to Impact Invest in Venture Fund managed by Energy & Environment Investment, Inc. -Japan's Only Independent Venture Capital Focused on the Energy and Resource Related Sectors- https://www.dai-ichi-life.co.jp/english/news_release/2018/pdf/index_015.pdf

1

Shuichiro Kawamura, President of Energy & Environment Investment, Inc., provided the following comments:

Amid the accelerating trend toward decarbonization, innovation and business creation are essential to achieving the goal of a carbon -free society. As such, more and more startups are emerging to take on these challenges. Having designated the three investment fields of Energy Transition, Mobility & Transportation, and Smart Society, the Fund will invest in startups with innovative business models or technologies that will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society with a focus on decarbonization. Looking to 2030, we believe that social issues such as interim decarbonization targets and SDGs targets will become more acute as time goes on, therefore the Fund aims to help resolve these social issues while maximizing investment returns.

[Company Profile]

Name of the Fund

EEI Fund 5 Innovation and Impact Investment

Manager

Energy & Environment Investment, Inc.

Head Office

5-11-1Higashi-Gotanda,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative

President Shuichiro Kawamura

Established

March 2006

Business Description

Japan's only independent venture capital focusing on the energy and resource related sectors

Dai-ichi Life's Impact Investment History (Last 3 years)

Headline

Release Date

URL

Dai-ichi Life to Impact Invest in M odulus Discovery, Inc.

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Contributing to Realizing Accessible Healthcare for All by Cutting Development

M ay 13, 2020

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2020/pd

Timelines and Costs of Pharmaceuticals -

f/index_003.pdf

Impact Investment in M etcela Inc.

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Contributing to Extending Healthy Life Expectancy of Patients with Heart Failure

Jan. 4, 2021

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2020/pd

through the Development and Provision of a New Treatment -

f/index_017.pdf

Impact Investment in Sharing Energy Co., Ltd.

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Contributing to CO2 emission reduction through distributed renewable

energy

Feb. 15, 2021

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2020/pd

power generation for residential solar power -

f/index_021.pdf

Impact Investment in GITAI Japan

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Contributing to Economic Growth through Promotion of Space Development by

M ar. 1, 2021

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2020/pd

M eans of R&D for Space Worker Robots -

f/index_024.pdf

Impact Investment in Noile-Immune Biotech, Inc.

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Extending Healthy Life Expectancy through Development and Provision of Next-

M ar. 22, 2021

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2020/pd

Generation Cancer Immunotherapy -

f/index_028.pdf

Investment in Climate Infrastructure Fund for Emerging Countries

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Contributing to Resolving Climate Change Challenges Through

Joint

Jul. 8, 2021

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2021/pd

Public/Private Support for Development of a Low Carbon Economy -

f/index_003.pdf

Impact Investment in RIVERFIELD Inc.

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Contributing to Improving Patients' Quality of Life by Lessening Burden on M ind

Jul. 30, 2021

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2021/pd

and Body Through Usage of Surgery Support Robots -

f/index_005.pdf

Impact Investment in PaM eLa Co., Ltd.

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Contributing to Improving Patients' Quality of Life through Development of

Sep . 29, 2021

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2021/pd

M edical Device That "Visualizes" Pain Using Brain Waves -

f/index_008.pdf

2

Impact Investment in WASSHA Inc.

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Contributing to Sustainable Development through Offering an Electric Power

June. 10, 2022

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2022/pd

Service to Off-Grid Communities in Africa -

f/index_004.pdf

Impact Investment in READYFOR INC.

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Achieving a Society that Overflows with Heartfelt Support through Vitalization of

Jul. 13, 2022

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2022/pd

the Donation and Subsidy M arket -

f/index_005.pdf

Impact Investment in Clean Energy Connect

https://www.dai-ichi-

Aug. 1, 2022

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2022/pd

- Accelerating uptake of renewable energy by expanding off-site corporate PPAs -

f/index_006.pdf

Impact Investment in JEPLAN, INC.

https://www.dai-ichi-

- Contributing to a Sustainable Society through PET Chemical Recycling

Aug. 24, 2022

life.co.jp/english/news_release/2022/pd

Technologies -

f/index_007.pdf

3

Disclaimer

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 06:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
