Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8750   JP3476480003

DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8750)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-16 am EST
2346.00 JPY   -3.62%
01:09aDai Ichi Life : Investment in Farmland Strategy Fund Managed by Nuveen Natural Capital- Promoting sustainable agriculture through first-ever investment in farmland strategy fund -
PU
11/15Japanese shares fall on fears of geopolitical risks
RE
11/14Dai Ichi Life : November 14, 2022 Presentation Material with Speech Text
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dai ichi Life : Investment in Farmland Strategy Fund Managed by Nuveen Natural Capital- Promoting sustainable agriculture through first-ever investment in farmland strategy fund -

11/16/2022 | 01:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 16, 2022

Investment in Farmland Strategy Fund Managed by Nuveen Natural Capital

- Promoting sustainable agriculture through first-ever investment in farmland strategy fund -

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (the "Company"; President and Representative Director: Seiji Inagaki) is pleased to announce that it has invested USD 50 million in the Nuveen Global Farmland Fund Lux SCSp ("the Fund"), a farmland strategy fund managed by Nuveen Natural Capital. This is the Company's first-ever investment in a farmland strategy fund.

Investments in farmland assets can be expected to be highly profitable even during periods of financial market turmoil, thanks to stable sales revenues from agricultural produce and farmland leasing fees. At the same time, since they have low correlation to traditional assets such as stocks and bonds, farmland assets are a way of diversifying investments and, as such, can help contribute to stable, long-term investment earnings from the Company's portfolio.

The Fund primarily invests in farmland and related businesses, located in the U.S., Australia, and across other parts of the world. This farmland is used to produce a rich variety of crops, including annual crops such as wheat and corn, as well as perennial crops such as wine grapes and almonds. Through variance in crop cycles between the northern and southern hemispheres, the Fund realizes diversified and distributed year-round income.

Through its investment, the Company seeks to ensure a stable supply of food, and to help stabilize incomes for farmers. By establishing solar panels and water circulation systems on farmland, the Company also intends to promote sustainable, environmentally friendly agriculture through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the preservation of water resources, and expects to contribute to wide-ranging Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As a universal owner that manages assets of approx. JPY 38 trillion sourced from insurance premiums of customers throughout Japan, the Company has been promoting ESG investments. The Company as a responsible institutional investor will continue to actively engage in ESG investment to contribute to realizing a sustainable society as well as to improve its investment return through sophisticated and diverse investment methods .

[Fund Overview]

Name of the Fund

Nuveen Global Farmland Fund Lux SCSp

Manager

Nuveen Natural Capital

Investment Targets

Farmland and related businesses, located in the U.S., Australia, and across other parts of the

world

Company's

USD 50 million (approx. JPY 7 billion)

Investment Amount

Related SDGs

Disclaimer

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 06:08:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.
01:09aDai Ichi Life : Investment in Farmland Strategy Fund Managed by Nuveen Natural Capital- Pr..
PU
11/15Japanese shares fall on fears of geopolitical risks
RE
11/14Dai Ichi Life : November 14, 2022 Presentation Material with Speech Text
PU
11/14Dai Ichi Life : November 14, 2022 Presentation Material
PU
11/14Dai-Ichi Life Holdings, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Marc..
CI
11/14Dai-Ichi Life Holdings, Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March..
CI
11/10Dai-ichi Life to Close $592 Million Purchase of New Zealand-based Insurance Company in ..
MT
11/07Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750) made an offer ..
CI
10/26Japan's life insurers to buy more super-long bonds as yields hit multi-year highs
RE
10/13Yu Life Ltd. announced that it has received funding from a group of investors
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 428 B 60 517 M 60 517 M
Net income 2023 236 B 1 694 M 1 694 M
Net Debt 2023 883 B 6 338 M 6 338 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 3,54%
Capitalization 2 494 B 17 909 M 17 909 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 62 260
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2 434,00 JPY
Average target price 2 915,38 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Inagaki President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Kikuta Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Koichiro Watanabe Chairman
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
Ungyong Shu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.2.37%17 909
AXA1.97%64 992
METLIFE, INC.18.08%57 896
AFLAC INCORPORATED20.28%42 723
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-0.30%39 829
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-2.41%33 175