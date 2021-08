Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 6 926 B 63 071 M 63 071 M Net income 2022 272 B 2 474 M 2 474 M Net Debt 2022 900 B 8 194 M 8 194 M P/E ratio 2022 8,25x Yield 2022 3,54% Capitalization 2 268 B 20 662 M 20 650 M EV / Sales 2022 0,46x EV / Sales 2023 0,46x Nbr of Employees 64 823 Free-Float 85,7% Chart DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Last Close Price 2 078,00 JPY Average target price 2 434,62 JPY Spread / Average Target 17,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Seiji Inagaki President & Representative Director Koichiro Watanabe Chairman George C Olcott Independent Outside Director Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director Ungyong Shu Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. 33.89% 20 662 AXA 19.82% 65 416 PRUDENTIAL PLC 3.16% 50 358 METLIFE, INC. 21.68% 50 012 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 30.75% 38 641 MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 6.49% 37 333