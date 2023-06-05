Dai ichi Life : May 29, 2023 Presentation Material with Speech Text

On April 1st of this year, I was appointed president and CEO of DLHD, replacing Inagaki, who had served as president of DLHD and operating company DL for 6 years.

Starting this fiscal year, we separated the CEO of DLHD from the presidents of DL.

Now, 6 years have passed since we became a holding company. Domestically, DFL and NFL have grown, while overseas operations expanded to 9 countries, and business wings expanded significantly.

The roles of the CEO of DLHD, who faces the market participants, and the roles of the president of DL, who takes actions for domestic business strategies, such as reforming the sales reps channel, are now very different.

By separating the top management of DLHD and DL, we will fulfill the missions required of each of them and meet the expectations of our stakeholders.