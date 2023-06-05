Dai ichi Life : May 29, 2023 Presentation Material with Speech Text
06/05/2023 | 03:01am EDT
My name is Kikuta, appointed as CEO since this April.
Thank you very much for participating in today's conference call for Dai-ichi Life Group.
I would like to explain the new management team and future business strategies.
Please see page 4.
On April 1st of this year, I was appointed president and CEO of DLHD, replacing Inagaki, who had served as president of DLHD and operating company DL for 6 years.
Starting this fiscal year, we separated the CEO of DLHD from the presidents of DL.
Now, 6 years have passed since we became a holding company. Domestically, DFL and NFL have grown, while overseas operations expanded to 9 countries, and business wings expanded significantly.
The roles of the CEO of DLHD, who faces the market participants, and the roles of the president of DL, who takes actions for domestic business strategies, such as reforming the sales reps channel, are now very different.
By separating the top management of DLHD and DL, we will fulfill the missions required of each of them and meet the expectations of our stakeholders.
Please see page 5.
As business wings have expanded globally, the share of overseas business to group-wide profits has also increased.
We are expanding the Group CXO positions into 5 areas in order to take a broad, cross- sectional view of management in each business and each region, and to ensure the timely and appropriate implementation of an optimal strategy for Group.
We have also invited professionals from outside the company who have a strong track record in other companies to fill CXO roles, shifting to a management team that with diversity enables us to strongly promote the Group's growth.
Going forward, through inviting appropriate talents, regardless inside or outside the company, we strengthen the management team and promote transformation with high speed.
The following is an explanation of our vision of the Group under this new management team.
