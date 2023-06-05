Advanced search
    8750   JP3476480003

DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8750)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-05 am EDT
2537.00 JPY   +0.42%
Dai Ichi Life : May 29, 2023 Presentation Material with Speech Text
05/29Dai-ichi Life Holdings Seeks M&A
Dai Ichi Life : May 29, 2023 Presentation Material
Dai ichi Life : May 29, 2023 Presentation Material with Speech Text

06/05/2023 | 03:01am EDT
  • (No script for this slide)

1

  • (No script for this slide)

2

  • My name is Kikuta, appointed as CEO since this April.
  • Thank you very much for participating in today's conference call for Dai-ichi Life Group.
  • I would like to explain the new management team and future business strategies.
  • Please see page 4.

3

  • On April 1st of this year, I was appointed president and CEO of DLHD, replacing Inagaki, who had served as president of DLHD and operating company DL for 6 years.
  • Starting this fiscal year, we separated the CEO of DLHD from the presidents of DL.
  • Now, 6 years have passed since we became a holding company. Domestically, DFL and NFL have grown, while overseas operations expanded to 9 countries, and business wings expanded significantly.
  • The roles of the CEO of DLHD, who faces the market participants, and the roles of the president of DL, who takes actions for domestic business strategies, such as reforming the sales reps channel, are now very different.
  • By separating the top management of DLHD and DL, we will fulfill the missions required of each of them and meet the expectations of our stakeholders.
  • Please see page 5.

4

  • As business wings have expanded globally, the share of overseas business to group-wide profits has also increased.
  • We are expanding the Group CXO positions into 5 areas in order to take a broad, cross- sectional view of management in each business and each region, and to ensure the timely and appropriate implementation of an optimal strategy for Group.
  • We have also invited professionals from outside the company who have a strong track record in other companies to fill CXO roles, shifting to a management team that with diversity enables us to strongly promote the Group's growth.
  • Going forward, through inviting appropriate talents, regardless inside or outside the company, we strengthen the management team and promote transformation with high speed.
  • The following is an explanation of our vision of the Group under this new management team.
  • Please see page 6.

5

Disclaimer

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 07:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2024 8 222 B 58 856 M 58 856 M
Net income 2024 271 B 1 943 M 1 943 M
Net Debt 2024 927 B 6 635 M 6 635 M
P/E ratio 2024 8,85x
Yield 2024 3,46%
Capitalization 2 484 B 17 782 M 17 782 M
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
EV / Sales 2025 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 62 260
Free-Float 97,7%
Technical analysis trends DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 526,50 JPY
Average target price 3 022,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Inagaki President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Kikuta Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Koichiro Watanabe Chairman
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
Ungyong Shu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.-15.61%17 782
AXA4.61%69 132
METLIFE, INC.-26.81%40 566
AFLAC INCORPORATED-7.42%40 242
PRUDENTIAL PLC2.26%39 425
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.16%35 427
