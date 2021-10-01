Dai ichi Life : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of the Company's Shares
[Unofficial Translation]
October 1, 2021
Seiji Inagaki
Representative Director, President
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
Code: 8750 (TSE First section)
Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of the Company's Shares
(Under the Provision of its Articles of Incorporation
pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"; President: Seiji Inagaki) hereby announces the status of repurchase of the Company's shares under the provision of Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same.
Class of shares repurchased:
Aggregate number of shares repurchased:
Aggregate purchase price of the shares:
Period in which repurchases were made:
Method of repurchase:
(Reference)
Shares of common stock 6,306,800 shares
14,906,525,150 yen
From September 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 Open-market repurchase by the discretionary trading method
1. Details of the resolution made by the meeting of its board of directors held on March 31, 2021 are as follows.
Class of shares to be repurchased:
Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased:
Aggregate price of shares to be repurchased:
Period of repurchase of shares:
Method of repurchase of shares:
Shares of common stock
Up to 170,000,000 shares (15.25% of the total issued and outstanding shares excluding treasury stock)
Up to 200 billion yen
From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 Open-market repurchase by the discretionary trading method
1
2. Details of the share repurchases made by September 30, 2021 as approved by the board of directors on March 31, 2021 are as follows.
(1)
Number of shares repurchased:
40,846,600 shares
(2)
Aggregate purchase price of the shares:
89,389,454,100 yen
