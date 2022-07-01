Dai ichi Life : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of the Company's Shares
[Unofficial Translation]
July 1, 2022
Seiji Inagaki
President and Representative Director
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
Code: 8750 (TSE Prime section)
Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of the Company's Shares
(Under the Provision of its Articles of Incorporation
pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"; President: Seiji Inagaki) hereby announces the status of repurchase of the Company's shares under the provision of Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same.
Class of shares repurchased:
Aggregate number of shares repurchased:
Aggregate purchase price of the shares:
Period in which repurchases were made:
Method of repurchase:
(Re fe rence)
Shares of common stock
shares
yen
From June 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 Open-market repurchase by the discretionary trading method
1. Details of the resolution made by the meeting of its board of directors held on May 12, 2022 are as follows.
Class of shares to be repurchased:
Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased:
Aggregate price of shares to be repurchased:
Period of repurchase of shares:
Method of repurchase of shares:
Shares of common stock
Up to 90,000,000 shares (8.75% of the total issued and outstanding shares excluding treasury stock) Up to 120 billion yen
From May 13, 2022 to March 31, 2023 Open-market repurchase by the discretionary trading method
1
2. Details of the share repurchases made by June 30, 2022 as approved by the board of directors on May 12, 2022 are as follows.
(1)
Number of shares repurchased:
0 shares
(2)
Aggregate purchase price of the shares:
0 yen
