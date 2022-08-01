Dai ichi Life : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of the Company's Shares

1. Details of the resolution made by the meeting of its board of directors held on May 12, 2022 are as follows.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"; President: Seiji Inagaki) hereby announces the status of repurchase of the Company's shares under the provision of Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same.

2. Details of the share repurchases made by July 31, 2022 as approved by the board of directors on May 12, 2022 are as follows.

(1) Number of shares repurchased: 0 shares (2) Aggregate purchase price of the shares: 0 yen

