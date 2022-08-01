Log in
    8750   JP3476480003

DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8750)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-01 am EDT
2333.00 JPY   +1.30%
Dai ichi Life : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of the Company's Shares

08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
[Unofficial Translation]

August 1, 2022

Seiji Inagaki

President and Representative Director

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Code: 8750 (TSE Prime section)

Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of the Company's Shares

(Under the Provision of its Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"; President: Seiji Inagaki) hereby announces the status of repurchase of the Company's shares under the provision of Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same.

  1. Class of shares repurchased:
  2. Aggregate number of shares repurchased:
  3. Aggregate purchase price of the shares:
  4. Period in which repurchases were made:
  5. Method of repurchase:

(Reference)

Shares of common stock

  1. shares
  1. yen
    From July 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022 Open-market repurchase by the discretionary trading method

1. Details of the resolution made by the meeting of its board of directors held on May 12, 2022 are as follows.

  1. Class of shares to be repurchased:
  2. Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased:
  3. Aggregate price of shares to be repurchased:
  4. Period of repurchase of shares:
  5. Method of repurchase of shares:

Shares of common stock

Up to 90,000,000 shares (8.75% of the total issued and outstanding shares excluding treasury stock) Up to 120 billion yen

From May 13, 2022 to March 31, 2023 Open-market repurchase by the discretionary trading method

1

2. Details of the share repurchases made by July 31, 2022 as approved by the board of directors on May 12, 2022 are as follows.

(1)

Number of shares repurchased:

0 shares

(2)

Aggregate purchase price of the shares:

0 yen

Investor Contact: Investor Relations Group Corporate Planning Unit Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. +81 50 3780 6930

This press release may contain statements that are "forward-looking statements" regarding our intent, belief or current expectations of management with respect to our future results of operations and financial condition. Any such forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside our control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, economic and market conditions, consumer sentiment, political events, level and volatility of interest rates, currency exchange rates, security valuations and competitive conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ.

2

Disclaimer

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
