Dai ichi Life : Notice of Completion of Payment Related to Issuance of New Shares Under Stock Remuneration Scheme

[Unofficial Translation]
July 20, 2021 Seiji Inagaki President and Representative Director
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. Code: 8750 (TSE First section) Contact: Corporate Planning Unit, Investor Relations Group (TEL 050－3780－6930）
Notice of Completion of Payment Related to Issuance of
New Shares Under Stock Remuneration Scheme
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"; President: Seiji Inagaki) hereby announces the completion of payment today related to the issuance of new shares as restricted stock remuneration approved by its Board of Directors meeting, held on June 21, 2021 as set forth below. For details, please refer to "Issuance of New Shares Under Stock Remuneration Scheme" released on June 22, 2021.
1. Overview of the issuance of new shares
|
(1)
|
Payment Date
|
July 20, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Class and Number
|
183,900 shares of common stock of the Company
|
|
|
|
of Shares Issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Issue Price
|
2,115.5 yen per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Total Amount of
|
389,040,450 yen
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
Allottee of Shares,
|
The Company
|
Directors
|
7
|
30,800 shares
|
|
Number of
|
The Company
|
Executive Officers
|
12
|
19,400 shares
|
|
Allottees and
|
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance
|
Directors
|
10
|
35,300 shares
|
|
Number of Shares
|
Company, Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Allotted
|
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance
|
Executive Officers
|
26
|
80,800 shares
|
|
|
Company, Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Dai-ichi Frontier Life
|
Directors
|
2
|
7,200 shares
|
|
|
Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Neo First Life Insurance
|
Directors
|
3
|
10,400 shares
|
|
|
Company, Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
Investor Contact: Investor Relations Group Corporate Planning Unit Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. +81 50 3780 6930
This press release may contain statements that are "forward-looking statements" regarding our intent, belief or current expectations of management with respect to our future results of operations and financial condition. Any such forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside our control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, economic and market conditions, consumer sentiment, political events, level and volatility of interest rates, currency exchange rates, security valuations and competitive conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ.
2
Disclaimer
