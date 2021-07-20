Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8750   JP3476480003

DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8750)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dai ichi Life : Notice of Completion of Payment Related to Issuance of New Shares Under Stock Remuneration Scheme

07/20/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Unofficial Translation]

July 20, 2021 Seiji Inagaki President and Representative Director

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. Code: 8750 (TSE First section) Contact: Corporate Planning Unit, Investor Relations Group (TEL 05037806930

Notice of Completion of Payment Related to Issuance of

New Shares Under Stock Remuneration Scheme

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"; President: Seiji Inagaki) hereby announces the completion of payment today related to the issuance of new shares as restricted stock remuneration approved by its Board of Directors meeting, held on June 21, 2021 as set forth below. For details, please refer to "Issuance of New Shares Under Stock Remuneration Scheme" released on June 22, 2021.

1. Overview of the issuance of new shares

(1)

Payment Date

July 20, 2021

(2)

Class and Number

183,900 shares of common stock of the Company

of Shares Issued

(3)

Issue Price

2,115.5 yen per share

(4)

Total Amount of

389,040,450 yen

Issuance

(5)

Allottee of Shares,

The Company

Directors

7

30,800 shares

Number of

The Company

Executive Officers

12

19,400 shares

Allottees and

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance

Directors

10

35,300 shares

Number of Shares

Company, Limited

Allotted

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance

Executive Officers

26

80,800 shares

Company, Limited

The Dai-ichi Frontier Life

Directors

2

7,200 shares

Insurance Co., Ltd.

The Neo First Life Insurance

Directors

3

10,400 shares

Company, Limited

1

Investor Contact: Investor Relations Group Corporate Planning Unit Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. +81 50 3780 6930

This press release may contain statements that are "forward-looking statements" regarding our intent, belief or current expectations of management with respect to our future results of operations and financial condition. Any such forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside our control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, economic and market conditions, consumer sentiment, political events, level and volatility of interest rates, currency exchange rates, security valuations and competitive conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ.

2

Disclaimer

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 06:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.
02:02aDAI ICHI LIFE : Notice of Completion of Payment Related to Issuance of New Share..
PU
07/01DAI ICHI LIFE : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of the Company's Share..
PU
06/22DAI ICHI LIFE : (Updated) Notice on Partial Correction of Supplementary Material..
PU
06/22DAI ICHI LIFE : Issuance of New Shares Under Stock Remuneration Scheme
PU
06/21DAI ICHI LIFE : Corporate Governance Report
PU
06/16Japanese shares fall on tech selloff as Fed signals earlier rate hikes
RE
06/09UniFa K.K. announced that it has received ¥4 billion in funding from a group ..
CI
06/08DAI ICHI LIFE : Federal Court determines insurer acted unfairly in cancelling in..
AQ
06/02UniFa K.K. announced that it expects to receive ¥4 billion in funding from a ..
CI
06/01DAI ICHI LIFE : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of the Company's Share..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 926 B 63 272 M 63 272 M
Net income 2022 275 B 2 512 M 2 512 M
Net Debt 2022 900 B 8 220 M 8 220 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,75x
Yield 2022 3,80%
Capitalization 2 146 B 19 597 M 19 607 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 64 823
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 957,50 JPY
Average target price 2 440,83 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Inagaki President & Representative Director
Koichiro Watanabe Chairman
George C Olcott Independent Outside Director
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
Ungyong Shu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.26.13%20 254
AXA7.63%62 649
METLIFE, INC.22.64%53 418
PRUDENTIAL PLC-3.01%52 488
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.22.60%41 106
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION5.87%38 899