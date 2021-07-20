Dai ichi Life : Notice of Completion of Payment Related to Issuance of New Shares Under Stock Remuneration Scheme

[Unofficial Translation]

July 20, 2021 Seiji Inagaki President and Representative Director

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. Code: 8750 (TSE First section) Contact: Corporate Planning Unit, Investor Relations Group (TEL 050－3780－6930）

Notice of Completion of Payment Related to Issuance of

New Shares Under Stock Remuneration Scheme

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"; President: Seiji Inagaki) hereby announces the completion of payment today related to the issuance of new shares as restricted stock remuneration approved by its Board of Directors meeting, held on June 21, 2021 as set forth below. For details, please refer to "Issuance of New Shares Under Stock Remuneration Scheme" released on June 22, 2021.

1. Overview of the issuance of new shares

(1) Payment Date July 20, 2021 (2) Class and Number 183,900 shares of common stock of the Company of Shares Issued (3) Issue Price 2,115.5 yen per share (4) Total Amount of 389,040,450 yen Issuance (5) Allottee of Shares, The Company Directors 7 30,800 shares Number of The Company Executive Officers 12 19,400 shares Allottees and The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Directors 10 35,300 shares Number of Shares Company, Limited Allotted The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Executive Officers 26 80,800 shares Company, Limited The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Directors 2 7,200 shares Insurance Co., Ltd. The Neo First Life Insurance Directors 3 10,400 shares Company, Limited

