In calculating EV, overall costs, including fixed costs, are allocated between the cost of acquiring new policies and the cost of maintaining policies in force, in accordance with the volume of activities, etc. On the other hand, the number of sales reps basically affects only the allocation of the cost of acquiring new policies, not the maintenance costs of

It was mentioned that the decrease in the Value of New Business (VNB) at DL was due to the decrease in the number of sales reps, etc. Have there been any revisions to the assumptions used in calculating unit costs and the allocation of costs between new business and

Yen depreciation had a positive impact on investment income in 1Q. We are also increasing

With regard to investment income at DL, it was mentioned that the current investment income exceeded the pace of

We refrain from making definitive comments on our future product development stance, but we have been working to strengthen ALM with discipline. In particular, we have been developing attractive products in DFL, such as

selling the yen-denominated single premium whole life insurance that is sold through DL to the affluent customers through sales reps at DL?

As a measure to expand customer contacts in the sales reps channel at DL, it was mentioned that ipet's pet insurance is a

We are not revising VNB downward at this point. It fell short of plans in April and May but is recovering in June and July. We will strive for recovery based on this momentum.

It was explained the improvement in the value of sales revenue per sales reps and the improvement in sales activities in July. At this point, do you consider that ¥30 billion of VNB at DL for the full year is achievable?

Since there is a fixed cost to acquire new business, the VNB was approximately

Is it correct to understand that DL's VNB of approximately ¥0 billion was not directly negatively affected by the decrease in the number of sales reps, but was due to that the sales performance has been sluggish?

long-term bonds, and we are making progress slightly above the pace of full-year plan.

On the other hand, although DL had a negative spread in 1Q, this is due to the seasonal factor that interest and dividends income are lower in 1Q, and we expect that it will turn out to be a positive spread for the full year.

What did you evaluate the progress of capital gains/losses at DL, such as gains/losses on sales of securities, in 1Q compared to the plan at the beginning of the period? Also, what

is the full-year forecast for capital gains/losses at DL?

We expect it to be in line with the plan. The pace of sales of domestic stocks differs from quarter to quarter, and there were more sales in the 1Q than in other quarters . We think we made a steady progress in 1Q.

Full-year forecast for capital gains/losses at DL is approximately ¥130 billion.

Among capital gains/losses at DL, only gains/losses on sales of securities are around ¥70 billion, which it looks to be progressing well compared to the pace of full-year forecast. Is it correct to say that this is on-track in terms of progress against the plan? How do you recognize it, in the context of the overall status of capital gains/losses?

In terms of capital gains/losses in 1Q, gains from the planned sale of domestic stocks had a positive impact, while losses from hedging positions such as swaptions had a negative impact on gains/losses on derivative transactions. Gains and losses from swaptions fluctuate depending on the level of domestic interest rates.

Although the losses on derivative transactions appear large, they include gains and losses from hedge positions that do not qualify for hedge accounting, which are offset by foreign exchange gains/losses from assets that intend to be hedged.

How much were the insurance claims related to COVID-19 paid in 1Q in domestic business? To what extent did it contribute to the increase in gains from core insurance

activities?

Although we continue to make a certain number of payments for those hospitalized as a result of infecting COVID-19, we have not conducted an internal tabulation because of the termination of special treatment for COVID-19 in individual insurance.

On the other hand, there is a positive contribution of approximately ¥20 billion to gains from core insurance activities on a pre-tax basis compared to the same period of the previous year.

With regard to the full-year forecast of the Group adjusted profit, what factors will offset the impact of an increase of approximately ¥10 billion in DL's hedging costs?

