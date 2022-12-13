Dai ichi Life : Selected as an “A List” Company, the Highest Rating in the CDP's Climate Change Assessment

December 13, 2022

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Selected as an "A List" Company, the Highest Rating in the CDP's Climate Change Assessment

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"; President: Seiji Inagaki) has been selected to be a 2022 "A List" Company by the CDP, an international NGO for environmental protection, because of the Company's advanced activities to address climate change and the transparency of its information disclosure.

1. The CDP's selection of "A List" companies in its survey on climate change

Every year, the CDP assesses companies' activities on climate change and their information disclosure and announces its "A List" of companies making particularly significant progress in these activities. In 2022, more than 18,700 companies around the world disclosed climate-related information, and the Company was selected to be one of the "A List" companies.

2. Dai-ichi Life Group' activities to address climate change

The Dai-ichi Life Group has been actively addressing climate change, an important issue for ensuring the sustainability of society, in the realization of its vision - "Protect and improve the well-being of all". In 2021, the Group set a new medium- to long-term target for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and the Group's core company, The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited, was selected as the first Asian member of the Principals Group leading the activities of GFANZ which promotes the net zero activities of global financial institutions.*

The Dai-ichi Life Group will promote the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions associated with its business activities and contribute to the establishment of a decarbonized society through engagement with investee companies and by investing in climate change solutions.

*GFANZ: Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero: A global coalition of financial institutions with the goal of transitioning to a net-zero global economy (including the participation of more than 550 institutions as of November 2022)

