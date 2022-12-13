Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8750   JP3476480003

DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8750)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-13 am EST
2626.50 JPY   +0.73%
02:08aDai Ichi Life : Selected as an “A List” Company, the Highest Rating in the CDP's Climate Change Assessment
PU
12/12Dai-ichi Karkaria Restores Production Capacity of Fire-Damaged Plant After Rebuilt
MT
12/06Japan Household Spending Improves in October at Slowest Rate in Five Months
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dai ichi Life : Selected as an “A List” Company, the Highest Rating in the CDP's Climate Change Assessment

12/13/2022 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Unofficial Translation]

December 13, 2022

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Selected as an "A List" Company, the Highest Rating in the CDP's Climate Change Assessment

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"; President: Seiji Inagaki) has been selected to be a 2022 "A List" Company by the CDP, an international NGO for environmental protection, because of the Company's advanced activities to address climate change and the transparency of its information disclosure.

1. The CDP's selection of "A List" companies in its survey on climate change

Every year, the CDP assesses companies' activities on climate change and their information disclosure and announces its "A List" of companies making particularly significant progress in these activities. In 2022, more than 18,700 companies around the world disclosed climate-related information, and the Company was selected to be one of the "A List" companies.

2. Dai-ichi Life Group' activities to address climate change

The Dai-ichi Life Group has been actively addressing climate change, an important issue for ensuring the sustainability of society, in the realization of its vision - "Protect and improve the well-being of all". In 2021, the Group set a new medium- to long-term target for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and the Group's core company, The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited, was selected as the first Asian member of the Principals Group leading the activities of GFANZ which promotes the net zero activities of global financial institutions.*

The Dai-ichi Life Group will promote the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions associated with its business activities and contribute to the establishment of a decarbonized society through engagement with investee companies and by investing in climate change solutions.

*GFANZ: Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero: A global coalition of financial institutions with the goal of transitioning to a net-zero global economy (including the participation of more than 550 institutions as of November 2022)

1

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

[Unofficial Translation]

■ About CDP

CDP is an international NGO for environmental protection, which demands, based on requests of more than 680 institutional investors, etc. with strong interest in environmental issues, that companies protect the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, preserving water resources, forests, etc. and disclose information about their environmental efforts.

*Visit the CDP's website for more information. https://www.cdp.net/en

  • Dai-ichiLife Holdings Integrated Report 2022 *Note: See the Group's activities to address climate change on pages 61 to 70.

https://www.dai-ichi-life-hd.com/en/investor/library/annual_report/2022/pdf/index_001.pdf

2

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 07:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.
02:08aDai Ichi Life : Selected as an “A List” Company, the Highest Rating in the CDP..
PU
12/12Dai-ichi Karkaria Restores Production Capacity of Fire-Damaged Plant After Rebuilt
MT
12/06Japan Household Spending Improves in October at Slowest Rate in Five Months
MT
12/05Dai-ichi Life Grants 295 Million Yen of Shares as Stock Remuneration
MT
11/24Dai Ichi Life : November 24, 2022 Presentation Material with Speech Text
PU
11/18Japan Post Bank, Dai-Ichi Life Insurance, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Listed As Japan Ind..
RE
11/16Dai-ichi Life Posts 39% Drop in Fiscal H1 Income
MT
11/16Japan's Nikkei ends higher as fears of escalation in Ukraine crisis fade
RE
11/16Dai Ichi Life : Investment in Farmland Strategy Fund Managed by Nuveen Natural Capital- Pr..
PU
11/15Japanese shares fall on fears of geopolitical risks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 697 B 63 258 M 63 258 M
Net income 2023 230 B 1 674 M 1 674 M
Net Debt 2023 906 B 6 592 M 6 592 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 3,30%
Capitalization 2 672 B 19 436 M 19 436 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 61 902
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2 607,50 JPY
Average target price 2 908,46 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Inagaki President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Kikuta Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Koichiro Watanabe Chairman
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
Ungyong Shu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.12.13%19 436
AXA3.21%68 793
METLIFE, INC.15.52%56 641
AFLAC INCORPORATED21.29%43 500
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-6.35%37 304
PRUDENTIAL PLC-16.75%36 715