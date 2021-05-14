Log in
Dai ichi Life : Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

05/14/2021 | 10:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Unofficial Translation)

Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

May 14, 2021

Company Name:

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Stock exchange listings: Tokyo

Code Number:

8750

URL: https://www.dai-ichi-life-hd.com/

Representative:

Seiji Inagaki, President, Representative Director

For inquiry:

Atsushi Nakamura, General Manager, Investor Relations Group, Corporate Planning Unit

TEL: (050)3780-6930

General meeting of shareholders: June 21, 2021

Dividend payment date: June 22, 2021

Securities report issue date: June 22, 2021

Supplementary information for financial statements: Available

Explanatory meeting to be held: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are truncated.)

1. Consolidated Financial Data for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(% represents the change from the previous fiscal year)

Net Income attributable to

Ordinary Revenues

Ordinary Profit

shareholders of Parent

Company

Fiscal Year Ended

Unit: million yen

%

Unit: million yen

%

Unit: million yen

%

March 31, 2021

7,827,806

10.0

552,861

153.2

363,777

-

March 31, 2020

7,114,099

(1.0)

218,380

(49.6)

32,433

(85.6)

Note. Comprehensive income (loss) for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were 1,143,981 million yen (582.7% increase year-on-year) and 167,564 million yen (130.8% increase year-on-year), respectively.

Net Income per

Diluted Net

Ratio of Net Income

Ratio of Ordinary

Ratio of Ordinary

to Shareholders'

Profits to Total

Profits to Ordinary

Share

Income per Share

Equity

Assets

Revenues

Fiscal Year Ended

yen

yen

%

%

%

March 31, 2021

325.61

325.41

8.5

0.9

7.1

March 31, 2020

28.53

28.51

0.9

0.4

3.1

(Reference) Income (loss) from investment in affiliates (Equity method) March 31, 2021: 10,643 million yen March 31, 2020: (37,880) million yen

(2) Consolidated financial condition

Total Assets

Total Net Assets

Ratio of Net Assets Attributable to the Company's shareholders to Total Assets

Total Net Assets

per Share

As of

Unit: million yen

Unit: million yen

%

yen

March 31, 2021

63,593,705

4,807,129

7.6

4,329.08

March 31, 2020

60,011,999

3,776,918

6.3

3,344.23

(Reference) Net assets attributable to the Company's shareholders as of March 31, 2021 and 2020 were 4,806,208 million yen and 3,775,854 million yen, respectively.

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at the end of the year

Fiscal Year Ended

Unit: million yen

Unit: million yen

Unit: million yen

Unit: million yen

March 31, 2021

(79,904)

551,362

65,587

2,262,910

March 31, 2020

590,084

(896,437)

784,869

1,697,582

2. Dividends on Common Stock

Dividends per share

Total

Dividend

Dividend on

1st

2nd

3rd

Fiscal

Annual

Dividends

payout ratio

net assets ratio

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-endyear-end

(Annual)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Fiscal Year Ended

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

million yen

%

%

March 31, 2020

-

0.00

-

62.00

62.00

70,001

217.3

1.9

March 31, 2021

-

0.00

-

62.00

62.00

68,833

19.0

1.6

March 31, 2022

-

0.00

-

77.00

77.00

30.6

(Forecast)

Note. "Total dividends (Annual)" in the above table excludes dividends of 252 million yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and dividends of 244 million yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to shares held by the Stock Granting Trust (J-ESOP trust).

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022

(% represents the change from the previous fiscal year)

Net Income attributable to

Net Income

Ordinary Revenues

Ordinary Profit

shareholders of Parent

per Share

Company

Fiscal Year Ending

Unit: million yen

%

Unit: million yen

%

Unit: million yen

%

yen

March 31, 2022

6,643,000

(15.1)

479,000

(13.4)

279,000

(23.3)

251.30

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation) : No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and correction of past errors:
  1. Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than item (A) above: No
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
  4. Correction of past errors: No

For details, please refer to (Changes in Accounting Policies), (5) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, under [3. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements] of the Appendix.

(3) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

As of March 31, 2021

As of March 31, 2020

(A) Total shares outstanding including treasury stock:

1,198,755,800

1,198,443,000

(B) Shares of treasury stock held:

88,541,025

69,378,825

Year ended March 31, 2021

Year ended March 31, 2020

(C) Average outstanding shares:

1,117,211,333

1,136,702,108

Note.

  1. For the number of shares used as the basis for the calculation of consolidated net income per share, please refer to (Per-share information),
    (5) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, under [3. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements] of the Appendix.
  2. The number of treasury stocks includes the shares of the Company (3,942,700 shares as of March 31, 2021 and 4,068,000 shares as of March 31, 2020) held by the Stock Granting Trust (J-ESOP trust).

(Reference) Non-consolidated Financial Data

1. Non-consolidated Financial Data for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

(1) Non-consolidated results of operations

(% represents the change from the previous fiscal year)

Sales Revenues

Operating Profit

Fiscal Year Ended

Unit: million yen

%

Unit: million yen

%

March 31, 2021

190,425

2.5

179,179

2.6

March 31, 2020

185,846

17.8

174,612

18.4

Ordinary Profit

Net Income

Fiscal Year Ended

Unit: million yen

%

Unit: million yen

%

March 31, 2021

175,928

2.5

216,513

148.5

March 31, 2020

171,555

17.8

87,126

(39.7)

Net Income per

Diluted Net Income

Share

per Share

Fiscal Year Ended

yen

yen

March 31, 2021

193.80

193.68

March 31, 2020

76.65

76.60

(2) Non-consolidated financial condition

Ratio of Net Assets Attributable

Total Net Assets

Total Assets

Total Net Assets

to the Company's shareholders

per Share

to Total Assets

As of

Unit: million yen

Unit: million yen

%

yen

March 31, 2021

1,896,259

1,367,153

72.0

1,230.60

March 31, 2020

1,698,789

1,249,959

73.5

1,106.13

(Reference) Net assets attributable to the Company's shareholders as of March 31, 2021 and 2020 were 1,366,232 million yen and 1,248,895 million yen, respectively.

*This report is exempt from the audits of CPAs or Audit firms.

*Notes for using earnings forecast in this report and others:

This report contains forward-looking statements, such as earnings forecasts, regarding the intent, beliefs and current expectations of the Company and its management with respect to the expected financial condition and results of operations of the Company. These statements necessarily depend upon information currently available to the Company and its management and on assumptions that the Company and its management believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, such as fluctuations in market conditions, including changes in the value of equity securities and changes in interest rates and forward exchange rates, the occurrence of illegal acts, operational and system risks, risks associated with general economic conditions in Japan and other factors. Important factors which may affect the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business performance are not limited to the factors described above. In light of the risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Table of Contents of Appendix

1. Consolidated Results of Operations …………………………………………………………………………… 2

(1) Results of Operations and Financial Condition ……………………………………………………………… 2

(2) Forecasts ……………………………………………………………………………………………………… 3

2. Basic Rationale for Selection of Accounting Standards ……………………………………………………… 4

3. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements ………………………………………………………………… 5

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet ………………………………………………………………………………… 5

(2) Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income …………………………………………... 7 Consolidated Statement of Earnings ………………………………………………………………………… 7

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ………………………………………………………… 9

(3)

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets …………………………………………………………

10

(4)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ……………………………………………………………………… 12

(5)

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………………………

14

(Notes on Going-Concern Assumptions) ……………………………………………………………………

14

(Changes in Accounting Policies) …………………………………………………………………………… 14

(Segment Information and Others) …………………………………………………………………………… 14

(Per-share Information) ……………………………………………………………………………………… 17

(Subsequent Events) ………………………………………………………………………………………… 17

The Company plans to hold a conference call for institutional investors and analysts regarding its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 on May 14, 2021. The material for the conference call will be posted on TDnet and the Company's website.

- 1 -

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

1. Consolidated Results of Operations

(1) Results of Operations and Financial Condition

(i) Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

  • Ordinary revenues of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (hereinafter the "Company" or the "Parent Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 increased by 713.7 billion yen, or 10.0%, to 7,827.8 billion yen, consisting of (1) 4,730.3 billion yen (3.2% decrease) of premium and other income, (2) 2,719.5 billion yen (44.9% increase) of investment income, and (3) 377.9 billion yen (7.3% increase) of other ordinary revenues, compared to the prior fiscal year. Investment income increased due mainly to an increase in foreign exchange gains from a weaker yen (which is offset by provision for policy reserves, having no impact on profit) at The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
  • Meanwhile, the Group's ordinary expenses for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 increased by 5.5%, to 7,274.9 billion yen, consisting of (1) 5,001.1 billion yen (2.7% increase) of benefits and claims, (2) 971.2 billion yen (490.5% increase) of provision for policy reserves and others, (3) 326.6 billion yen (60.3% decrease) of investment expenses, (4) 689.0 billion yen (1.3% increase) of operating expenses, and (5) 286.8 billion yen (19.9% decrease) of other ordinary expenses, compared to the prior fiscal year.
  • Consequently, the Group's ordinary profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, compared to the prior fiscal year, increased by 334.4 billion yen or 153.2%, to 552.8 billion yen. Its net income attributable to shareholders of parent company for the fiscal year, which is ordinary profit after extraordinary gains and losses, provision for reserve for policyholder dividends, and total of corporate income taxes, increased by 1021.6%, to 363.7 billion yen.
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company for the fiscal year increased compared to the prior fiscal year. The increase was due mainly to gains from reversal of policy reserves resulting from market value adjustments (MVA) at The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd. affected by higher overseas interest rates (there were losses from provision of policy reserves due to lower overseas interest rates in the prior fiscal year).
  1. Financial Condition as of March 31, 2021
  1. Condition of assets, liabilities, and net assets
    ● The Group's total assets as of March 31, 2021, compared to March 31, 2020, increased by 6.0%, to 63,593.7 billion yen, mainly consisting of 50,879.9 billion yen (6.6% increase) of securities, 3,762.6 billion yen (1.3% increase) of loans and 1,113.2 billion yen (1.2% decrease) of tangible fixed assets.
    ● The Group's total liabilities as of March 31, 2021 increased by 4.5% to 58,786.5 billion yen, mainly consisting of 51,051.4 billion yen (1.1% increase) of policy reserves and others, compared to March 31, 2020.
  • The Group's total net assets as of March 31, 2021 increased by 27.3% to 4,807.1 billion yen. Net unrealized gains on securities, net of tax, as of March 31, 2021, which are included in the Group's total net assets, increased by 33.9% to 3,056.3 billion yen.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
