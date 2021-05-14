Dai ichi Life : Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Note. "Total dividends (Annual)" in the above table excludes dividends of 252 million yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and dividends of 244 million yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to shares held by the Stock Granting Trust (J-ESOP trust).

(Reference) Net assets attributable to the Company's shareholders as of March 31, 2021 and 2020 were 4,806,208 million yen and 3,775,854 million yen, respectively.

The number of treasury stocks includes the shares of the Company (3,942,700 shares as of March 31, 2021 and 4,068,000 shares as of March 31, 2020) held by the Stock Granting Trust

For the number of shares used as the basis for the calculation of consolidated net income per share, please refer to

For details, please refer to (Changes in Accounting Policies), (5) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, under [3. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements] of the Appendix.

Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than item (A) above: No

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation) : No

(Reference) Non-consolidated Financial Data

1. Non-consolidated Financial Data for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

(1) Non-consolidated results of operations

(% represents the change from the previous fiscal year)

Sales Revenues Operating Profit Fiscal Year Ended Unit: million yen % Unit: million yen % March 31, 2021 190,425 2.5 179,179 2.6 March 31, 2020 185,846 17.8 174,612 18.4 Ordinary Profit Net Income Fiscal Year Ended Unit: million yen % Unit: million yen % March 31, 2021 175,928 2.5 216,513 148.5 March 31, 2020 171,555 17.8 87,126 (39.7) Net Income per Diluted Net Income Share per Share Fiscal Year Ended yen yen March 31, 2021 193.80 193.68 March 31, 2020 76.65 76.60 (2) Non-consolidated financial condition Ratio of Net Assets Attributable Total Net Assets Total Assets Total Net Assets to the Company's shareholders per Share to Total Assets As of Unit: million yen Unit: million yen % yen March 31, 2021 1,896,259 1,367,153 72.0 1,230.60 March 31, 2020 1,698,789 1,249,959 73.5 1,106.13

(Reference) Net assets attributable to the Company's shareholders as of March 31, 2021 and 2020 were 1,366,232 million yen and 1,248,895 million yen, respectively.

*This report is exempt from the audits of CPAs or Audit firms.

*Notes for using earnings forecast in this report and others:

This report contains forward-looking statements, such as earnings forecasts, regarding the intent, beliefs and current expectations of the Company and its management with respect to the expected financial condition and results of operations of the Company. These statements necessarily depend upon information currently available to the Company and its management and on assumptions that the Company and its management believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, such as fluctuations in market conditions, including changes in the value of equity securities and changes in interest rates and forward exchange rates, the occurrence of illegal acts, operational and system risks, risks associated with general economic conditions in Japan and other factors. Important factors which may affect the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business performance are not limited to the factors described above. In light of the risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.