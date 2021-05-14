Dai ichi Life : Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Atsushi Nakamura, General Manager, Investor Relations Group, Corporate Planning Unit
General meeting of shareholders: June 21, 2021
Dividend payment date: June 22, 2021
Securities report issue date: June 22, 2021
Supplementary information for financial statements: Available
Explanatory meeting to be held: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are truncated.)
1. Consolidated Financial Data for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(% represents the change from the previous fiscal year)
Net Income attributable to
Ordinary Revenues
Ordinary Profit
shareholders of Parent
Company
Fiscal Year Ended
Unit: million yen
%
Unit: million yen
%
Unit: million yen
%
March 31, 2021
7,827,806
10.0
552,861
153.2
363,777
-
March 31, 2020
7,114,099
(1.0)
218,380
(49.6)
32,433
(85.6)
Note. Comprehensive income (loss) for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were 1,143,981 million yen (582.7% increase year-on-year) and 167,564 million yen (130.8% increase year-on-year), respectively.
Net Income per
Diluted Net
Ratio of Net Income
Ratio of Ordinary
Ratio of Ordinary
to Shareholders'
Profits to Total
Profits to Ordinary
Share
Income per Share
Equity
Assets
Revenues
Fiscal Year Ended
yen
yen
%
%
%
March 31, 2021
325.61
325.41
8.5
0.9
7.1
March 31, 2020
28.53
28.51
0.9
0.4
3.1
(Reference) Income (loss) from investment in affiliates (Equity method) March 31, 2021: 10,643 million yen March 31, 2020: (37,880) million yen
(2) Consolidated financial condition
Total Assets
Total Net Assets
Ratio of Net Assets Attributable to the Company's shareholders to Total Assets
Total Net Assets
per Share
As of
Unit: million yen
Unit: million yen
%
yen
March 31, 2021
63,593,705
4,807,129
7.6
4,329.08
March 31, 2020
60,011,999
3,776,918
6.3
3,344.23
(Reference) Net assets attributable to the Company's shareholders as of March 31, 2021 and 2020 were 4,806,208 million yen and 3,775,854 million yen, respectively.
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at the end of the year
Fiscal Year Ended
Unit: million yen
Unit: million yen
Unit: million yen
Unit: million yen
March 31, 2021
(79,904)
551,362
65,587
2,262,910
March 31, 2020
590,084
(896,437)
784,869
1,697,582
2. Dividends on Common Stock
Dividends per share
Total
Dividend
Dividend on
1st
2nd
3rd
Fiscal
Annual
Dividends
payout ratio
net assets ratio
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-endyear-end
(Annual)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Fiscal Year Ended
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
million yen
%
%
March 31, 2020
-
0.00
-
62.00
62.00
70,001
217.3
1.9
March 31, 2021
-
0.00
-
62.00
62.00
68,833
19.0
1.6
March 31, 2022
-
0.00
-
77.00
77.00
30.6
(Forecast)
Note. "Total dividends (Annual)" in the above table excludes dividends of 252 million yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and dividends of 244 million yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to shares held by the Stock Granting Trust (J-ESOP trust).
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022
(% represents the change from the previous fiscal year)
Net Income attributable to
Net Income
Ordinary Revenues
Ordinary Profit
shareholders of Parent
per Share
Company
Fiscal Year Ending
Unit: million yen
%
Unit: million yen
%
Unit: million yen
%
yen
March 31, 2022
6,643,000
(15.1)
479,000
(13.4)
279,000
(23.3)
251.30
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation) : No
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and correction of past errors:
Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than item (A) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Correction of past errors: No
For details, please refer to (Changes in Accounting Policies), (5) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, under [3. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements] of the Appendix.
(3) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
As of March 31, 2021
As of March 31, 2020
(A) Total shares outstanding including treasury stock:
1,198,755,800
1,198,443,000
(B) Shares of treasury stock held:
88,541,025
69,378,825
Year ended March 31, 2021
Year ended March 31, 2020
(C) Average outstanding shares:
1,117,211,333
1,136,702,108
Note.
For the number of shares used as the basis for the calculation of consolidated net income per share, please refer to (Per-share information),
(5) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, under [3. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements] of the Appendix.
The number of treasury stocks includes the shares of the Company (3,942,700 shares as of March 31, 2021 and 4,068,000 shares as of March 31, 2020) held by the Stock Granting Trust (J-ESOP trust).
(Reference) Non-consolidated Financial Data
1. Non-consolidated Financial Data for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
(1) Non-consolidated results of operations
(% represents the change from the previous fiscal year)
Sales Revenues
Operating Profit
Fiscal Year Ended
Unit: million yen
%
Unit: million yen
%
March 31, 2021
190,425
2.5
179,179
2.6
March 31, 2020
185,846
17.8
174,612
18.4
Ordinary Profit
Net Income
Fiscal Year Ended
Unit: million yen
%
Unit: million yen
%
March 31, 2021
175,928
2.5
216,513
148.5
March 31, 2020
171,555
17.8
87,126
(39.7)
Net Income per
Diluted Net Income
Share
per Share
Fiscal Year Ended
yen
yen
March 31, 2021
193.80
193.68
March 31, 2020
76.65
76.60
(2) Non-consolidated financial condition
Ratio of Net Assets Attributable
Total Net Assets
Total Assets
Total Net Assets
to the Company's shareholders
per Share
to Total Assets
As of
Unit: million yen
Unit: million yen
%
yen
March 31, 2021
1,896,259
1,367,153
72.0
1,230.60
March 31, 2020
1,698,789
1,249,959
73.5
1,106.13
(Reference) Net assets attributable to the Company's shareholders as of March 31, 2021 and 2020 were 1,366,232 million yen and 1,248,895 million yen, respectively.
*This report is exempt from the audits of CPAs or Audit firms.
*Notes for using earnings forecast in this report and others:
This report contains forward-looking statements, such as earnings forecasts, regarding the intent, beliefs and current expectations of the Company and its management with respect to the expected financial condition and results of operations of the Company. These statements necessarily depend upon information currently available to the Company and its management and on assumptions that the Company and its management believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, such as fluctuations in market conditions, including changes in the value of equity securities and changes in interest rates and forward exchange rates, the occurrence of illegal acts, operational and system risks, risks associated with general economic conditions in Japan and other factors. Important factors which may affect the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business performance are not limited to the factors described above. In light of the risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
Table of Contents of Appendix
1. Consolidated Results of Operations …………………………………………………………………………… 2
(1) Results of Operations and Financial Condition ……………………………………………………………… 2
The Company plans to hold a conference call for institutional investors and analysts regarding its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 on May 14, 2021. The material for the conference call will be posted on TDnet and the Company's website.
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
1. Consolidated Results of Operations
(1) Results of Operations and Financial Condition
(i) Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
Ordinary revenues of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (hereinafter the "Company" or the "Parent Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 increased by 713.7 billion yen, or 10.0%, to 7,827.8 billion yen, consisting of (1) 4,730.3 billion yen (3.2% decrease) of premium and other income, (2) 2,719.5 billion yen (44.9% increase) of investment income, and (3) 377.9 billion yen (7.3% increase) of other ordinary revenues, compared to the prior fiscal year. Investment income increased due mainly to an increase in foreign exchange gains from a weaker yen (which is offset by provision for policy reserves, having no impact on profit) at The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Meanwhile, the Group's ordinary expenses for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 increased by 5.5%, to 7,274.9 billion yen, consisting of (1) 5,001.1 billion yen (2.7% increase) of benefits and claims, (2) 971.2 billion yen (490.5% increase) of provision for policy reserves and others, (3) 326.6 billion yen (60.3% decrease) of investment expenses, (4) 689.0 billion yen (1.3% increase) of operating expenses, and (5) 286.8 billion yen (19.9% decrease) of other ordinary expenses, compared to the prior fiscal year.
Consequently, the Group's ordinary profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, compared to the prior fiscal year, increased by 334.4 billion yen or 153.2%, to 552.8 billion yen. Its net income attributable to shareholders of parent company for the fiscal year, which is ordinary profit after extraordinary gains and losses, provision for reserve for policyholder dividends, and total of corporate income taxes, increased by 1021.6%, to 363.7 billion yen.
Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company for the fiscal year increased compared to the prior fiscal year. The increase was due mainly to gains from reversal of policy reserves resulting from market value adjustments (MVA) at The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd. affected by higher overseas interest rates (there were losses from provision of policy reserves due to lower overseas interest rates in the prior fiscal year).
Financial Condition as of March 31, 2021
Condition of assets, liabilities, and net assets
● The Group's total assets as of March 31, 2021, compared to March 31, 2020, increased by 6.0%, to 63,593.7 billion yen, mainly consisting of 50,879.9 billion yen (6.6% increase) of securities, 3,762.6 billion yen (1.3% increase) of loans and 1,113.2 billion yen (1.2% decrease) of tangible fixed assets.
● The Group's total liabilities as of March 31, 2021 increased by 4.5% to 58,786.5 billion yen, mainly consisting of 51,051.4 billion yen (1.1% increase) of policy reserves and others, compared to March 31, 2020.
The Group's total net assets as of March 31, 2021 increased by 27.3% to 4,807.1 billion yen. Net unrealized gains on securities, net of tax, as of March 31, 2021, which are included in the Group's total net assets, increased by 33.9% to 3,056.3 billion yen.
