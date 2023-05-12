G7 finance heads face tricky trade-off in debating steps to counter China

* Washington pushing for targeted controls on investment to
NIIGATA, Japan, May 12 (Reuters) - Finance leaders of
the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies will debate this week
the idea of implementing targeted controls on investments to
China, which analysts see as a double-edged sword that could
make little headway.
China is much on the minds of G7 finance leaders gathering
in the Japanese city of Niigata, with current chair Japan
leading fresh efforts to diversify supply chains and reduce
their heavy reliance on Beijing.
But the group is not on the same page in terms of how far it
should go in countering China, as hurting trade with the world's
second-largest economy could deal a heavy blow to export-reliant
countries such as Germany and Japan.
The G7 nations can little afford further risks to their
fragile economies, with Washington struggling to resolve a debt
ceiling stand-off that could tip the U.S. economy into
recession.
A scheduled meeting on Friday between U.S. President Joe
Biden and top lawmakers was postponed until early next week as
the two sides seek a compromise to avoid a catastrophic default.
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Friday he
hoped U.S. politicians would come to a "grown-up" decision on
talks to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling - the maximum
amount the U.S. government is authorised to borrow - warning
there was a risk to the global economy if they did not.
COUNTERING CHINA'S 'ECONOMIC COERCION'
The United States is at the forefront in pushing for
stronger steps against China. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
said on Thursday many members of the G7 economies shared U.S.
concerns about China's use of "economic coercion" against other
countries, and were considering ways to counter such behaviour.
Germany is increasingly wary of China as a strategic rival
and has considered steps to reassess bilateral ties, but is
cautious of being seen as forging a G7 front against China.
Preliminary data provided to Reuters showed Germany's direct
investment in China continues to rise even as its government
wants to "derisk" their relationship with Beijing.
While the G7 leaders' summit next week could see debate on
implementing targeted controls on investments to China, any
screening of investments would be targeted to strategically
important areas, a German government source said on Thursday.
The discussions among the finance leaders will lay the
groundwork for the summit in Hiroshima.
Host Japan is cautious about the idea of outbound investment
controls against China given the huge impact it could have on
global trade and its own economy.
"Restricting outbound investment would be quite difficult,"
said one of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity
due to the sensitivity of the matter.
British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt told the Nikkei
newspaper on Thursday the G7 must counter China's economic
coercion, though made no mention of investment controls.
SUPPLY CHAIN DIVERSIFICATION
Another initiative to be endorsed by the G7 is to create
partnerships with low and middle-income nations to diversify
supply chains away from countries like China.
Japan has invited six non-G7 countries, including Brazil,
India and Indonesia, for an outreach meeting on Friday where
supply chain partnerships will be discussed.
Analysts, however, are sceptical on how effective such steps
to counter China would be.
"It's very difficult to leave China out given its economic
might," said Toru Nishihama, chief emerging market economist at
Dai-ichi Life Research Institute. "Doing so could divide world
trade, damage global growth and hurt G7 economies themselves."
The G7 finance leaders are expected to issue a joint
statement after their three-day meeting ends on Saturday.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Andrea Shalal and Christian
Kraemer, Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takaya
Yamaguchi in Niigata, Yoshifumi Takemoto in Tokyo; Editing by
Kim Coghill and Alex Richardson)