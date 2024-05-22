May 22, 2024

Tetsuya Kikuta

Representative Director, President

Chief Executive Officer

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Partial Corrections to "Convocation Notice of the Annual General Meeting of

Shareholders for the 14th Fiscal Year"

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announces the partial corrections to "Convocation Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the 14th Fiscal Year" dated May 15, 2024.

The Company extends its sincere apologies and makes the correction as shown below. The correction has been reflected in the documents currently released on the Company's website and the Tokyo Stock Exchange's website.

Portions subject to correction: Sustainability and Management Foundation (page 58)

(The underlined parts indicate the correction.)

（Before correction）

Toward the Realization of a Sustainable Society

The group considers the issue of climate change to be the most important issue in its efforts to address the global environment and is promoting efforts to achieve net zero emissions from the standpoints of both institutional investors and operating companies. In fiscal 2023, we were the only business company among the RE100*1 member companies in Japan to be certified as a RE100 Achiever*2 for fiscal 2022 results. As an institutional investor, we have set an interim target*3 to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in our asset management portfolio by 50% by 2030. In addition, Dai-ichi Life and Dai-ichi Frontier Life jointly developed the "Medium-term Responsible Investment Policy (until March 2030) *4" and are working to further advance responsible investment by setting common goals for investment and financing to reduce GHG emissions and solve social issues.

（After correction）

Toward the Realization of a Sustainable Society