Dai ichi Life : Partial Corrections to "Convocation Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the 14th Fiscal Year"
May 21, 2024 at 09:05 pm EDT
Share
May 22, 2024
Tetsuya Kikuta
Representative Director, President
Chief Executive Officer
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
Partial Corrections to "Convocation Notice of the Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders for the 14th Fiscal Year"
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announces the partial corrections to "Convocation Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the 14th Fiscal Year" dated May 15, 2024.
The Company extends its sincere apologies and makes the correction as shown below. The correction has been reflected in the documents currently released on the Company's website and the Tokyo Stock Exchange's website.
Portions subject to correction: Sustainability and Management Foundation (page 58)
(The underlined parts indicate the correction.)
（Before correction）
Toward the Realization of a Sustainable Society
The group considers the issue of climate change to be the most important issue in its efforts to address the global environment and is promoting efforts to achieve net zero emissions from the standpoints of both institutional investors and operating companies. In fiscal 2023, we were the only business company among the RE100*1 member companies in Japan to be certified as a RE100 Achiever*2 for fiscal 2022 results. As an institutional investor, we have set an interim target*3 to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in our asset management portfolio by 50% by 2030. In addition, Dai-ichi Life and Dai-ichi Frontier Life jointly developed the "Medium-term Responsible Investment Policy (until March 2030) *4" and are working to further advance responsible investment by setting common goals for investment and financing to reduce GHG emissions and solve social issues.
（After correction）
Toward the Realization of a Sustainable Society
The group considers the issue of climate change to be the most important issue in its efforts to address the global environment and is promoting efforts to achieve net zero emissions from the standpoints of both institutional investors and operating companies. In fiscal 2023, we were certified as a RE100*1 Achiever*2 for fiscal 2022 results. As an institutional investor, we have set an interim target*3 to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in our asset management portfolio by 50% by 2030. In addition, Dai-ichi Life and Dai-ichi Frontier Life jointly developed the "Medium-term Responsible Investment Policy (until March 2030) *4" and are working to further advance responsible investment by setting common goals for investment and financing to reduce GHG emissions and solve social issues.
End.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on
22 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
22 May 2024 01:04:03 UTC.
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. is a holding company specializing in life insurance. The group provides primarily savings, pension and health contracts.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (71.6%), the United States (19.7%) and other (8.7%).