Financial Analyst Conference Call

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2024

May 29, 2024

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Agenda

Time

Topic

Speaker

Title

15:00 15:10

Key KPIs

Taisuke

Executive Officer

Nishimura

Chief Financial Officer

Achieving

Tetsuya

President and Representative

15:10 15:25

Director

the New Mid-Term Management Plan

Kikuta

Chief Executive Officer

15:25 16:30

Q&A session

2

Key KPIs

3

CFO Review (FY2023)

Capital Circulation Management

Strategic Management Action

Risk Control

Capital / Cash Generation

Capital / Cash Allocation

Reduction in FY2023

Market Risk

ca. ¥160bn

Reduction

Total during the MTP:

ca. ¥700bn

(Interest rate and equity risks)

vs MTP target: 125%

FY2023 Remittance Estimate

ca. 300bn

Remittance

from Subsidiaries

Shareholder

Total since Mar. 2021

Payouts

ca. ¥880bn

Mar. 2024

ESR

226%

(Economic Solvency Ratio)

(Dividends)

FY2023 Remittance Ratio

Estimate

ca. 93%

o/w Share buybacks ¥540bn

* FY2024 DPS forecast: ¥122 (+¥9 vs FY2022)

(vs March 2023 Up 14%pt)

Risk Reduction Amount

Exceeded the MTP Target

(vs Group adj. profit, FY2022: 140%)

Remittance Amount is

Achieving Stable

above the FY2022

Shareholder Returns

4

CFO Review (FY2023)

FY Results / Market Evaluation

Market Evaluation(1)

FY Results

Capital Efficiency

Relative TSR

vs Global 14 peers

(Mar. 2022 - Mar. 2024)

5th

+64% from Mar. 2022

Our Stock β

0.87

(Mar. 2024, vs TOPIX,

3-year β)

(at the start of ex-MTP 1.45)

Kept Superiority in the RTSR

Group

FY2023

FY2023

¥319.3bn

Adj. ROE

8.2%

Adj. Profit

(Accounting)

(+87% YoY)

(+3.3%pt YoY)

FY2023

FY2023

Group VNB ¥54.5bn

ROEV

26.8%

(Economic value)

(Down 30% YoY)

Despite Challenges in VNB,

Capital Efficiency Improved

Profit Increased from FY2022

Compared to FY2022

5

(1) Calculated by the Company based on Bloomberg data

Market Risk Reduction and ESR

  • ESR increased compared to the end of FY2022, due to progress in risk reduction and positive market factors such as higher stock prices, rising yen interest rates, and the depreciation of the yen.
  • Market sensitivity has changed, showing a decline in ESR with rising yen interest rates due to increased mass surrender risk. DLHD will continue to reduce equity risk as outlined in the medium-term management plan and aim to lower sensitivity by addressing surrender risk.

ESR (Economic Solvency Ratio)

Financial market sensitivities with new ESR

Mar. 2024

226%

U 14pt

(vs Mar. 2023)

(Shareholder Payout)

Market factors,

(6%pt)

Mar. 2024

etc.

226%

+16%pt

(3%pt)

(inflation rate,

Mar. 2023

increase in unit costs, etc.)

212% Risk reduction

initiatives

+7%pt

Capital

¥9.6tn

¥7.8tn

ca. +¥1.7tn

ESR as of end of Mar 2024

Japanese interest rate 50bps

Rise

Japanese interest rate 50bps

Drop

US interest rate 50bps Rise

US interest rate 50bps Drop

Australian interest rate

50bps Rise

Australian interest rate

50bps Drop

Japanese UFR rate 50bps

Drop

10 decline in stocks and

real estates

Exchange rate 10% yen

appreciation

226%

(6)%pt

+1%pt

(1)%pt

+1%pt

(0)%pt

+1%pt

(0)%pt

(7)%pt

(2)%pt

Required Capital

¥4.2tn

¥3.6tn

ca. +¥550.0bn

(Reference) Definition of each surrender risk

  1. Normal surrender risk: Amount of decrease in net assets when a certain level of stress is applied to the surrender rate over the contract period in the measurement model (J-ICS compliant).
  2. Mass surrender risk: Decrease in net assets in the event of sudden stress on the surrender rate (J-ICS compliant)
  3. Dynamic surrender risk: Risk of losses incurred due to fluctuations in surrender rates for savings products, such as single-payment whole life insurance, due to switching to other financial products in response to changes in market interest rates, etc.

6

Outlook for Group Risk Profile Transformation

  • While interest rate risk has steadily decreased, equity risk has increased compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to the rise in domestic stock prices, leading to an increase in required capital.
  • Surrender risk has increased, driven by a rise in mass surrender risk associated with higher interest rates, exceeding the usual surrender risk.

Group Integrated Risk Breakdown(1)

Drivers affecting

(as of end of Mar. 2024, before diversification effect)

Required Capital (Risk Amount)

Details of Market-related Risk(2)

Interest rate risk

(¥ in trillions)

6[11%]

(before diversification effect)

[In parentheses: As of the end of Mar. 2023]

Other risks, etc.

6 [7]Equity risk

Surrender risk

23[20%]

12[9%]

Insurance risk Market risk

excl. surrender risk etc.

51

19[20%]

[52%]

（－）Diversification effect increased due to increased risk amount of market risk and life insurance risk

() Surrender risk ca. +340.0bn

o/w DL surrender risk: ca. +¥310.0 bn

Adopt the greater of mass surrender risk and normal surrender risk

FY23

Mass surrender risk ca.¥620.0bn normal surrender risk

ca. ¥220.0bn

FY22

ditto

ca.¥260.0bn

ditto

ca.¥310.0bn

Credit Risk

Exchange rate

12[12%]

risk

12[10%]

Other market risk

Spread risk

3[3%]

1[1%]

Real estate risk

6[6%]

() Equity risk ca. +400.0bn

() Exchange rate risk

ca. +220.0bn

() Interest rate risk ca.(310.0)bn

Market

Insurance

Credit

Operational

Other

diversificati Required

risk

risk

Risk

risk

risks

on effect

Capital

End of

2.87

1.55

0.88

0.19

0.27

(1.53)

4.25

Mar. 2024

End of

2.50

1.26

0.84

0.16

0.27

(1.35)

3.69

Mar. 2023

7

(1) Breakdown excludes the exchange rate risk against JPY, associated with the group consolidation.

New Business Results (Group Value of New Business)

  • Group VNB decreased by 30% YoY, with DFL performing steadily under the new standards, while DL saw declines, excluding the increase in the group annuity business. PLC's VNB for some products turned negative, and at DLVN, sales slumped due to a decline in sales momentum.
  • With the recovery in DL's sales and an increase in new contracts in TAL, the forecast for FY2024 is expected to be approximately ¥105bn.

Group VNB

(YoY)

Annualized Premiums from New Policies (ANP)

FY2023

¥54.5bn

(30%)

¥502.9bn YoY+28%

Entire group including 3 Asian affiliates: ¥55.4bn

(excl. exchange rate impact: +26%)

New

Business

1.3

1.5

0.9

Margins

DL

(0.2)

(1.5)

(0.5)

ca. ¥105.0bn

(¥ in billions)

Domestic

+35%

(DL +25%)

ipet

Overseas

+10%

(Currency-adjusted +3%)

77.7

(¥ in billions)

25.0

71.2

46.7

¥54.5bn

Overseas

8.7

45.0

46.7

DFL/NFL

DL

50.9

51.2

27.0

35.0

(2.5)

(5.4)

NFL

378.7

DFL

6.7

13.1

DL

280.5

206.7 121.5

14.2301.2

117.9

220.7

74.5

46.2

57.5

DLVN&Other

TAL

PLC

106.3 113.0

29

38.4

13.9 9.9

63.2 64.6

124.2

26.9

13.6

83.6

(19.8)

FY2022

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

(Old Standard)

(New Standard)

(Forecast)

FY2021 FY2022 FY 2023

FY2021 FY2022 FY2023

8

Economic Value (Group EV)

  • Group EV increased thanks to higher domestic interest rates and an increase of valuation in domestic stocks as stock prices increased, which contributed mainly to DL's EV.
  • Sensitivity of Group EV to interest rates continued to decline while DL's sensitivity to equities increased from the end of Mar. 2023, but through domestic stock sales, DL's sensitivity to equities is expected to decline.

Group ROEV

FY2023

26.8%

(Contribution of economic variances)

+17.7%pt

(Group EV)

¥8,892.1bn

(vs Mar. 2023)

+¥1,817.8bn

Breakdown of Group EV

Overseas

DLVN

Domestic

TAL

21

2

79

8

PLC

11

NFL2 Group EV

DFL Mar 2024

DL

PLC Others Others

(¥ in billions)

9

¥8.8tn DL

69

PLC

Others

PLC

Others

DL

DL

Adjustment

(incl. FX

change, etc.)

VNB

Expected

existing business

Economic / non-economic Variances

contribution

and assumption changes

(Non-Economic Assumptions) (Economic Assumptions)

Total +¥567.3bn

Total ¥27.0bn

Total +¥1,238.1bn

o/w RFR +¥67.9bn

ROEV

26.8%

Mar.

Mar.

Mar.

2023

2023

2024

(Adjusted)

EV Sensitivity to Financial Market Fluctuations

Group-wide EV

DL EV

Mar. 2022

Mar. 2023

Mar. 2024

(8.9%)

(7.0%)

50bp decrease

in interest rates

(6.4%)

(RFRs)

(4.7%)

(0.7%)

(0.1%)

(7.0%)

(5.9%)

(5.5%)

10% decrease

in stock market

(4.7%)

(4.8%)

(3.9%)

9

(Reference) EV sensitivity

Interest Rates

Stocks and Real Estates

Rise / Drop

Decline Values

Mar. 2024

Group EV

+0.8%

+0.7%

+0.3%

Group

¥8.8tn

¥8.8tn

Group

Overall

(0.2)(0.1%)

(1.1%)

(0.7%)

(0.3%)

(1.9%)

(4.8%)

RFRs

Japanese

US

Australian

10

10

50bps

interest rate

interest rate

interest rate

decline

decline

Rise Drop

50bps

50bps

50bps

in

in

Rise Drop

Rise Drop

Rise Drop

stocks

real estates

Mar. 2024

DL EV

DL

+0.4%

+1.0%

+0.4%

+0.3%

¥6.1tn

¥6.1tn

DL

(0.7%)

(1.4%)

(0.4%)

(0.3%)

(2.8%)

(7.0%)

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 04:07:06 UTC.