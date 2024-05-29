Financial Analyst Conference Call
for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2024
May 29, 2024
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
Agenda
Time
Topic
Speaker
Title
15:00 ～ 15:10
Key KPIs
Taisuke
Executive Officer
Nishimura
Chief Financial Officer
Achieving
Tetsuya
President and Representative
15:10 ～ 15:25
Director
the New Mid-Term Management Plan
Kikuta
Chief Executive Officer
15:25 ～ 16:30
Q&A session
2
Key KPIs
3
CFO Review (FY2023)
Capital Circulation Management
Strategic Management Action
Risk Control
Capital / Cash Generation
Capital / Cash Allocation
Reduction in FY2023
Market Risk
ca. ¥160bn
Reduction
Total during the MTP:
ca. ¥700bn
(Interest rate and equity risks)
vs MTP target: 125%
FY2023 Remittance Estimate
ca. ￥300bn
Remittance
from Subsidiaries
Shareholder
Total since Mar. 2021
Payouts
ca. ¥880bn
Mar. 2024
ESR
226%
(Economic Solvency Ratio)
(Dividends)
FY2023 Remittance Ratio
Estimate
ca. 93%
o/w Share buybacks ¥540bn
* FY2024 DPS forecast: ¥122 (+¥9 vs FY2022)
(vs March 2023 Up 14%pt)
Risk Reduction Amount
Exceeded the MTP Target
(vs Group adj. profit, FY2022: 140%)
Remittance Amount is
Achieving Stable
above the FY2022
Shareholder Returns
4
CFO Review (FY2023)
FY Results / Market Evaluation
Market Evaluation(1)
FY Results
Capital Efficiency
Relative TSR
vs Global 14 peers
(Mar. 2022 - Mar. 2024)
5th
+64% from Mar. 2022
Our Stock β
0.87
(Mar. 2024, vs TOPIX,
3-year β)
(at the start of ex-MTP 1.45)
Kept Superiority in the RTSR
Group
FY2023
FY2023
¥319.3bn
Adj. ROE
8.2%
Adj. Profit
(Accounting)
(+87% YoY)
(+3.3%pt YoY)
FY2023
FY2023
Group VNB ✔ ¥54.5bn
ROEV
26.8%
(Economic value)
(Down 30% YoY)
Despite Challenges in VNB,
Capital Efficiency Improved
Profit Increased from FY2022
Compared to FY2022
5
(1) Calculated by the Company based on Bloomberg data
Market Risk Reduction and ESR
- ESR increased compared to the end of FY2022, due to progress in risk reduction and positive market factors such as higher stock prices, rising yen interest rates, and the depreciation of the yen.
- Market sensitivity has changed, showing a decline in ESR with rising yen interest rates due to increased mass surrender risk. DLHD will continue to reduce equity risk as outlined in the medium-term management plan and aim to lower sensitivity by addressing surrender risk.
ESR (Economic Solvency Ratio)
Financial market sensitivities with new ESR
Mar. 2024
226%
Uｐ 14％pt
(vs Mar. 2023)
(Shareholder Payout)
Market factors,
(6%pt)
Mar. 2024
etc.
226%
+16%pt
(3%pt)
(inflation rate,
Mar. 2023
increase in unit costs, etc.)
212% Risk reduction
initiatives
+7%pt
Capital
¥9.6tn
¥7.8tn
ca. +¥1.7tn
ESR as of end of Mar 2024
Japanese interest rate 50bps
Rise
Japanese interest rate 50bps
Drop
US interest rate 50bps Rise
US interest rate 50bps Drop
Australian interest rate
50bps Rise
Australian interest rate
50bps Drop
Japanese UFR rate 50bps
Drop
10％ decline in stocks and
real estates
Exchange rate 10% yen
appreciation
226%
(6)%pt
+1%pt
(1)%pt
+1%pt
(0)%pt
+1%pt
(0)%pt
(7)%pt
(2)%pt
Required Capital
¥4.2tn
¥3.6tn
ca. +¥550.0bn
(Reference) Definition of each surrender risk
- Normal surrender risk: Amount of decrease in net assets when a certain level of stress is applied to the surrender rate over the contract period in the measurement model (J-ICS compliant).
- Mass surrender risk: Decrease in net assets in the event of sudden stress on the surrender rate (J-ICS compliant)
- Dynamic surrender risk: Risk of losses incurred due to fluctuations in surrender rates for savings products, such as single-payment whole life insurance, due to switching to other financial products in response to changes in market interest rates, etc.
6
Outlook for Group Risk Profile Transformation
- While interest rate risk has steadily decreased, equity risk has increased compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to the rise in domestic stock prices, leading to an increase in required capital.
- Surrender risk has increased, driven by a rise in mass surrender risk associated with higher interest rates, exceeding the usual surrender risk.
Group Integrated Risk Breakdown(1)
Drivers affecting
(as of end of Mar. 2024, before diversification effect)
Required Capital (Risk Amount)
Details of Market-related Risk(2)
Interest rate risk
(¥ in trillions)
6％[11%]
(before diversification effect)
[In parentheses: As of the end of Mar. 2023]
Other risks, etc.
6％ [7％]Equity risk
Surrender risk
23％[20%]
12％[9%]
Insurance risk Market risk
（excl. surrender risk etc.）
51％
19％[20%]
[52%]
（－）Diversification effect increased due to increased risk amount of market risk and life insurance risk
(＋) Surrender risk ca. +340.0bn
o/w DL surrender risk: ca. +¥310.0 bn
※Adopt the greater of mass surrender risk and normal surrender risk
FY23
Mass surrender risk ca.¥620.0bn＞ normal surrender risk
ca. ¥220.0bn
FY22
ditto
ca.¥260.0bn ＜
ditto
ca.¥310.0bn
Credit Risk
Exchange rate
12％[12%]
risk
12％[10%]
Other market risk
Spread risk
3％[3%]
1％[1%]
Real estate risk
6％[6%]
(＋) Equity risk ca. +400.0bn
(＋) Exchange rate risk
ca. +220.0bn
(－) Interest rate risk ca.(310.0)bn
Market
Insurance
Credit
Operational
Other
diversificati Required
risk
risk
Risk
risk
risks
on effect
Capital
End of
2.87
1.55
0.88
0.19
0.27
(1.53)
4.25
Mar. 2024
End of
2.50
1.26
0.84
0.16
0.27
(1.35)
3.69
Mar. 2023
7
(1) Breakdown excludes the exchange rate risk against JPY, associated with the group consolidation.
New Business Results (Group Value of New Business)
- Group VNB decreased by 30% YoY, with DFL performing steadily under the new standards, while DL saw declines, excluding the increase in the group annuity business. PLC's VNB for some products turned negative, and at DLVN, sales slumped due to a decline in sales momentum.
- With the recovery in DL's sales and an increase in new contracts in TAL, the forecast for FY2024 is expected to be approximately ¥105bn.
Group VNB
(YoY)
Annualized Premiums from New Policies (ANP)
FY2023
¥54.5bn
(30%)
¥502.9bn YoY+28%
Entire group including 3 Asian affiliates: ¥55.4bn
(excl. exchange rate impact: +26%)
New
Business
1.3％
1.5％
0.9％
Margins
DL
(0.2％)
(1.5％)
(0.5％)
ca. ¥105.0bn
(¥ in billions)
Domestic
+35%
(DL +25%)
ipet
Overseas
+10%
(Currency-adjusted +3%)
77.7
(¥ in billions)
25.0
71.2
46.7
¥54.5bn
Overseas
8.7
45.0
46.7
DFL/NFL
DL
50.9
51.2
27.0
35.0
(2.5)
(5.4)
NFL
378.7
DFL
6.7
13.1
DL
280.5
206.7 121.5
14.2301.2
117.9
220.7
74.5
46.2
57.5
DLVN&Other
TAL
PLC
106.3 113.0
29
38.4
13.9 9.9
63.2 64.6
124.2
26.9
13.6
83.6
(19.8)
FY2022
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
(Old Standard)
(New Standard)
(Forecast)
FY2021 FY2022 FY 2023
FY2021 FY2022 FY2023
8
Economic Value (Group EV)
- Group EV increased thanks to higher domestic interest rates and an increase of valuation in domestic stocks as stock prices increased, which contributed mainly to DL's EV.
- Sensitivity of Group EV to interest rates continued to decline while DL's sensitivity to equities increased from the end of Mar. 2023, but through domestic stock sales, DL's sensitivity to equities is expected to decline.
Group ROEV
FY2023
26.8%
(Contribution of economic variances)
+17.7%pt
(Group EV)
¥8,892.1bn
(vs Mar. 2023)
+¥1,817.8bn
Breakdown of Group EV
Overseas
DLVN
Domestic
TAL
21％
2％
79％
8％
PLC
11％
NFL2％ Group EV
DFL Mar 2024
DL
PLC Others Others
(¥ in billions)
9％
¥8.8tn DL
69％
PLC
Others
PLC
Others
DL
DL
Adjustment
(incl. FX
change, etc.)
VNB
Expected
existing business
Economic / non-economic Variances
contribution
and assumption changes
(Non-Economic Assumptions) (Economic Assumptions)
Total +¥567.3bn
Total ¥（27.0）bn
Total +¥1,238.1bn
o/w RFR +¥67.9bn
ROEV
26.8%
Mar.
Mar.
Mar.
2023
2023
2024
(Adjusted)
EV Sensitivity to Financial Market Fluctuations
Group-wide EV
DL EV
Mar. 2022
Mar. 2023
Mar. 2024
(8.9%)
(7.0%)
50bp decrease
in interest rates
(6.4%)
(RFRs)
(4.7%)
(0.7%)
(0.1%)
(7.0%)
(5.9%)
(5.5%)
10% decrease
in stock market
(4.7%)
(4.8%)
(3.9%)
9
(Reference) EV sensitivity
Interest Rates
Stocks and Real Estates
Rise / Drop
Decline Values
Mar. 2024
Group EV
+0.8%
+0.7%
+0.3%
Group
¥8.8tn
¥8.8tn
Group
Overall
(0.2％)(0.1%)
(1.1%)
(0.7%)
(0.3%)
(1.9%)
(4.8%)
RFRs
Japanese
US
Australian
10％
10％
50bps
interest rate
interest rate
interest rate
decline
decline
Rise Drop
50bps
50bps
50bps
in
in
Rise Drop
Rise Drop
Rise Drop
stocks
real estates
Mar. 2024
DL EV
DL
+0.4%
+1.0%
+0.4%
+0.3%
¥6.1tn
¥6.1tn
DL
(0.7%)
(1.4%)
(0.4%)
(0.3%)
(2.8%)
(7.0%)
10
