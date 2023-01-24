Advanced search
    7912   JP3493800001

DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.

(7912)
01:00:00 2023-01-24
2613.00 JPY   +0.58%
02:10aActivist investor Elliott Management takes stake in Dai Nippon Printing - FT
RE
01/19Marubeni Corporation - Feasibility Study For The Implementation Of Metaverse Services For Overseas Smart City Development :
AQ
2022Dai Nippon Printing's Fiscal H1 Attributable Income Falls 17%, Shares Down 9%
MT
Activist investor Elliott Management takes stake in Dai Nippon Printing - FT

01/24/2023 | 02:10am EST
(Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has become one of the largest shareholders of Japanese conglomerate Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Elliott has been increasing its investment in DNP for the past few months and now holds a stake little below 5% worth $300 million, making it the conglomerate's third-largest external shareholder, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Elliott has invested in several technology-focused companies, including a multi-billion dollar investment in software firm Salesforce on Monday.

DNP, which confirmed Elliott's investment to FT, said no one was immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters. Elliott did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 366 B 10 459 M 10 459 M
Net income 2023 67 000 M 513 M 513 M
Net cash 2023 134 B 1 026 M 1 026 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 2,46%
Capitalization 692 B 5 301 M 5 301 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 36 542
Free-Float 75,1%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshinari Kitajima Director
Yoshitoshi Kitajima Director
Satoru Inoue Managing Director
Tadao Tsukada Independent Outside Director
Tsukasa Miyajima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-1.96%5 301
TOPPAN INC.-1.69%4 849
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.5.67%1 643
CIMPRESS PLC17.10%851
DELUXE CORPORATION14.43%830
T.K.S. TECHNOLOGIES6.45%205