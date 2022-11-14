Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7912   JP3493800001

DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.

(7912)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-14 am EST
2655.00 JPY   -8.54%
02:02aDNP's Viewing Systems are Installed and made Available to the Public in the Richelieu site of Bibliothèque nationale de France
BU
11/11Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
11/11Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2023; Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DNP's Viewing Systems are Installed and made Available to the Public in the Richelieu site of Bibliothèque nationale de France

11/14/2022 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Digitalized historical heritage offers a new cultural experience -

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO: 7912), with its head office in Tokyo and represented by its President Yoshinari Kitajima, has equipped the new museum that opened in the Richelieu site of Bibliothèque nationale de France (BnF) with interest-sparking art viewers with tactile screen using a unique and interactive viewing technology developed by the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110006235/en/

Interest-sparking art viewer with tactile screen (left) Mazarin gallery (right) (Photo: Business Wire)

Interest-sparking art viewer with tactile screen (left) Mazarin gallery (right) (Photo: Business Wire)

After the dozen-year “Richelieu Renaissance Project,” the first complete renovation of the library’s Richelieu site since its foundation in 1721, the site as a “Library for all” with its brand-new museum reopened its doors on September 17, 2022, as Europe celebrated its Cultural Heritage Day. As the only skills based Patron partner of the library from Asia, DNP has participated in the project by digitizing France’s historical heritage in 3D and innovating viewing systems for a “new cultural experience.”

For more information please refer to; https://www.global.dnp/news/detail/20168520_4126.html

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

“DNP and The National Library of France Sign Agreement to Digitize Collection Stored in the Historical Site of Richelieu” (August 30, 2019) https://www.global.dnp/news/detail/20167118_4126.html

“Dai Nippon Printing and the Bibliothèque nationale de France Co-organize the 2nd Exhibition of Bnf-DNP Museum Lab "Tomorrow's Cultural Experience" from April 15 to July 11, 2021” (April 14, 2021) https://www.global.dnp/news/detail/20167140_4126.html

About DNP

DNP was established in 1876, and has become a leading global company that leverages print-based solutions and the strengths of its growing number of partners to engineer fresh business opportunities while protecting the environment and creating a more vibrant world for all. Today we develop and refine technologies for conducting electricity, controlling light and heat, decorating surfaces, and protecting content, effectively becoming a standard-setter for the industry of the future.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.
02:02aDNP's Viewing Systems are Installed and made Available to the Public in the Richelieu s..
BU
11/11Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Endi..
CI
11/11Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter of the Year End..
CI
11/09DNP to Install New Large Scale Metal Mask Production Line at Kurosaki Plant
BU
11/09DNP to Install New Large Scale Metal Mask Production Line at Kurosaki Plant
CI
11/09Tranche Update on Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May ..
CI
11/08Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 13, 2022, has expired w..
CI
10/30DNP Acquires Anti-Bacteria and Anti-Virus Certification for Anti-Glare Film
BU
10/03Tranche Update on Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May ..
CI
09/29DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interi..
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 373 B 9 865 M 9 865 M
Net income 2023 68 733 M 494 M 494 M
Net cash 2023 134 B 963 M 963 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 2,20%
Capitalization 777 B 5 586 M 5 586 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 36 542
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 903,00 JPY
Average target price 3 316,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshinari Kitajima Director
Yoshitoshi Kitajima Director
Satoru Inoue Managing Director
Tadao Tsukada Independent Outside Director
Tsukasa Miyajima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.0.35%5 586
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD0.32%5 095
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-48.84%1 589
DELUXE CORPORATION-36.87%874
CIMPRESS PLC-60.94%734
DE LA RUE PLC-35.26%231