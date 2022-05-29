Dai Nippon Printing : Convocation Notice of the 128th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF 2,576 KB)

Report on the Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 128

your voting rights by mail or via the Internet by 6:00 p.m. on June 28, 2022

documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders set out below and exercise

19"), we ask you to refrain from attending the meeting. Please review the attached

 From the viewpoint of preventing infection of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for convenience purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from this translation.

Matters to be Resolved:

1st Item: Appropriation of Retained Earnings

2nd Item: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

3rd Item: Election of Twelve (12) Directors

4th Item: Determination of Remuneration for Granting Restricted Stock to Directors (Excluding Outside Directors)

[Guidance on Disclosure on the Internet]

Pursuant to laws and ordinances and the provisions of Article 15 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, out of the documents to be attached to this Convocation Notice, "the summary of resolutions related to the systems for ensuring the properness of business operations and the summary of the operating status of such systems", "the basic policies related to the way a person is to control the decisions on the financial and business policies of the Company (basic policies related to control of the Company)", "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets", "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements", "Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Non- Consolidated Financial Statements" are posted on the Company's website and are not included in the documents attached to this Convocation Notice.

Accordingly, the attached documents are portions of the documents audited by the Accounting Auditors in preparation of the Accounting Auditor's Report and portions of the documents audited by the Statutory Auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors in preparation of the Audit Report.

Please note that if any amendments are made to the Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Business Report, the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements or the Consolidated Financial Statements, the amended information will be posted on the Company's website.

An English translation of this Convocation Notice is also available on the Company's website.

◎The Company's website: https://www.dnp.co.jp/ir/library/soukai/index.html

◎English translation: https://www.dnp.co.jp/eng/ir/library/soukai/index.html

