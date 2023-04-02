Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7912   JP3493800001

DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.

(7912)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:38:37 2023-04-03 am EDT
3735.00 JPY   +0.81%
04/02Dai Nippon Printing and SCIVAX Enter into Capital and Operational Alliance in Foundry Business for Mass-production of Nanoimprinted Products
BU
03/30DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/19DNP Develops TGV Glass Core Substrate for Semiconductor Packages
BU
Dai Nippon Printing and SCIVAX Enter into Capital and Operational Alliance in Foundry Business for Mass-production of Nanoimprinted Products

04/02/2023 | 10:31pm EDT
- New joint venture will conduct production control -

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO: 7912) and SCIVAX Co., Ltd. have entered into a capital and operational alliance regarding a foundry business designed to mass-produce nanoimprinted products. A production control joint venture, Nanoimprint Solutions Co., Ltd., (Nanosol) was established on April 3, 2023.
Our two companies will combine our strengths for the mass production of nanoimprinted products.

Nanoimprint Solutions logo

Nanoimprint Solutions logo

[Background]

Nanoimprinting is expected to be used in a wide range of fields. These include 3D sensor devices, smart glasses, along with next-generation DNA sequencer bio-device elements.

In anticipation of future market expansion, we have entered into an operational alliance to ensure the stable supply of mass-produced nanoimprinted products.

[New Alliance]
We will combine DNP strengths in cutting-edge nanoimprint master mold manufacturing technology, mass production and quality control know-how, with SCIVAX strengths in mass-production manufacturing equipment capable of high-precision nanoimprinting, equipment design technology, and process know-how to further integrate the value chains of both of our companies.

As a result, we will develop a system in Japan that can rapidly respond to the mass production outsourcing needs, which will also lead to capabilities in responding to global supply chain risks.
We will choose to manufacture products at the best suited manufacturing plants of two companies, under production control conducted by Nanosol.

[New Company Summary]

Company name

Nanoimprint Solutions Co., Ltd.

Location

1-1-1 Ichigaya Kaga-cho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Capital

10 million yen

Business contents

Mass production management of nanoimprint contract business

Ownership stake

DNP 50%、SCIVAX 50%

[Future Prospects]
Through the newly established Nanosol, we will respond to the needs for mass production of nanoimprinted products for various applications. We aim for annual sales of approximately 10 billion yen by 2026.

More details

About DNP

DNP was established in 1876, and has become a leading global company that leverages print-based solutions to engineer fresh business opportunities while protecting the environment and creating a more vibrant world for all. We capitalize on core competencies in microfabrication and precision coating technology to provide products for the display, electronic device, and optical film markets. We have also developed new products, such as vapor chamber and reflect array that offer next-generation communication solutions for more people-friendly information society.


© Business Wire 2023
