Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO:7912) has successfully updated the materials and processing methods used in a proprietary mono-material sheet for packaging product to achieve over 85% repulpability1.

In 2022 we developed an environmentally friendly packaging sheet with high barrier properties2 that prevents the transmission of oxygen and water vapor as packaging materials for food, cosmetics, and medical products. At the same time, the use of mono-material paper facilitated increased recyclability.

Development

In recent years, as an indicator of eco-friendliness in the recyclability of paper packaging, efforts have been witnessed in Europe and the United States to improve the recycling effect of paper as a renewable resource, by increasing the repulpability to more than 80%.

In response to these challenges, DNP is putting efforts into expanding our line-up of eco-friendly packaging2. In this latest development, we have further improved the high barrier paper mono-material sheet for packaging, and will commence the provision of a revamped product with advanced recyclability that also maintains barrier-free features.

Going forward

DNP will provide high barrier paper mono-material sheet to manufacturers of food, cosmetics, and medical products. We will also leverage our proprietary converting technology, to expand our lineup of environmentally friendly products and services with enhanced barrier properties, and will deploy them in the global markets where demand for reducing environmental impact is growing.

The product will be exhibited at the DNP booth at INTERPHEX JAPAN 2024 to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from June 26 to 28, 2024.

1: The repulpability varies depending on the basis weight of the paper.

2: For further information about High Barrier Paper Mono-material Sheet for Packaging https://www.global.dnp/news/detail/20167671_4126.html

About DNP

DNP was established in 1876, and has become a leading global company that leverages print-based solutions and the strengths of its growing number of partners to engineer fresh business opportunities while protecting the environment and creating a more vibrant world for all. Today we develop and refine technologies for conducting electricity, controlling light and heat, decorating surfaces, and protecting content, effectively becoming a standard-setter for the industry of the future.

