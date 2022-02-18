Log in
Daibiru : Introduction of Emissions-free Power in Four Company-owned Buildings in Tokyo Area

02/18/2022 | 12:11am EST
News Release

February 18, 2022

To whom it may concern

DAIBIRU CORPORATION

Introduction of Emissions-free Power in Four Company-owned Buildings in

Tokyo Area

- Steadily promoting initiatives toward realizing a carbon-free society -

DAIBIRU CORPORATION (Head office: Kita-ku, Osaka; Representative Director, President Chief Executive Officer: Toshiyuki Sonobe) would like to announce that, under its plan to introduce emissions- free power*1 in all of its Company-owned buildings*2 in Japan in stages, it has decided to introduce emissions-free power in four buildings in Tokyo (Hibiya Daibiru Building, Akihabara Daibiru Building, Shosen Mitsui Building [Toranomon Daibiru Building], Aoyama Rise Square) beginning in April 2022, following the introduction in four buildings in Osaka (Daibiru-Honkan Building, Nakanoshima Daibiru Building, Shin-Daibiru Building, and Umeda Daibiru Building) in December 2021.

With the introduction of emissions-free power in a total of eight buildings in Tokyo and Osaka, including the additional four buildings above, electric power of about 48 million kWh per year*3 will be replaced with electricity derived from renewable energy sources, and CO 2 emissions are expected to be reduced by about 18,000 tons*3 per year (equivalent to emissions from about 10,000 households). These figures represent a progress rate of 73% of the above-mentioned plan to introduce emissions-free power in all of the buildings.

Emissions-free power to be introduced by the Company is electricity with Non-Fossil Certificates (with tracking information)*4 compliant with RE100. As the introduction of emissions-free power in the buildings will result in zero CO2 emissions from electricity consumed at the offices and stores of the building tenants, this will lead to an enhancement in their corporate environmental evaluation.

The Daibiru Group has included "addressing environmental problems" in its Group Code of Conduct, and has been proactively working to save energy and promote recycling, etc. Through these efforts as well as the use of emissions-free power, we will continue promoting our initiatives toward realizing a carbon-free society.

For the Daibiru Group's materiality, please see Daibiru Report 2021(p. 11-12,25-35).

  • SDGs corresponding to this initiative

*1 Electricity that is substantially derived from renewable energy sources using Non-Fossil Certificates.

*2 Excluding buildings which are scheduled to be rebuilt and for which the Company has not concluded the power purchase contract. *3 Calculated based on total power consumption of the target buildings for fiscal 2019.

*4 Electricity utilizing Non-Fossil Certificates with tracking information on the place of power generation.

[Contact Information] Corporate Communication Section, Corporate Planning Department, DAIBIRU CORPORATION Phone:06-7506-9516

Disclaimer

Daibiru Corporation published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 05:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
