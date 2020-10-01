Daibiru : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase

Log in
Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase

10/01/2020 | 01:20am EDT

October 1, 2020

To whom it may concern:

Company name: DAIBIRU CORPORATION

Representative: Toshiyuki Sonobe, Representative Director President Chief Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8806, First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:Eisuke Osawa,

General Manager, General Affairs Department

(TEL:+81-6-6441-1932)

Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase

(Repurchase of Share under Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the

Companies Act)

DAIBIRU CORPORATION announces the status of repurchase of its own shares under Article 156

which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. Details are as

follows.

(1)

Type of shares subject to repurchase

Common shares

(2)

Total number of shares repurchased

174,700 shares

(3)

Total amount of repurchase price

¥203,860,393

(4)

Period of repurchase

From September 1,2020 to September 30,2020

(5)

Method of repurchase

Open Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution at the board of directors meeting held on April 30,2020

(1)

Type of shares subject to repurchase

Common shares

(2)

Total number of shares to be repurchased

2,000,000 shares (upper limit)

(1.71 % of the total number of issued shares, excluding

treasury shares)

(3)

Total amount of repurchase price

¥2.5billion(upper limit)

(4)

Period of repurchase

From May 7,2020 to December 30,2020

(5)

Method of repurchase

Open Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. The total number of shares repurchased and total amount of repurchase price accumulated after the date of resolution at the board of directors meeting held on April 30,2020(as of September 30,2020)

(1)

Total number of shares repurchased

1,319,600 shares

(2)

Total amount of repurchase price

¥1,391,266,762

End

Disclaimer

Daibiru Corporation published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 05:19:07 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group