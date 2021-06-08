Log in
    8806   JP3497200000

DAIBIRU CORPORATION

(8806)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 06/07
1272 JPY   -0.24%
06/08DAIBIRU  : Business Performance For Fiscal 2020
04/30DAIBIRU  : Notice Regarding Cash Dividends (Dividend Increase)
04/30DAIBIRU  : Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2020
Daibiru : Business Performance For Fiscal 2020

06/08/2021
The Daibiru Group

Business Performance

For Fiscal 2020

June 8, 2021

DAIBIRU CORPORATION

Table of Contents

1.

Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2020 P.4

2.

Forecasts for Fiscal 2021 P.8

3.

''Design 100'' Project Phase-Ⅱ Progress P.15

4.

References P.30

Consolidated Operating Results, Forecasts, Capital Policy Summary

Consolidated Operating results for Fiscal 2020

The third year of the medium-term management plan "Design 100" Project Phase - II (fiscal year 2018

through 2022)

Revenue from operations and profit at each stage all reached new highs for two consecutive years due to

the full-year contributions to income from new buildings including "BiTO AKIBA" (Akihabara), "DAIBIRU PIVOT" (Sapporo) and others.

Impact of the spread of COVID-19

・Leasing: Deferring or reducing rents for some commercial tenants while generally limited impact on the office buildings

・Facility Management: Decrease of operating revenue and profit as some properties suspended ROE (return on equity): 5.3% (5.1% in Fiscal 2019)

Forecasts for Fiscal 2021

Despite stable revenue expected from existing buildings, operating revenue and profit are expected to

decrease, reflecting the current assumptions regarding a decline in revenue and recognition of loss on building reconstructions resulting from the closure of office buildings scheduled for reconstruction (Midosuji Daibiru Building and Yaesu Daibiru Building) and the impact of the spread of COVID-19.

Capital Policy

Dividends: The Company's policy is to pay stable dividends with a dividend payout ratio of 30% to 35%. Fiscal 2020

・Dividends: The Company plans to pay an annual dividend of ¥22.0/share (+¥1.0/share from the previous year) (dividend payout ratio of 30.1%), increasing by ¥1.0/share from the forecast at the beginning of the fiscal year.

・Share repurchase: The Company repurchased 2,000 thousand treasury shares(¥2,265 million), of which 1,800 thousand shares were cancelled. Total return ratio including dividends and share repurchase is 56.9%.

For Fiscal 2021, while both revenue and profit are expected to decrease, the Company plans to pay an

annual dividend of ¥21.0/share in view of the stable dividend policy (dividend payout ratio of 34.4%).

Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2020 - Highlight -

  • Revenue from operations and profit at each stage reached new highs for two consecutive years (Record-high operating revenue for eight consecutive years)
  • Mostly achieved quantitative targets in the medium-term management plan (Operating Revenue ¥43.0 billion, Operating Profit ¥11.0 billion, Profit attributable to owners of the Parent ¥7.0 billion)

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2020

Difference

Key points

Operating

42,817

42,909

92 (0.2) ➡Please refer to page 5 (By Segment).

Revenue

Operating

11,561

12,101

540 (4.7) ➡Please refer to page 5 (By Segment).

Profit

Ordinary

・Decrease in dividend income

10,858

11,672

813 (7.5) ・Decreases in bond issuance costs and interest

Profit

expenses, etc.

Extraordinary income and loss

＜Fiscal 2020＞

Profit

・Extraordinary income: ¥707 million in total

(Gain on sales of investment securities)

attributable

・Extraordinary loss: ¥139 million in total

(Loss on building reconstructions,

to owners

7,932

8,437

505 (6.4)

Loss on retirement of non-current assets)

of the

＜Fiscal 2019＞

・Extraordinary income: ¥842 million in total

Parent

(Gain on sales of investment securities)

・Extraordinary loss: ¥231 million in total

(Loss on building reconstructions,

Loss on retirement of non-current assets)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Daibiru Corporation published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 03:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
