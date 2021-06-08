Daibiru : Business Performance For Fiscal 2020

Consolidated Operating results for Fiscal 2020

➢ The third year of the medium-term management plan "Design 100" Project Phase - II (fiscal year 2018

through 2022)

➢ Revenue from operations and profit at each stage all reached new highs for two consecutive years due to

the full-year contributions to income from new buildings including "BiTO AKIBA" (Akihabara), "DAIBIRU PIVOT" (Sapporo) and others.

➢ Impact of the spread of COVID-19

・Leasing: Deferring or reducing rents for some commercial tenants while generally limited impact on the office buildings

・Facility Management: Decrease of operating revenue and profit as some properties suspended ➢ ROE (return on equity): 5.3% (5.1% in Fiscal 2019)

Forecasts for Fiscal 2021

➢ Despite stable revenue expected from existing buildings, operating revenue and profit are expected to

decrease, reflecting the current assumptions regarding a decline in revenue and recognition of loss on building reconstructions resulting from the closure of office buildings scheduled for reconstruction (Midosuji Daibiru Building and Yaesu Daibiru Building) and the impact of the spread of COVID-19.

Capital Policy

➢ Dividends: The Company's policy is to pay stable dividends with a dividend payout ratio of 30% to 35%. ➢ Fiscal 2020

・Dividends: The Company plans to pay an annual dividend of ¥22.0/share (+¥1.0/share from the previous year) (dividend payout ratio of 30.1%), increasing by ¥1.0/share from the forecast at the beginning of the fiscal year.

・Share repurchase: The Company repurchased 2,000 thousand treasury shares(¥2,265 million), of which 1,800 thousand shares were cancelled. Total return ratio including dividends and share repurchase is 56.9%.

➢ For Fiscal 2021, while both revenue and profit are expected to decrease, the Company plans to pay an