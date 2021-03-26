Log in
DAIBIRU CORPORATION

(8806)
Daibiru : Notice of Cancellation of Treasury Shares

03/26/2021
March 26, 2021

To whom it may concern

Company name: Representative:DAIBIRU CORPORATION Toshiyuki Sonobe Representative Director President Chief Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8806, First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)Inquiries:

Eisuke Osawa

(TEL:

General Manager, General Affairs Department +81-6-6441-1932)

Notice of Cancellation of Treasury Shares

(Cancellation of treasury shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act)

DAIBIRU CORPORATION (the "Company") announces that it has, at its meeting of the Board of Directors held today, resolved to cancel its treasury shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act. Details are as follows.

  • 1. Class of shares to be canceled

    Common shares of the Company

  • 2. Number of shares to be canceled

1,800,000 shares (1.54% of total number of issued shares before cancellation)

3. Scheduled date of cancellation

(Reference)

March 31, 2021

The total number of issued shares will be 115,051,049 shares after the cancellation.

End

Disclaimer

Daibiru Corporation published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 05:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
